Patchy fog will develop for Tuesday morning commute, rest of day will be dry

By Stephanie Allison, WPXI-TV
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Mostly cloudy early this evening with a few showers in spots ahead of a cold front that will move through later tonight. Overnight patchy fog will develop in spots for the Tuesday morning commute, so allow yourself extra time as you head out the door in the morning.

Dry conditions Tuesday, it will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s. Then temperatures heat up Wednesday to the low 80s before the next system brings showers and storms Wednesday night. A few storms Wednesday evening could become strong and produce gusty winds. Behind this front much cooler air will follow for Thursday, just in time for the start of fall! Highs will be in the 60s and overnight lows will fall to the 40s into the start of the weekend.

Check in with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest forecast and don’t forget to download the WPXI Weather App for weather alert while you are on the go.

