Jeremy Lin‘s inspiring story of his ascension in the NBA during the 2011-2012 season is being highlighted through a new documentary that’s set to release on HBO Max. The upcoming film is titled 38 at The Garden as it refers to the hooper’s show-stopping performance against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 10, 2012. In the documentary’s trailer shown above, viewers will catch another look at his stat-filling highlights from that game, his overall experience playing for the New York Knicks, interviews from former teammates Tyson Chandler and Iman Shumpert, comedians Hasan Minhaj, Ronny Chieng and Jenny Yang and journalists Lisa Ling and Pablo Torre. They each shed light on how they viewed the scrawny Asian kid from Harvard University’s captivating NBA journey and how his impact was palpable within the global Asian community and beyond.

