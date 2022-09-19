Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Another Wear-Away Upper Lands on the Air Jordan 1 Low
Ever since Jordan Brand connected with Lance Mountain and the Nike SB team on the Air Jordan 1, wear-away uppers have become increasingly popular. Recently, this has included several new Air Jordan 1 colorways landing on the low-top and mid versions of the historic sneaker. Now, yet another wear-away Air Jordan 1 Low has surfaced, this time featuring black and gold overlays that arrive in a similar fashion to 2017’s Air Jordan 1 “Wings.”
hypebeast.com
Black Panther Detailing Hits the adidas Ultra 4D
Marvel’s next blockbuster film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner. Celebrating this, Marvel and Disney have continued its partnership with. , featuring Black Panther themed footwear. First, Patrick Mahomes’ adidas Impact FLX took on black, purple and gold with a thematic look that is now landing on the adidas Ultra 4D. The collection follows previous Marvel collaborations such as LEGO sets based on the upcoming film.
hypebeast.com
adidas Readies the Orketro in Triple Blue and Triple Black
Has a strong grip on retro styling with its expansive list of silhouettes in its archive. Tapping into this knowledge, the Three Stripes recently introduced the Orketro as a ’90s runner and brutalist-inspired sneaker. Fitting in alongside trendy retro-influenced runners, the Orketro has already seen a variety of approaches, including a collaborative pair with Sean Wotherspoon that has been teased.
hypebeast.com
Early Look at the Air Jordan 1 "True Blue"
Next year marks the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 3, so Jordan Brand is celebrating the iconic silhouette’s milestone anniversary with … an Air Jordan 1. Of course, the Jumpman has grand direct plans set for the AJ 3’s anniversary — it’s one of the most popular and influential Air Jordans of all time, the first Air Jordan designed by Tinker Hatfield and the shoe that saved Michael Jordan’s relationship with Nike — but that doesn’t mean other models in the Air Jordan lineage can’t get some love, so the Air Jordan 1 “True Blue” is a reimagining of one of the AJ 3’s most notable color schemes.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Receives Its Iteration of the Panda Colorway
Continues to add to its 40th-anniversary celebration lineup for its classic Air Force 1 Low silhouette. The latest iteration of the Air Force 1 leans on design notes taken from the Nike Dunk “Panda” colorway. The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Retro” arrives in the beloved black-and-white hues,...
hypebeast.com
Nike Officially Unveils the LeBron XX
Entering his 20th season in the Association with a new head coach and new personnel on his squad, LeBron James is locked in and ready to hunt down his fifth championship ring. And of course, with a new batch of 82 games set to be played, The King is going to have new footwear to lace up all year long, his go-to being his newest.
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low Collection
Yoon Ahn and ‘s relationship dates back to 2018, and since then, the two parties have converged to create striking collaborative apparel collections, as well as sneaker team-ups involving the Air Max 180, Dunk Highs and more. In the coming months, AMBUSH and the Swoosh are set to reprise their partnership with the release of a new capsule centered around the Air Force 1 Low, and we’ve captured an early look at the pairs.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 "Aqua" Rumored Release Date Unveiled
Over these past few years, the Air Jordan 5 has consistently been giving us some amazing offerings. When Jordan Brand celebrated this shoe's 30th anniversary in 2020, we were blessed with some retros and new color schemes. Since that time, Jordan Brand has kept the celebration going and it has led to a plethora of new models that have taken sneakerheads by storm. In 2023, the good times are destined to keep coming, and fans are excited about what is on the way.
hypebeast.com
A Closer Look at New Balance's Collegiate-Style 650
Following their release last week, we now have a closer look at the New Balance 650 in “White/Blue” and “White/Red” that have just arrived at HBX. The high-top counterpart of the 550, the 650 features similar design details with the addition of a puff and stitch collar. The new silhouette features a primarily white leather upper accented by contrasting bold red or royal blue color elements at the tongue, collar, “N” logo, “650” branding, a panel above the midsole, and parts of the outsole. Additional branding comes in the form of “New Balance” markings at the collars and midsoles. Adding to their collegiate varsity sport feel are basketball logos on the tongue tags.
hypebeast.com
Dwayne Johnson Releases New "Corrected" 'Black Adam' Trailer
Just about a month away from the official theatrical release of Black Adam, titular star Dwayne Johnson has released a new trailer titled “Legacy” to create additional buzz for the DC Universe film. A lot is currently riding on the movie, as it has been described as the...
hypebeast.com
Tan Suede Hits the Nike Dunk High For Fall
As the Dunk craze continues, has certainly capitalized on it with a wide variety of colorways and silhouette variations. However, the Swoosh has favored the Dunk Low as its most visited variant, leaving the Dunk High with plenty of options but operating as less of a focus. Recently, “Chenille Swoosh” colorways on the Dunk High have popped up alongside a “Vachetta Tan” look. Now, yet another tan colorway has been revealed for the fall.
hypebeast.com
Nike Dunk Low "Light Iron Ore" Is Readied With Glossy and Grayscale Accents
A wealth of general releases and collaborations are expected to be produced by the. team in the remaining months of 2022, and one silhouette that will continue to be a focal point for the brand is the Dunk. More iterations of the classic offering keep popping up on a weekly basis, and the latest to be unveiled via official imagery is this Dunk Low “Light Iron Ore” colorway.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Air Jordan 5 GORE-TEX "Off-Noir"
Nothing indicates an item being Fall/Winter ready more than GORE-TEX. The industry’s go-to for tackling harsh weather, GORE-TEX continues to be favored by brands when prepping products for the elements. For Nike, this has been the case with several of this season’s Air Max 90s, its new ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome boot and various Jordan Brand colorways found on models such as the Air Jordan 1. Now, the Air Jordan 5 is outfitted with a GORE-TEX upper.
hypebeast.com
Detailed Look at the Nike Air Ship "Pine Green"
Since reintroduced the Air Ship back in 2020 through its “New Beginnings” Pack, the silhouette has extended its catalog at a rather steady pace. We recently saw James Whitner and his team over at A Ma Maniére reimagine the model and push out a limited amount of pairs, and now it’s being brought back to our attention for its upcoming “Pine Green” colorway.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the New Balance 9060 "Baby Blue"
New Balance introduced the 9060 this year and has been determined to make it a star part of its lifestyle offerings. Between collaborations, several runway looks and an onslaught of colorways, New Balance has backed the 9060 with confidence and continues to prepare and release more colorways. Pivoting from some...
hypebeast.com
Rumors of a Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low Collab Surface
Following its , Nike‘s skateboarding division is now rumored to be gearing up another Food & Beverage collaboration. According to rumors, we could see a Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration in the near future. A popular Mexican soft drink name, Jarritos was founded in 1950 by Don...
hypebeast.com
Glenn Martens' Diesel Showcases Denim Like You've Never Seen It Before
Glenn Martens has saved Diesel, taking it from the highstreets to the high-end thanks to an injection of savoir-faire and pop-cultural tap-ins. For example, the 1DR bag has been tightly gripped by the glitterati for a number of seasons now, while last season’s Fall/Winter 2022 presentation made a case for editorial denim, taking the humble material to new heights. In turn, Diesel ranked as the ninth hottest brand in the world for Q2 2022, in part thanks to it being worn by the likes of Julia Fox — who recieved a full rack of the brand’s Spring 2022 collection from Kanye West.
hypebeast.com
Jayson Tatum Is Getting His Own Jordan Nu Retro 1 Colorway
Jordan Brand‘s basketball roster is replete with elite talent, and one star that’s leading the way for the imprint is Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum. A signature sneaker for the All-Star small forward is rumored to be coming in 2023, but before those get announced, MJ’s company is crafting a special Jordan Nu Retro 1 colorway for him.
hypebeast.com
Neymar Jr. Launches New Collection With PUMA
Football superstar Neymar Jr. has reconnected with for another collection of apparel and footwear. This time pulling from Neymar Jr.’s home country of Brazil, the duo looked to Brazilian football, São Paulo street art and some of Neymar Jr.’s tattoos for inspiration. The insignia found throughout the collection references the three birds tattooed on Neymar Jr.’s left side of his neck. Speaking to his connection with PUMA and the collection, Neymar Jr. shared “Since joining PUMA, they have been bringing a lot of my personality into the collections. They are authentic pieces, with cheerful colors and references from my daily life, such as tattoos. This tropical collection was also created to remind me a little of the atmosphere of Brazil and who I am as a person.”
