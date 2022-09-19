Guest Opinion: Are we hurting our farmers and, thus, our food supply?

It's no secret that it takes hundreds of years to get the rewards from our good Earth that we've had, but overdevelopment, housing and construction along with the misuse of our natural resources, like topsoil and the ground where our crops are grown is a result of what we have left?

Not only this, but consider all of the runoff from these paved areas that adds to the loss of our soils as well.

For the most part, we are self-destructing right here in Pennsylvania due to overdeveloping some of the richest soils in the world. Bucks County itself is a prime example, along with Lancaster County and other areas where our food supply was grown. These are now are a distant memory of what they were.

Many farmers sold and went to retirement land rather than farm this land. They saw the picture and sold their farms and went to sunny Florida due to not being able to make a good living with the tax burdens put on their farms.

This has happened all across our country and now a farmer is no longer an individual thing. Big business has set up shop and mostly controls just about everything that's grown on a large scale.

This to me is what ”Armageddon" is all about. It doesn’t take a world war when destruction is happening from within.

It's like a domino effect. Any change in our solar system has an effect on what we do in our world. Droughts, flooding and all of the other things we are experiencing may be the direct result of what is happening.

Robert Lanhan lives in Feasterville.