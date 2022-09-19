ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Why Princes Harry And Andrew Aren't Wearing Military Uniforms At Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

By Marita Vlachou
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KWakX_0i1AK8Ik00

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are not wearing military uniforms at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in London on Monday.

Who decides who wears a military uniform in the U.K.?

Buckingham Palace announced only working members of the royal family would be allowed to wear a military uniform during the funeral and other ceremonial events leading up to it.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Andrew, the Duke of York, are both no longer senior members of the royal family for different reasons, and will therefore be wearing morning dress during the ceremony Monday and the other events during the mourning period.

However, Buckingham Palace reportedly decided to grant Harry an exception , allowing him to wear his military attire for the 15-minute vigil to be held at the queen’s lying-in-state in Westminster Hall on Saturday, for her grandchildren.

The decision came following public backlash to the news that Andrew was granted approval to wear the attire at another vigil alongside his three siblings Friday “as a special mark of request” to his late mother.

This will be the first time Harry has done so following his step back from royal duties in 2020, according to the BBC .

The exception was not made at Harry’s request, HuffPost has learned.

A spokesperson for Harry called for people to focus on the legacy of his grandmother rather than his dress.

“Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother,” a spokesperson for Harry told HuffPost on Tuesday.

“His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the spokesperson added.

Both Harry and Andrew wore morning suits while walking in the procession that followed the queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday.

During Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, senior royals decided to all skip wearing military attire to reportedly avoid stirring controversy over what Prince Harry and Andrew would be wearing, according to The Guardian .

Why would H arry and Andrew be dressed in military uniforms?

Both Harry and Andrew are military veterans.

Prince Harry served in the British Army for over 10 years, during which he completed two tours in Afghanistan.

Prince Andrew served in the Royal Navy for 22 years, and was a helicopter pilot in the Falklands War.

In the U.K., retired military veterans are not allowed to wear a uniform unless they have been granted an honorary title and have been permitted to wear one, as opposed to the U.S., where veterans often don military attire for special events, according to CNN .

Two of the queen’s children, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, neither of which has served in the military, both have honorary titles allowing them to wear military uniforms.

Edward, the Earl of Wessex, joined the Royal Marines in 1986 but withdrew from the service after four months of training, according to the British news site i .

Why are Harry and Andrew no longer working members of the royal family?

Following the decision by Harry and Meghan to step back from the royal family, Buckingham Palace announced “the honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of the Royal Family.”

Harry and Meghan still pledged to continue their commitment to public service despite moving to California.

Andrew stepped back from his royal duties in 2019, following a BBC “Newsnight” interview, in which he failed to condemn convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein or show empathy for his survivors, and denied ever meeting Virginia Giuffre, who later brought a civil case against Andrew alleging he sexually assaulted her when she was a minor.

At the beginning of this year, the duke was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages with the queen’s approval, the palace announced .

The major announcement came a day after a federal judge in New York denied his motion to dismiss Giuffre’s lawsuit. The two sides ended up agreeing to a settlement for an undisclosed amount in February.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 2

Related
The List

The Real Reason Prince Harry Has More Medals Than Prince William

All eyes are on the royal family during the entirety of Queen Elizabeth II's period of mourning. On Wednesday, September 14, they reunited to join the procession of Her Majesty's coffin as it was transferred from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The queen's children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, were all present, and so were her grandchildren — William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Peter Phillips.
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals

Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The List

Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Subtle Gesture During The Queen's Procession

There are strict traditions to be followed when a member of the United Kingdom's royal family passes away. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, those traditions started immediately. Charles took the throne instantly upon her death, and the rest of the ceremonies will unfold until her funeral on the morning of September 19. Otherwise known as Operation London Bridge, the 10 days following the queen's passing are important for British citizens (via NPR).
CELEBRITIES
The List

Why Things Are About To Get Way Worse For Meghan And Harry's Relationship With The Royals

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been having trouble with his family for a while, particularly since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, when Queen Elizabeth's health began rapidly deteriorating, the Duke of Sussex still rushed to Scotland to be by her side. Sadly, Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen after arriving at her summer home in Balmoral, since she'd already passed away, per TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
The List

What Harry Did For Meghan At Windsor Castle Has Fans Swooning

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were both at Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, according to People magazine. The report indicates that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them as a "show of unity" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal source told People.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Donald Trump Finally Got An Invite To One Event Surrounding The Queen

Queen Elizabeth II's death has made a profound impact all over the world, with emotional tributes pouring in from kids and adults alike. When the queen died at the age of 96 on September 8, protocols for how she would be honored were already well in place. Queen Elizabeth's 12-day mourning period has been underway in the U.K., including Her Majesty's funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey with notable officials in attendance, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and more, according to People.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Military Uniforms#Uk#Buckingham Palace
Margaret Minnicks

Why Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in a lead-lined coffin

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. She died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. The queen had planned her own funeral long ago. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022. That will give the public time to observe a period of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences throughout the mourning period. Floral tributes will be allowed to be placed at specified places.
DoYouRemember?

Kate Middleton To Allegedly Inherit Queen’s $110M Jewelry, Meghan Markle Getting Nothing

Turns out that Kate Middleton will be inheriting Queen Elizabeth’s $100M jewelry, and not Meghan Markle, according to a report from Meaww.com. Apparently, the Queen had been assessing her assets and who would get what earlier this year. Inside sources said at the time, “The whispers are that she’s made some last-minute changes to her will that’ll be a shocking surprise for her heirs.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Royals
HollywoodLife

Prince William Invites Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Sit With His Family During Queen’s Funeral

Prince William, 40, didn’t let his brother Prince Harry, 38, feel left out at the church service for their grandmother Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral on Monday. As the royal family prepared to take their seats inside St. George’s Chapel, William waved towards Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, to invite the couple to sit with his family, as seen in THIS VIDEO. William was joined by his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, who let Harry and Meghan sit next to them in the same aisle.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Cries & Wipe Away His Tears At Queen’s Service: Photos

Prince Harry got emotional during the Service for the Reception of Her Majesty’s Coffin at Westminster Hall in London on Sept. 14. Harry, 37, who wore his black mourning suit with his four military medals attached, was photographed wiping tears away shortly after the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s coffin was carried away from Buckingham Palace for the final time. Meghan Markle, 41, could be seen standing next to her husband, intently reading the service pamphlet.
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

153K+
Followers
9K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy