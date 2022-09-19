ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 Stylish Midi Skirts To Ease You Into Fall

By Kristen Adaway
 3 days ago

A Free People textured midi skirt , Eva Franco faux leather midi skirt and Mango slit denim skirt (Photo: Free People, Anthropologie, Mango)

Between seasons — when it’s too warm for a big coat , but cool enough for layering — is usually when you’ll find me staring into my closet , coming to the conclusion that I have nothing to wear. However, there’s one clothing item we can all wear right now without freezing or melting: a midi skirt.

Falling just below the knee, midi skirts can be worn during the fall with boots , sneakers and loafers , and dressed up with cozy sweaters and chunky scarves .  They’re short enough to show just a bit of leg (or you can choose to cover up with high socks ), but still have enough coverage to block out autumn’s wind chill.

Aisya Washington , a New York City-based fashion stylist, told me the key to styling midi skirt for the fall is to focus on layering.

“A bodysuit and a jacket — leather or jean — always looks good. [Wearing] a cashmere off-the-shoulder sweater with a lace cami is a nice way to dress it up,” she said. “I also love a cute vintage T-shirt tucked in and worn with a leather moto jacket and ankle boots. [These skirts] are really versatile and can lean into most styles.”

Dallas-based fashion stylist Tamra Byrd suggests accessorizing with a crossbody purse or mini bag, and echoed Washington’s ankle-shoe recommendation.

“My absolute favorite shoe option for a midi skirt is going to be [anything] that comes to your ankle, like an ankle strap sandal, an animal print bootie or a Jordan high top or Nike Dunks ,” she said.

The fabrics, colors and print options for midi skirts are endless. Whether you sport the iconic leopard print skirt or keep it simple-yet-stylish with a flowy, accordion-pleated style, this fall staple is great complement to any wardrobe.

Below, we rounded up the cutest midi skirts available, in multiple size ranges and styles.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

