ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

What is you favorite 80s movie based in Houston. And do you still watch those movies

Explore Houston
Explore Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cv450_0i1AJFQn00
Unsplash

I’m a fan of shoot ‘em up movie and one liners. It can be anything you like

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 23 to 25, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
houstoniamag.com

5 of the Most Necessary Restaurants To Visit in Houston

Houston's restaurant scene is hardly a monolith. From being home to some of the best taco restaurants in the country to some of the best Indian food, the best late-night eats, and even the first cannabis-centric restaurant in the entire state of Texas, our city really does have it all. But with all of that endless variety, how can anyone possibly settle on which Houston restaurants are the most essential? Well, although it took quite a bit of research (a task that required quite a lot of help from our stomachs, which were happy to oblige), we've settled on a list of restaurants that we believe are the most essential ones for every Houstonian to try. The following five restaurants are our favorites of the many that have opened of late, and they are all restaurants that laid the groundwork for our favorite new restaurants of 2022. They combine mind blowing kitchen execution at the highest level with thoughtful service and attention to detail. And most important of all, they are each perfect representations of the uniqueness and versatility of our city's vibrant culinary community.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston activist Deric Muhammad offers Black America ‘New Rules’

Deric Muhammad is a Houston-area activist and member of the Nation of Islam who has garnered the respect of thousands far beyond the Bayou City borders and outside of his own faith community through the positive and powerful work he has done over the years. Muhammad has not only spent a lifetime advocating for the mistreated, he has also mentored legions of Black boys and young adults through the Smart’n Up Black Male Summit he founded in 2010. That summit has not only taken place in Houston, but is several other cities around the country including Austin, New Orleans and Miami.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Liners
luxury-houses.net

An Exquisite Home Dazzles with Sprawling Designer Living Spaces and Outdoor Oasis in Houston Asks $4.1 Million

The Home in Houston, an exquisite Tanglewood showplace with a near-endless list of luxurious upgrades set on outstanding location close to Memorial Park, Houston Country Club, The Galleria and Post Oak corridor is now available for sale. This home located at 5591 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (Phone: 713-253-8529) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Click2Houston.com

Kate Watson Performs

Wednesday on Houston Life at 1:00 p.m., Kate Watson joins us. She is a rising star on the country music scene and she calls Montgomery county home. Catch her performance, Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Texas Renaissance Festival Ticket Giveaway Rules

Entrants must be legal Texas residents who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station KRIV ("Sponsor") and the Texas Renaissance Festival, their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.
TEXAS STATE
Bay Area Entertainer

Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle.

Shared from THE CASTLE – CHRISTENSEN / MEIR / HARRIS / PIGNATARO. Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle. A stately castle that conjures up thoughts of kings & queens, dungeons & dragons, Knights of the Round Table, Romeo & Juliet, alligators & draw bridges, etc. One is only limited by their imagination. The castle has been owned by several throughout the years, and has remained a curiosity to all that do not know its history.
SANTA FE, TX
Explore Houston

Explore Houston

509
Followers
276
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Let‘s explore Houston together. Discover the cost of living, climate, transportation, things to do and more!

Comments / 0

Community Policy