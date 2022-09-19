What is you favorite 80s movie based in Houston. And do you still watch those movies

Houston's restaurant scene is hardly a monolith. From being home to some of the best taco restaurants in the country to some of the best Indian food, the best late-night eats, and even the first cannabis-centric restaurant in the entire state of Texas, our city really does have it all. But with all of that endless variety, how can anyone possibly settle on which Houston restaurants are the most essential? Well, although it took quite a bit of research (a task that required quite a lot of help from our stomachs, which were happy to oblige), we've settled on a list of restaurants that we believe are the most essential ones for every Houstonian to try. The following five restaurants are our favorites of the many that have opened of late, and they are all restaurants that laid the groundwork for our favorite new restaurants of 2022. They combine mind blowing kitchen execution at the highest level with thoughtful service and attention to detail. And most important of all, they are each perfect representations of the uniqueness and versatility of our city's vibrant culinary community.

