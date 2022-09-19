ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

Animals, awards, royalty and skillet throwing: Ashland County Fair off to a rousing start

By Tom E. Puskar, Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bAsew_0i1AJCmc00

The 171st Ashland County Fair opened on Sunday with a ceremony in the Spidel Entertainment Pavilion.

Retired Ashland County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Carl Richert and retired fair employee Patricia Dean were honored with lifetime achievement passes for free entry, presented by fair board President Marty Wesner.

Cathy Rice, fair office manager and Barry Litten, maintenance director, told about the improvements made to the fairgrounds and new events being offered this year. Rice also announced the annual Senior Fair king and queen contest that was to be held Tuesday has been canceled.

2021 Fair Director of the Year Barry Litten introduced this year's award winner, which is Cathy Rice. With the retirement of Fair Manager Steve Englet after last year's fair, the board split the duties between Rice and Litten giving each additional responsibilities, which they have handled well, according to Wesner.

Ashland County Junior Fair royalty announced

The Junior Fair king and queen contest was also held Sunday with Mayor Matt Miller emceeing. Gabe Murawski and Linde Hahn were crowned the 2022 Ashland County Junior Fair king and queen, respectively, with Zoie Gaus being crowned princess and Vincent Scalesi crowned prince.

The Junior Fair livestock shows also started on Sunday with the market steer and poultry shows. This year's poultry show took on a different look since the exhibitors were not able to bring their birds due to an avian flu outbreak in Ashland County.

This year the judging was done by age divisions of senior, intermediate and junior.

The exhibitors were judged based on an interview, with the judge accessing their knowledge of their projects. The top two exhibitors in each age division then were brought back to assign the final placing, however there were no grand or reserve champions awarded this year.

Other events that took place Sunday included the parade of bands, women's skillet throw, kiddie tractor pull and the OSTPA tractor pull.

The fair runs through Saturday, Sept. 24, culminating with the demolition derby at 6pm.

Comments / 0

Related
wtuz.com

Discounted Senior Admission, Stunt Show at County Fair

Nick McWilliams reporting – Wednesday at the Tuscarawas County Fair will offer discounted admissions for senior citizens. Senior Day, sponsored by the Dover Eagles, will welcome residents 65 and older for $1. It will be a busy morning for the Junior Fair, as Market and Dairy Steer Show, Feeder...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Calling all Morrow County Hospital babies

MORROW COUNTY- People born at Morrow County Hospital are invited to be part of Morrow County Hospital’s (MCH) 70th anniversary celebration October 28th. MCH Communications Director Tammy Schott is on the hunt for babies born at MCH. They will be invited to a special Birthday Party Bash on October 28th. She wants to get addresses of those individuals to send party invitations.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
barbertonherald.com

Mum Fest in a Magic City

Originally printed in the Sept. 23, 2010 Barberton Herald by the late. Steve Kelleher of the Barberton Historical Society. The Mum Fest represents the best of the best of Barberton. For one thing, it is a massive community effort that takes coordination and cooperation. I think that what makes the...
BARBERTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
County
Ashland County, OH
Ashland County, OH
Government
WKYC

New 200 acre nature preserve coming to Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — What price can you really put on nature? Westfield Center resident DeDee O’Neill thinks she knows. She’s lived here over 50 years. "Being out in nature is really soothing. And we just decided, you know, we love it out here, and so we stayed," she said.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Tackle Box 2

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees of Tackle Box 2 wear shirts with the words “River Hippie” across the front. The unique restaurant is along the river in Fremont but off the beaten path. “Tackle Box 1 was down by the bridge. It was a bait shop, and this...
FREMONT, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
whbc.com

Dover Trucker Dead in Holmes Crash

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The driver of a tanker truck from Dover was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Holmes County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says 71-year-old Richard Hunsinger died when an SUV pulled out in front of him along Route 62 halfway between Wilmot and Winesburg.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Prayers for Dalton grad to recover

A week after a 2022 Dalton graduate was hospitalized for his injuries from a head-on collision while riding his motorcycle, Bradie Ramella’s aunt Janna Bowers ended a post with two words on a website where loved ones had been closely watching for daily updates on his condition. Those two...
DALTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#County Fairs#Localevent#Skillet#Demolition Derby#Birds#Festival#Ashland County Sheriff#Fair Board
whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Two-Vehicle Wayne Crash

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 44-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Wayne County Tuesday night. The State Highway Patrol says Jessica Gaumer of Wooster hit a pickup truck that failed to yield at a stop sign along Route 83 between Wooster and Burbank.
WOOSTER, OH
wqkt.com

Wayne County woman killed in two-vehicle accident on St. Rt. 83

A two vehicle accident last night, north of Wooster, claimed the life of a Wayne County woman. The crash happened shortly before ten o’clock, at the intersection of State Route 83 and Pleasant Home Road. According to the Highway Patrol, 44-year old Jessica Gaumer, of Wooster, was killed when the motorcycle she was riding struck a pickup truck. The patrol says the 19-year old driver of the pickup was eastbound on Pleasant Home Road and failed to yield at the “83” stop sign, pulling into the path of Gaumer’s bike. Gaumer was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

How local school districts did on their Ohio School Report Card

On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Education released their 2022 Ohio School Report Cards. Unlike prior years, districts and schools did not receive overall leader grades. Instead, schools receive ratings from one to five stars on five rated components and also various report-only data. “The more we understand the needs...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
10TV

1 dead, 1 injured following Union County crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a crash on state Route 31 in Union County involving a semitrailer left him and another driver with serious injuries Tuesday afternoon. Michael Wright, 60, of Ashland, was traveling southbound on SR-31 in a Toyota Tundra when he was struck by a Freightliner Semi that drove left of center while headed northbound, according to a preliminary investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
UNION COUNTY, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy