Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road
UPDATE:
The coroner on Tuesday identified the pedestrian killed as 31-year-old Marion Juarez-Argueta.
ORIGINAL STORY:
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis’ west side, police confirmed.
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive.
IMPD says a man was struck by a semi-tractor trailer and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
Police said the semi’s driver remained on scene and was taken to a hospital for a blood draw, which is required by state law for fatal crashes.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
