Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road

UPDATE:

The coroner on Tuesday identified the pedestrian killed as 31-year-old Marion Juarez-Argueta.

ORIGINAL STORY:

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis’ west side, police confirmed.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive.

IMPD says a man was struck by a semi-tractor trailer and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Police said the semi’s driver remained on scene and was taken to a hospital for a blood draw, which is required by state law for fatal crashes.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.