Meet Your Neighbor: John Havens helps keep Spiegel Grove at its best

By Sheri Trusty/Correspondent
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 3 days ago
FREMONT — John Havens, the Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, is looking for volunteers to help him keep Spiegel Grove looking its best. This summer, Havens formed Friends of the Grove, a volunteer organization whose members weed, prune and plant amongst the acreage President and Lucy Hayes once strolled.

While they work, the volunteers are helping Havens fulfill his vision to better engage the community in the grounds. By creating an army of volunteers, Havens is not only gaining help with upkeep on Spiegel Grove’s 25 acres, but he is also giving history buffs a sense of ownership in the property.

Volunteers are assigned a specific section to care for within Spiegel Grove. They don’t need to commit to a particular time or number of hours. They need only commit to keeping their area well tended.

“We’ll assign people a given location,” Havens said. “We’re not worried about when they come, just that they care for that area.”

Volunteers also have the option to choose specific tasks, such as pruning trees or picking up sticks for the mowers.

“If people are more comfortable weeding than pruning, they can weed,” said Peggy Bliss, Friends of the Grove volunteer coordinator.

Bliss said she enjoys volunteering on the grounds even more than she anticipated.

“It’s way cooler than I thought it would be. It’s so relaxing,” Bliss said. “You see a lot of people, and you’re walking the grounds where the Hayeses walked. I like being able to give back to something like this.”

The other element of Haven’s vision is creating a Spiegel Grove that honors its past. Havens chooses many of the grounds’ trees, flowers and plants for their connection to Hayes through his diaries or because they were common to the area.

Although Spiegel Grove is known for its eclectic variety of trees, Havens isn’t looking to add many more trees to the grounds. He will add some occasionally because of their historic or arboreal significance, but he wants to ensure that Spiegel Grove reflects Hayes’ vision for the property.

“Hayes was big on clearing trees,” Havens said. “He wanted to see and get air moving.”

One of Havens’ goals is to restore the greenhouse and its adjacent courtyard. The greenhouse is an original by Lord & Burnham Greenhouse, which starting building them in 1849. For the past several years, the historic greenhouse has been used for storage. Havens wants to bring the greenhouse back to life, once he secures grant money for the project.

“It’s functional, but it’s not been used in a long time. We’re going to clean it and replace the broken glass and some of the lumber,” he said. “The back half will be a plant conservancy that will be open to the public, and in the front part, we’ll grow acorns from the Reunion Oaks.”

The Reunion Oaks are a stand of oak trees near the Hayes Home which were planted in honor of men in Hayes’ Civil War regiment who met at Spiegel Grove for a reunion in 1877. Saplings grown from the oaks will be sold to the public.

The planting space in the greenhouse will be utilized by Friends of the Grove volunteers, as well as during programs, including kids programs at the museum.

Once the courtyard is remodeled, it will be available to rent for parties and special events, and a portion of the space may be used to grow heirloom vegetables.

“We may plant heirloom vegetables that would have been around when Hayes was here, but I don’t know which vegetables he actually planted,” Havens said. “In his diehard writing, he documented every fruit tree and every grape vine but no vegetables.”

For information on volunteering with Friends of the Grove, call the museum at 419-332-2081 and ask to speak to John Havens.

Contact correspondent Sheri Trusty at sheritrusty4@gmail.com.

