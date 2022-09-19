Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Planet Fitness Named IHSA Official Fitness Partner
The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) is proud to announce a partnership with PLNTF Holdings, a Planet Fitness franchisee, to become the official fitness partner of IHSA. The deal includes promoting several football rivalries and 2022-23 basketball, football and wrestling state championships. The “IHSA Football Rivalry Series presented by Planet...
Effingham Radio
Register For Fall Semester Eight-Week Classes At Lake Land College
New and current Lake Land College students can now take advantage of flexible educational opportunities with an eight-week Mod II class this fall. Each semester, Lake Land College offers two sessions of eight-week courses known as Mod I and II. Mod II classes begin Oct. 17 and finish Dec. 9 with finals held Dec. 12 through Dec. 16.
