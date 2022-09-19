ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Milwaukee Thursday, talk to voters ahead of midterm elections

By Lawrence Andrea, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WCKlH_0i1AIQmv00

WASHINGTON – Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Milwaukee on Thursday to speak to voters with just under two months before the November midterm elections.

Harris plans to "engage with young Americans" and meet with local Latino leaders in Milwaukee during the trip, according to a White House official. Hispanic Heritage Month runs until Oct. 15.

The vice president, who served as California's attorney general and the district attorney of San Francisco, will also deliver remarks at the Democratic Attorneys General Association Conference.

The White House did not release any additional details about the trip.

The visit comes ahead of high-profile elections for governor and a key Senate seat in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is one of 11 Democratic attorneys general up for reelection this year. Kaul, who narrowly defeated former Attorney General Brad Schimel in 2018, faces Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney on Nov. 8.

Access to abortion has become a major campaign issue for Democrats nationwide. In Wisconsin, Kaul and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers have filed a lawsuit challenging a 1849 abortion law that went into effect after the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

In a statement on the vice president's visit, Democratic Attorneys General Association communications director Geoff Burgan said the group is excited to welcome Harris to the Milwaukee policy conference, calling her "a national leader in protecting reproductive rights."

"Our Democratic Attorneys General are on the frontlines of the fight to protect public safety, reproductive rights and much more, and we’re proud to work with the Biden-Harris Administration across the country," Burgan said.

Harris last visited Wisconsin in January. At the time, she stopped in Milwaukee to tout the Biden administration's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law and highlight the push to replace lead pipes in Milwaukee and across the country.

President Joe Biden visited Milwaukee on Labor Day. In his speech at the city's Laborfest, Biden emphasized his support for unions and continued his offensive against so-called MAGA Republicans.

Contact Lawrence Andrea at landrea@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter @lawrencegandrea.

Comments / 12

camel toe saids the border is secure
3d ago

Is camel toe gonna tell us the border is absolutely secure

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

White House: GOP abortion ban would mean a nationwide crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists say a Republican-led proposal to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks would endanger the health of women and have severe consequences for physicians. “If passed and enacted, this bill would create a nationwide health crisis, imperiling the health and lives of women in all 50 states,” according to a preliminary analysis of the bill by Jennifer Klein, the White House Gender Policy Council chairwoman, that was obtained by The Associated Press. “It would transform the practice of medicine, opening the door to doctors being thrown...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee, WI
Elections
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
insideedition.com

Brewery Company Employees in Wisconsin Say They Are on Strike for Fairer Contracts

Molson Coors Brewery employees in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are currently on strike. They say they are all fighting for fairer contracts. Union Chairperson Joe Kanzleiter told WDJT’s Gabriella Bachara that negotiations have taken place since July. So far, an agreement has not been reached. “People are just burnt out and they're tired and they want to show their support and have their voice be heard,” he said. Inside Edition Digital has more.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy