The Northstars defeated the Bulldogs on Wednesday in three-straight sets: 25-11, 25-18, 25-10. Ellie Blumer had five aces, 10 assists and two digs, and Maddy Howell had one ace and 10 kills for C-NS. Wednesday's victory makes it two-straight for C-NS. Nottingham has now loss its last two matches. The...

CICERO, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO