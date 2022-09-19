Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnsathletics.com
Northstars defeated the Bulldogs
The Northstars defeated the Bulldogs on Wednesday in three-straight sets: 25-11, 25-18, 25-10. Ellie Blumer had five aces, 10 assists and two digs, and Maddy Howell had one ace and 10 kills for C-NS. Wednesday's victory makes it two-straight for C-NS. Nottingham has now loss its last two matches. The...
cnsathletics.com
Northstars score two goals in the second half to beat the Warriors
The Northstars scored two goals in the second half to beat the Warriors in Wednesday's Salt City Athletic Conference action. The win for C-NS improved its record to 7-0. Liverpool falls to 2-6 on the season. Gabby Wameling and Christina Wagner both recorded a goal and an assist for the...
Comments / 0