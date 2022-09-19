ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

JSO: Missing Westside man found

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Mr. Otalvaro has been located and returned home. ORIGINAL STORY: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has alerted the community in the search for a missing 79-year-old Hector Hugo Otalvaro after he failed to return home. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Otalvaro was last...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Woman dead after shooting at Argyle Forest hotel in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead following a shooting incident in the Argyle Forest area Wednesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. During a media briefing, JSO said they responded to Baymont Inn and Suites around 7:23 p.m. in reference to a person shot. When they arrived,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com

Man dies after falling from ladder in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An elderly man was found dead Monday morning after falling from a ladder while working on repairs in San Marco, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded shortly after 9 a.m. to a call at a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
#Jso
Action News Jax

8-month-old girl dies after being left in car, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 8-month-girl has died after she was left in a car for about an hour on Tuesday afternoon, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. JSO Lt. Mike Silcox, the commanding officer for the homicide unit, said officers and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the 2200 block of Newberry Road, which is off Broward Road on the Northside, around 2:22 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Arrest made in Moncrief murder investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, that Action News Jax first reported a suspicious death of a woman in a Moncrief home. Through their investigation, homicide detectives at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office eventually ruled that the death of the woman inside the home was murder. Officials have said that the victim appeared to have suffered from some type of trauma.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Baby dies after she's left in overheated car for an hour

An 8-month-old baby girl is dead after she was left in a car for about an hour while her father was working and the temperature soared inside the sun-soaked vehicle, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The child becomes the fourth hot car-related fatality in Jacksonville since 1998, according to the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Crash with injuries involves bicycle in Beauclerc

Jacksonville, Fl — A crash with injuries is under investigation in Beauclerc, as the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to San Jose Blvd. and Sunbeam Road just before 4:00 a.m. Reporter Kennedy Dendy witnessed a bicycle in the grass, and evidence markers. Officers were also inspecting a vehicle that...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

