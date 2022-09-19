Read full article on original website
Related
JSO: Missing Westside man found
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Mr. Otalvaro has been located and returned home. ORIGINAL STORY: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has alerted the community in the search for a missing 79-year-old Hector Hugo Otalvaro after he failed to return home. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Otalvaro was last...
First Coast News
JSO: Woman dead after shooting at Argyle Forest hotel in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead following a shooting incident in the Argyle Forest area Wednesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. During a media briefing, JSO said they responded to Baymont Inn and Suites around 7:23 p.m. in reference to a person shot. When they arrived,...
JSO: Woman shot multiple times, killed in shooting at Argyle Forest motel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person is dead after a shooting outside Baymont Inn and Suites on Youngerman Circle East in Argyle Forest. JSO reports at 7:34 p.m. Officers responded finding one woman who had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken...
Man dies after falling from ladder while working on San Marco home, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police said a man died Thursday morning after he fell from a ladder while working on a home in San Marco. Around 9:10 a.m., the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1700 block of San Marco Boulevard to reports of a man in need of medical assistance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
Area of Youngerman Circle and Blanding Boulevard has seen shootings and drug issues over the years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday after she was found shot multiple times in an area of Jacksonville near the Clay County border that has seen gun violence, drugs issues, homelessness and panhandling over the years. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called just before 7:30...
News4Jax.com
Man dies after falling from ladder in San Marco
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An elderly man was found dead Monday morning after falling from a ladder while working on repairs in San Marco, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded shortly after 9 a.m. to a call at a...
2-year-old girl dies, teen in ICU after being hit by car on A1A in Ponte Vedra Beach
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A 2-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old boy is in the intensive care unit after they were struck by a car while crossing A1A in Ponte Vedra Beach on Friday night. A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of the Patterson...
First Coast News
'I have candy in the backseat:' New details released about wanted suspect who reportedly lured teens in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) First Coast News has obtained documents that shed new light on two cases involving an alleged predator who was luring teenage girls into his vehicle on Jacksonville's Westside. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says in one instance, a rape...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
18-year-old charged with murder in woman’s death, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man in the death of a woman whose body was found Monday in a home in the Moncrief Park neighborhood. According to a news release from JSO, the woman “appeared to have suffered...
JSO: Heated disagreement leads to shooting in Moncrief
JACKSONVILLE, FLA — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department state that around 3:30 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched at 4200 Moncrief Road in response to a shooting. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. When officials arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 20s suffering...
8-month-old girl dies after being left in car, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 8-month-girl has died after she was left in a car for about an hour on Tuesday afternoon, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. JSO Lt. Mike Silcox, the commanding officer for the homicide unit, said officers and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the 2200 block of Newberry Road, which is off Broward Road on the Northside, around 2:22 p.m.
Arrest made in Moncrief murder investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, that Action News Jax first reported a suspicious death of a woman in a Moncrief home. Through their investigation, homicide detectives at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office eventually ruled that the death of the woman inside the home was murder. Officials have said that the victim appeared to have suffered from some type of trauma.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 Jacksonville officers arrested for battery after confrontation with inmate caught on video
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office corrections officers were arrested for battery after investigators say they were involved with a physical confrontation with an inmate that was caught on video. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Undersheriff Nick Burgos said Wednesday the incident happened at the...
Police: Be on the lookout for a bald man with a braided goatee who is an auto burglary suspect in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to be on the lookout for a bald man sporting a braided goatee who was involved in an auto burglary Sunday in Fernandina Beach. Around 2:09 p.m. on September 18 the suspect allegedly robbed a car at a...
wjct.org
Baby dies after she's left in overheated car for an hour
An 8-month-old baby girl is dead after she was left in a car for about an hour while her father was working and the temperature soared inside the sun-soaked vehicle, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The child becomes the fourth hot car-related fatality in Jacksonville since 1998, according to the...
JSO investigating suspicious death of woman in Moncrief home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was contacted to assist Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department at a home on 1500 W. 33rd St. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Inside the home, a woman was found dead and JSO...
Mother who allegedly crashed into Southside pond, killing child, found incompetent to stand trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pamela Cabrera, the mother facing charges after a high-speed chase and crash that lead to the death of her 5-year-old daughter, appeared in front of a judge on Wednesday morning. Cabrera's legal representation submitted the opinion of Dr. Meadows, who said the 32-year-old was incompetent to...
Crash with injuries involves bicycle in Beauclerc
Jacksonville, Fl — A crash with injuries is under investigation in Beauclerc, as the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to San Jose Blvd. and Sunbeam Road just before 4:00 a.m. Reporter Kennedy Dendy witnessed a bicycle in the grass, and evidence markers. Officers were also inspecting a vehicle that...
First Coast News
Officials: Victim's mother doesn't want body cam video of Jacksonville officer-involved shooting released
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a statement released Tuesday, the State Attorney's Office says that the Jacksonville deputy who shot and killed Bobby James Brown accidentally discharged his weapon. The incident was deemed "not criminal" by the SA's office, however, body camera footage of the incident will not be released...
First Coast News
Jacksonville man, charged with killing brother, ordered to return to jail on anniversary each year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Amin Sullivan, a Jacksonville man who was charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of his 15-year-old brother, was given an unusual sentence last Friday. Sullivan turned himself in, police said at the time,...
Comments / 0