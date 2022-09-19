ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

'You guys opened your hearts': Canandaigua steps up for Ukraine

By Mike Murphy, MPNnow
Daily Messenger
Daily Messenger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s0ekl_0i1AHeEQ00

CANANDAIGUA -- Viktor Tschasayk said when it comes to the actual war with Russia, Ukraine does not need help from anyone for “our fight.”

But for Tschasayk, who came to the U.S. from Ukraine when he was junior high school age, appreciates what the American people are doing to help the Ukrainian people here and for those soon to arrive from their war-torn country.

“America seems to help everybody else, so we’re no different,” said Tschasayk, during a Night for Ukraine fundraising event at The Central on Main in Canandaigua on Thursday.

The Called to Care, Canandaigua organization is raising money to support its work in bringing a Ukrainian family to resettle in Canandaigua. This group is made up of people from churches and other organizations who have come together to find safe homes for people fleeing war.

More than 100 people visited the outdoor dining area in downtown Canandaigua to help the cause.

Linda Werts, one of the leaders in this effort, has helped with the resettlement of refugees displaced by war and other reasons for years.

A Rotarian who moved to Canandaigua a few years back, Werts said members of this group have a shared passion for helping others – a point driven home when she called an initial meeting this spring, and 17 people showed up. Now, as many as 80 people stand willing to do something to help.

Canandaigua can be a welcoming community for Ukrainian people, Werts said.

“Everyone I’ve met is so warm and open and welcoming, from my new church to Rotarians I meet,” Werts said. “I think we will serve others in a really good way.”

That’s a sentiment echoed by Olga Tabinsky of Ionia, whose parents come from Ukraine. She is a volunteer for the group.

“It’s such a wonderful, heartwarming feeling that – especially in the times we’ve been going through the last decade or so in our country – there's been such an honest, heartwarming support to Ukraine and to refugees who would be coming here into the United States,” Tabinsky said.

The Canandaigua group is working with two organizations, NY20 Project and World Relief of Western NY. When the time comes, volunteers, who are trained, may stay with a family until they get settled here, as well as help them find housing, employment, enroll kids in schools and get medical care.

Proceeds from Thursday night’s event will be used toward housing, transportation and other costs as the family resettles in Canandaigua. Werts is hopeful a Ukrainian family will settle here by the end of the year at the latest or as soon as next month.

“I know this is going to work,” Werts said.

This is the latest effort in a year’s worth of help locally to the Ukrainian people.

Canandaigua artist Nestor Ortiz paid tribute to Ukraine with a mural of brilliantly colored sunflowers, a symbol of peace and show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, on the grounds at The Central on Main.

Earlier in the year, the Pat Rini Rohrer Gallery in downtown Canandaigua hosted a silent auction and fundraising art show – many of the works featured included a sunflower theme – for the people of this war-torn country. And the Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery -- its founder fled Ukraine during World War II -- provided funds from the sale of its Finger Lakes wines to help feed people at the Ukraine-Poland border.

Yuliya Pavlyuk, a singer from Ukraine who performed Thursday and is one of the founders of RocMaidan, a charitable organization founded in Rochester to support victims of war in Ukraine, said this is a great mission.

“You guys opened your hearts,” Pavlyuk told the crowd. “You guys have opened your homes.”

To help

For more details on how to help in the effort to resettle a Ukrainian family in Canandaigua, call Linda Werts at 315-447-0276.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

41 year old Raymond Hardy and 50 year old Chris Monfort were arrested on Oak Orchard Rd in Elba for trying to steal heavy equipment around 7 on Friday morning. The Rochester men were spotted walking around and a caller who had been passing by said they didn’t believe they belonged there or that their vehicle belonged on the property. They are charged with attempted grand larceny, Hardy also has been charged with criminal mischief, and criminal possession of stolen property. Monfort has 2 prior felony convictions.
ROCHESTER, NY
14850.com

A conflict of interest.

A conflict of interest is what you have when “a person is in a position to derive personal benefit from actions or decisions made in their official capacity” (Oxford Languages). Pointing out that there is a potential conflict of interest is NOT accusing anyone of wrongdoing. Quite the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ionia, NY
City
Canandaigua, NY
Canandaigua, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
Canandaigua, NY
Society
News 8 WROC

Blind mom warns of door-to-door housing scam in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) Candice Attrill is a blind mother of three in Irondequoit. Recently, she says she got phone calls from a supposed realty company out of Florida regarding her home. “I said I’m not interested in selling my house, please stop calling,” she said. Her house by the way, is not for sale and […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: DO MONROE CO DEMS SHORT BLACK VOTERS?

Why does the Monroe County Democratic Party work so hard to keep black people out of positions of power?. Isn’t advancing the interests of black people kind of what the Democratic Party is supposed to be about?. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not a race activist. I’m a white...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
johnnyjet.com

The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties

Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
AURORA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Volunteers#American#Ukrainian#The Central On Main#Rotarian
NewsChannel 36

Missing Cats in Painted Post

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Recently, there has been an uptick of Painted Post residents reporting that their cats are going missing on West High Street. Britany Elsey, a cat owner in Painted Post, said her neighborhood noticed cats were going missing on August 20th. Elsey said this is a growing concern for local cat owners.
PAINTED POST, NY
News 8 WROC

East High Superintendent Shaun Nelms honored with FBI award

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A very special award was granted to East High School Superintendent, Doctor Shaun Nelms, from the FBI Monday. Special Agent Stephen Belongia, in charge of the FBI Buffalo Field Office, presented the 2021 Directors Community Leadership Award to Nelms for his work as superintendent. The award honors individuals and organizations for […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

2 Rochester men found in possession of crack and meth in Avon

AVON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police report an arrest in Avon, where two Monroe County men were pulled over and found in possession of drugs. According to police, Stephen Brongo, 42, was pulled over on I-390 for violations of the NYS vehicle and traffic law. Deputies discovered Brongo’s license was...
AVON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
World War II
CITY News

Ousted PAB boss loses lawsuit to be reinstated

Conor Dwyer Reynolds had argued that the board engaged in illegal secret meetings to remove him as the executive director. Conor Dwyer Reynolds, the suspended executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board, has lost his lawsuit seeking reinstatement to the position. Reynolds had argued that the PAB held secret meetings to discuss his removal as the agency’s head. But in a decision dated Tuesday,...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

1 dead, 4 injured in 'very violent night' in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police responded to what they describe as a "very violent night" in Rochester. The RPD says they are investigating four separate incidents. Three of them took place within an hour. One man died and another suffered life-threatening injuries, police say. Authorities say the man who died...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Brighton Whole Foods Plaza case to go to trial in December

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Whole Foods Plaza saga has been going on for more than six years after several lawsuits. Both sides are declaring victory in the latest legal battle that will ultimately lead to a trial in December. In the 84-page document, a state Supreme Court Justice...
BRIGHTON, NY
Daily Messenger

Daily Messenger

643
Followers
326
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canandaigua, NY from MPNnow.com.

 http://mpnnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy