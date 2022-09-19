ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

Aces of Trades: Cenell Boch is a good person to see for those in physical pain

By Jeff Barron, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QjP55_0i1AHcSy00

LANCASTER −For those having physical pain of some sort, Cenell Boch is a good person to see for help.

Boch owns Wellness with Cenell at 1582 E. Main St. It is a medical fitness business that focuses on promoting health and wellness through a technique called muscle activation. Boch is a licensed athletic trainer whose background is in sports medicine. She is also certified as a muscle activation technique specialist.

"Typically, clients come to me because they're having some discomfort," Boch said. "Maybe it's muscle or joint discomfort. A muscle activation treatment helps to stabilize the body and improves the nerves and the muscle and body's usability to contract. That also helps with joint pain or any discomfort they have in their joints."

Boch has been in the field for about 25 years. In addition to sports medicine and athletic training she's also worked in physical therapy. While working in physical therapy she discovered that muscle activation was helping clients recover faster and helped stabilize the body.

"I had a friend who got certified in it," Boch said. "He's a physical therapist and he talked to me about the technique and how his patients were getting better faster. So I joined his classes and got certified back in 2012."

In addition to clients suffering from pain, Boch has clients who just want to stay fit.

"They may not be in a lot of pain," she said. "They may have some kind of nagging, achiness or joint stiffness. Then another subset is our athletes. Individuals who want to compete at top levels and are recovering from an injury."

Boch has clients of all age groups and also focuses on the mental aspects of wellness.

"We tend to focus on the mind, the body and a little bit of spirit," she said. "And when I say spirit I really mean the mindfulness classes that I teach out in the community. Mindfulness just looks at being present in the moment. It's also a way to help with stress reduction and a way to handle and manage stress."

In addition to running her business, Boch is also on the Lancaster-Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

"I've always wanted to give back in the community and be of service," she said. "In addition to having this business, I also have a non-profit business where I provide health and wellness education to the community. Our focus as a non-profit is really helping women, children and families. So I've always been an advocate of promoting health and wellness in the community and also just being of service in our community."

Away from work, Boch still likes to teach about wellness. She's an adjunct faculty member of Ohio University and has taught at the Athens and Lancaster locations. Boch has also taught women's wellness classes at the Fairfield County District Library.

Additionally, she teaches a mindfulness class at the Robert K. Fox Family YMCA.

Boch also enjoys walking and hiking.

jbarron@gannett.com

740-681-4340

Twitter: @JeffDBarron

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Wireless ‘smart socks’ alert nurses, reduce hospital falls to zero in OSU hospital study

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Up to 1 million Americans across the country suffer falls while in hospitals, risking broken bones and head trauma. In Columbus, a hospital reduced falls to zero in a select group of patients by giving them smart socks that detected when they were getting up unassisted. The average fall rate at the hospital, ahead of the study, was four falls per 1,000 patient days.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Sofidel Employee Flown to Critical Care Hosptial After Hand Stuck in Machine

Circleville – A Sofidel employee was flown to a Columbus area hospital after getting his hand caught in a machine. According to early reports just after 9 pm, a 911 call came into the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office of a man that was injured after his hand got stuck in a machine and suffered a severe injury at the Sofidel plant off US-23. They reported that they were able to get his hand removed but it was bleeding significantly.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Local farmer directs donation to Fayette Christian

Local farmer Kenny Arnold recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Fayette Christian School. Fayette Christian School will use the funds to make some key facility improvements to enhance campus safety and security. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the generosity of Mr. Arnold...
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
WHIZ

Genesis Healthcare System Meets With Commissioners’ Office

ZANESVILLE, Oh- Several representatives from Genesis Healthcare System met with the Muskingum County Commissioner’s office this afternoon. Together, they discussed the support they have given to Genesis. During the covid-19 pandemic, through their allocation of the american rescue plan, their office helped fund the hospital’s staff retention program.
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Lancaster, OH
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio is one of the most beautiful states and that it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. Whether you are traveling with your partner and your children or you are traveling with a group of young friends, there is something for everybody. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing weekend getaways ideas to inspire you for your next journey.
OHIO STATE
cwcolumbus.com

Is the coronavirus pandemic over? An OhioHealth doctor weighs in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — President Joe Biden said in a "60 Minutes" interview on CBS Sunday night that the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past but that we still have a problem with COVID. As of last Thursday, Ohio reported 20,500 new cases, a third straight week...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Famous Pickaway County Local Eric Henn Will Paint Dum-Dum Watertower in Ohio

BRYAN, OHIO – Eight 65-foot-tall Dum-Dum lollipops will soon be painted on. the water tower in Bryan, Ohio, and fans all over the world will have the opportunity to watch it happen at high speed. Spangler Candy Company will use multiple video cameras and technology to develop time-lapse videos...
BRYAN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muscle Pain#Back Pain#Sports Medicine#Gannett#Wellness
NBC4 Columbus

‘Paz’ for a minute, adopt him for $18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Less than a month after the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center hosted the annual Clear the Shelters event, there are still some lovable pooches waiting for their 4Ever Home. Paz has been at the shelter since late spring. This 3.5-year-old is fun-loving and ready to go. This guy is […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good nice burger with some french fries on the side then you are in good luck because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Ohio where you can enjoy some nice burger just the way you like them. Once you visit these restaurants, you'll want to go back for more that's for sure.
OHIO STATE
morrowcountysentinel.com

Calling all Morrow County Hospital babies

MORROW COUNTY- People born at Morrow County Hospital are invited to be part of Morrow County Hospital’s (MCH) 70th anniversary celebration October 28th. MCH Communications Director Tammy Schott is on the hunt for babies born at MCH. They will be invited to a special Birthday Party Bash on October 28th. She wants to get addresses of those individuals to send party invitations.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NBC4 Columbus

LGBTQ+ inclusion debate erupts in Hilliard schools

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Teachers in Hilliard City Schools will be allowed to continue wearing badges identifying them as supportive of LGBTQ+ students after some parents expressed concern over a code on the back that could lead to websites inappropriate for children. Some teachers recently began wearing LGBTQ-supportive badges that read “I’m Here” with a […]
HILLIARD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Thai Food in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants. This no-frills restaurant serves some of the best Thai food in central Ohio. Customer recommendations include the beef jerky appetizer, nam tok (a spicy salad with slices of grilled beef, hot chili peppers, lime juice, onion, cilantro, and lettuce), pad ka pao (a tasty stir-fry with your choice of chicken, beef, or pork with basil leaves, garlic, and chili peppers), and the always reliable noodle dish pad see ew.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Hocking County dad says son 'not in a cage'

LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was found in what authorities are calling a makeshift cage. Another toddler was found walking around the home with a meth pipe. And the three people who should be taking care of them all appeared before a Hocking County Municipal Court Judge today.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Parents, grandma arrested after caged toddler found at Ohio home

Three people are under arrest after authorities say they found one toddler in a cage and another toddler holding a meth pipe at a Logan, Ohio home southeast of Columbus. The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office has charged 61-year-old grandmother Ella Webb, as well as parents, 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney and 25-year-old Megan Smith with child endangering.
LOGAN, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Lost Mansions Of Columbus: The Frisbie Mansion

In the late 1800s, one of the most beautiful private residences in Columbus was built. Designed by Architect H. A. Linwaite, the sprawling mansion was constructed for Mary L. Frisbie, the widow of a prominent hardware merchant. Located at 750 E Broad Street, the home was truly stunning. Designed in...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette is the number one source for Lancaster, Fairfield County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://lancastereaglegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy