Italy vs England: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Italy vs England in the Nations League, with team news, TV channel & live stream details, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Walker Zimmerman insists USMNT looking to show quality despite lack of World Cup experience
The United States Men's National Team touched down in Germany this week as they gear up for a crucial pair of friendlies in their World Cup preparations. Gregg Berhalter's side face Japan in Dusseldorf on Friday before heading to Murcia, Spain, to play Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in the USMNT's final pair of fixtures before their World Cup return against Wales in November.
MLS・
England launch kits & join OneLove campaign for 2022 World Cup
England is one of many nations to join the Netherlands' OneLove campaign for the 2022 World Cup.
Jack Grealish remains fully committed to Man City
Jack Grealish is happy at Manchester City and has no intentions of leaving the club despite reports suggesting he is seeking a move away, 90min understands.
Steph Houghton admits it was difficult to watch Euro 2022
Former England captain Steph Houghton has admitted she found it difficult to watch Euro 2022 after not being part of Sarina Wiegman's final Lionesses squad.
France 2-0 Austria: Player ratings as Les Bleus end Nations League rut
Player ratings from France 2-0 Austria in the Nations League.
Mykhaylo Mudryk: Premier League sides scout Ukraine winger in Scotland defeat
Numerous Premier League scouts were in attendance to watch Mykhaylo Mudryk in action for Ukraine against Scotland.
William Saliba 'feels at home' at Arsenal after fine start to season
Williams Saliba says he is loving life at Arsenal after his fine start to the season.
Jack Grealish insists 'very harsh' Gareth Southgate criticism is because he's English
Jack Grealish believes Gareth Southgate faces unfair criticism because he's English.
Lisandro Martinez reveals Man Utd's response to nightmare start to season
Lisandro Martinez discussed how Man Utd have recovered after a poor start to the season.
Gareth Bale happy with LAFC 'plan' as he prepares for World Cup with Wales
Gareth Bale has revealed he's happy with the progress he's making with LAFC as he continues to build up fitness for Wales' World Cup campaign later this year. The 33-year-old made an eyebrow-raising move to the Black and Gold following a glittering spell in Spain with Real Madrid in order to stay sharp ahead of Qatar 2022.
MLS・
Premier League goalkeepers - 2022/23 power rankings
Here's who we think have been the top 10 goalkeepers of the season so far.
Ella Toone targeting UWCL qualification & England starting place
Ella Toone speaks about her ambitions with both Manchester United and England this season.
Open letter sent to government after 23 England Women players receive online abuse during Euro 2022
Open letter sent to government after 23 England women's players receive online abuse during Euro 2022.
Ivan Toney jokes Arsenal Twitter feud makes him 'cringe'
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has laughed off suggestions of a feud with Arsenal stemming from a social media post last season.
Tottenham increasingly concerned by Bayern Munich's pursuit of Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur are becoming increasingly concerned by Bayern Munich's interest in star striker Harry Kane, 90min understands.
England's Euro 2022 winners honoured with gold plaques at local football clubs
All 23 members of England's Euro 2022 winning squad have had a golden plaque unveiled at a location that was important during the early stages of their footballing journey.
FA to omit Anfield & Emirates Stadium from Euro 2028 venue shortlist
The Emirates and Anfield aren't on England shortlist of potential Euro 2028 venues.
Matt Doherty 'understands' why Antonio Conte is leaving him out
Matt Doherty speaks about his lack of chances at Tottenham under Antonio Conte this season.
