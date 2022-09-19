ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

King Charles III and Princes William, Harry arrive at Westminster Hall for procession of queen's coffin to state funeral

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III and Princes William, Harry arrive at Westminster Hall for procession of queen’s coffin to state funeral.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

