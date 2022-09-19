Aurora Town Hall to get new windows; road work set

AURORA – The city is moving ahead with the purchase of new windows for Town Hall as well as milling/repaving of Ben Shaw Road and crack sealing of several streets.

City Council took action on those items and a handful of others at its Sept. 12 meeting.

The new windows will be purchased from Akron Windows for $47,810. Service director Harry Stark said the city requested pricing from several vendors, but only two companies provided quotes because of the complex nature of the windows.

Meanwhile, Ronyak Paving’s contract for road paving this year was increased by $108,000 to allow for milling, repairs and repaving of Ben Shaw Road, which Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin said was found to be in a deteriorating condition.

Council also awarded a contract to Asphalt Fabrics and Specialties worth $25,370 for crack sealing on Sycamore Drive, Cranberry and Walnut Ridge trails, Rock Creek Drive, Normandy Court and West Parkway.

OTHER APPROVALS

Council amended its Community Reinvestment Area agreement with C. Realty LLC to reflect an increase in size from 65,000 to 130,000 square feet for K&M Tire’s new warehouse on Francis D. Kenneth Drive.

The abatement will remain at 100 percent for 15 years. The original agreement was approved by Council in April. The warehouse is expected to bring about 26 new jobs to the city.

Council OK’d the 2023 renewal of the general engineering scope of services for the Ohio Department of Transportation’s bridge inspection program. The state will pay 100 percent of the cost of bridge inspections requested by the city.

Stark said ODOT will seek additional funds to renew the program past 2023, and if funds are available, the city will be informed and Council must approve a future renewal.

The employment of or compensation changes for the following city workers were approved: Christine Gruttadauria, planning-zoning-building administrative assistant; Lea Harman, secretary/clerical II; Jared Storer, service technician II; Willian Lovell, firefighter/EMT; and Kristine Crasi, part-time clerical floater.

Gruttadauria is replacing Marie Lawrie, who has assumed the duties of clerk of council after the retirement of Donna Hawks. Lawrie was sworn in at the Council session.

Also approved was a change order for an additional $3,440 with DuraMark Inc. for street striping needed as a result of outdated specs from the original contract awarded in 2020.

OTHER BUSINESS A number of ordinances and resolutions went to their next reading, including a three-year contract with Right Stuff Software for police department scheduling and payroll software. The cost is $8,300 annually.

The architectural design portfolio for new condominiums at the Bertram Inn will move on to Council’s Sept. 26 agenda, as will clarifications to an ordinance regarding public meetings via teleconferencing and/or video conferencing.

Other items moving on are a comparable use conditional zoning certificate for Hanes Properties’ building at Routes 306 and 82, accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the Portage County Budget Commission and authorizing necessary 2023 tax levies, disposal of surplus city property via online auction and adding Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a recognized city holiday.

After discussion at the committee of the whole session, Council advanced three items to the Sept. 26 agenda for their first reading.

They are renewal of a lease of the city-owned Miller property on Page Road with Karen Stacko and Thomas Maracz for $1,250 per month; a change order amounting to an additional $3,200 with Burgess & Niple for Chandler Drive and Chandler Lane waterline replacement design work; and a new formula for Local Government Fund money distributed by Portage County.

Womer Benjamin reminded residents that the city’s annual Fall Festival will be Oct. 1 at Sunny Lake Park. Document shredding will take place Oct. 15.

