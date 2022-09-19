ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, OH

Aurora Town Hall to get new windows; road work set

By Ken Lahmers
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=005bvS_0i1AHSaa00

AURORA – The city is moving ahead with the purchase of new windows for Town Hall as well as milling/repaving of Ben Shaw Road and crack sealing of several streets.

City Council took action on those items and a handful of others at its Sept. 12 meeting.

The new windows will be purchased from Akron Windows for $47,810. Service director Harry Stark said the city requested pricing from several vendors, but only two companies provided quotes because of the complex nature of the windows.

Meanwhile, Ronyak Paving’s contract for road paving this year was increased by $108,000 to allow for milling, repairs and repaving of Ben Shaw Road, which Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin said was found to be in a deteriorating condition.

Council also awarded a contract to Asphalt Fabrics and Specialties worth $25,370 for crack sealing on Sycamore Drive, Cranberry and Walnut Ridge trails, Rock Creek Drive, Normandy Court and West Parkway.

OTHER APPROVALS

Council amended its Community Reinvestment Area agreement with C. Realty LLC to reflect an increase in size from 65,000 to 130,000 square feet for K&M Tire’s new warehouse on Francis D. Kenneth Drive.

The abatement will remain at 100 percent for 15 years. The original agreement was approved by Council in April. The warehouse is expected to bring about 26 new jobs to the city.

Council OK’d the 2023 renewal of the general engineering scope of services for the Ohio Department of Transportation’s bridge inspection program. The state will pay 100 percent of the cost of bridge inspections requested by the city.

Stark said ODOT will seek additional funds to renew the program past 2023, and if funds are available, the city will be informed and Council must approve a future renewal.

The employment of or compensation changes for the following city workers were approved: Christine Gruttadauria, planning-zoning-building administrative assistant; Lea Harman, secretary/clerical II; Jared Storer, service technician II; Willian Lovell, firefighter/EMT; and Kristine Crasi, part-time clerical floater.

Gruttadauria is replacing Marie Lawrie, who has assumed the duties of clerk of council after the retirement of Donna Hawks. Lawrie was sworn in at the Council session.

Also approved was a change order for an additional $3,440 with DuraMark Inc. for street striping needed as a result of outdated specs from the original contract awarded in 2020.

OTHER BUSINESS A number of ordinances and resolutions went to their next reading, including a three-year contract with Right Stuff Software for police department scheduling and payroll software. The cost is $8,300 annually.

The architectural design portfolio for new condominiums at the Bertram Inn will move on to Council’s Sept. 26 agenda, as will clarifications to an ordinance regarding public meetings via teleconferencing and/or video conferencing.

Other items moving on are a comparable use conditional zoning certificate for Hanes Properties’ building at Routes 306 and 82, accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the Portage County Budget Commission and authorizing necessary 2023 tax levies, disposal of surplus city property via online auction and adding Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a recognized city holiday.

After discussion at the committee of the whole session, Council advanced three items to the Sept. 26 agenda for their first reading.

They are renewal of a lease of the city-owned Miller property on Page Road with Karen Stacko and Thomas Maracz for $1,250 per month; a change order amounting to an additional $3,200 with Burgess & Niple for Chandler Drive and Chandler Lane waterline replacement design work; and a new formula for Local Government Fund money distributed by Portage County.

Womer Benjamin reminded residents that the city’s annual Fall Festival will be Oct. 1 at Sunny Lake Park. Document shredding will take place Oct. 15.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Aurora Town Hall to get new windows; road work set

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Road closures in Parma following water main break

PARMA, Ohio — Drivers are being encouraged to find a new route when traveling in Parma. City of Parma officials confirmed that Ridge Road from Day Drive to West Pleasant Valley Road is closed following water main breaks in the city. The water main breaks happened on West Pleasant Valley Road and Ridge Road.
PARMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aurora, OH
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Aurora, OH
Government
cityofmentor.com

Mentor Fire Department Puts Two New Engines Into Service

The Mentor Fire Department recently took delivery of two new vehicles to add to the fleet. Mentor 1157 is a heavy rescue / special services unit and is the only such vehicle in the region. In late 2019, the City of Mentor was awarded a federal grant providing up to $545,454,54 towards the purchase of this vehicle with a city match of just over $54,000. The city also accepted delivery of Mentor 1133 which will replace unit 1153 in daily service.
MENTOR, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of September 19

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 19. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Work#Windows#City Council#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Normandy Court#Approvals Council#C Realty Llc#K M Tire
WKYC

New 200 acre nature preserve coming to Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — What price can you really put on nature? Westfield Center resident DeDee O’Neill thinks she knows. She’s lived here over 50 years. "Being out in nature is really soothing. And we just decided, you know, we love it out here, and so we stayed," she said.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal Mediator

GHTA at School Board MeetingCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield Heights is a suburb of Cleveland in Cuyahoga County. According to city data, the population is approximately 27,272. The city of Garfield operates a public school system. It comprises three elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school. Garfield's public school leadership consists of a Superintendent and a five-member elected board.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
barbertonherald.com

Mum Fest in a Magic City

Originally printed in the Sept. 23, 2010 Barberton Herald by the late. Steve Kelleher of the Barberton Historical Society. The Mum Fest represents the best of the best of Barberton. For one thing, it is a massive community effort that takes coordination and cooperation. I think that what makes the...
BARBERTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Car crashes in yard on Youngstown's West Side

Youngstown Police are investigating after a car ran into a yard on the city's West Side early Wednesday. It happened just after 5 a.m. along Bear's Den Road at the end of Old Furnace Road. The call came in as a car into a house. When 21 News arrived, we...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Bakery employee extremely uncomfortable after customer encounter: Broadview Heights Police Blotter

On Aug. 27, police were dispatched to a Broadview Road bakery after a male customer was making a female employee feel extremely uncomfortable. The woman said the incident turned odd when she helped load a pre-ordered cake into the man’s vehicle. That’s when the frustrated man told her he was picking up the cake, but wasn’t invited to the party. This made her uncomfortable.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Aurora Historical Society Museum Preserves Geauga Lake Amusement Park Mementos

The park itself may be gone, but there’s plenty of Geauga Lake left in mementos and memories. The Aurora Historical Society preserves both. In 1967, John Kudley, Jr. drove from Orange to Geauga Lake Amusement Park to see Paul Revere & The Raiders at WIXY-1260’s World Series of Rock Appreciation Day concert. The ride, though made with friends, was long.
AURORA, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio Cracker Barrel apologizes for denying armed officers service

Brooklyn, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio Cracker Barrel is apologizing to some law enforcement officers, saying they plan to make things right after the uniformed officers were refused service for wearing their guns on their hips. U.S. Marshals from Youngstown traveled to work with their partners in Cleveland for...
BROOKLYN, OH
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy