ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Francine Swiger named trustee at Zane State College

By Special to the Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eaMhS_0i1AHH7p00

ZANESVILLE − Francine Swiger has been named to the Board of Trustees of Zane State College. She was sworn in at the regular meeting on Sept. 19.

Swiger joins the trustees with a rich college history dating back over a decade. Under former President Paul R. Brown, Swiger was appointed to the foundation board in 2012. Swiger started as a board member before advancing to vice chair and ultimately leading as chair from 2020-2022. She was an integral member of the committee that selected the new investment manager for the foundation. During her time on the board, she led campus and community initiatives celebrating the college's 50th anniversary.

"My 10 years on the foundation board have given me a wealth of college knowledge and history. I am proud to continue supporting the college's goals as we meet the needs of the communities in which it operates. As I transition into my new role on the board of trustees, I am confident the foundation board will have continued success in responding to the college's evolving landscape," Swiger said. "I want to continue supporting the students and their effort to be successful in life. I feel privileged to join a group of community members dedicated to the college's vision. The timing of my joining the trustees is exciting as we work together to produce a pipeline of the skilled and talented workforce needed for the future."

Swiger retired from Huntington National Bank early in 2013, having worked in banking for more than 44 years. While at Huntington, she last served as community president for the Zanesville/Muskingum County area.

"Francine has been a great brand champion of the college as she understands well the value we bring to the community. Through her work on the foundation board, she has shown herself to be a strong community leader, and we are excited to have her perspective and energy join an already strong Board of Trustees," said President Chad Brown.

Throughout her career, Swiger has been an active member of the community. Currently, she is a Daybreak Rotarian, where she has served as president, board member and in other capacities. Since 2014, she has been a member of the Authors Club (book club). In addition to a list of community boards, Swiger was a founding advisory council member for the Genesis HealthCare System Spirit of Women and a Genesis HealthCare System Quality of Care Board Committee member.

Swiger began her studies at a community college before attaining a bachelor's degree in business administration from Wheeling Jesuit University, where she graduated magna cum laude. Her degree came with a concentration in finance. She and her husband, John, reside in Zanesville.

Submitted by Zane State College.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotopost.com

10 Finalists Named for 2022 Fairfield County Fair Queen

LANCASTER, Ohio – Ten Fairfield County teens are competing for the title of 2022 Fairfield County Junior Fair Queen. The young ladies, all of whom participate in Fairfield County FFA Chapters and/or 4-H Clubs, were interviewed on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, by a panel of three community leaders who evaluated the candidates on a variety of factors including: 4-H/FFA activities, school and community activities and poise.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Two University District Church Properties for Sale

Two prominent University District churches are now for sale after holding their final services earlier this year. Summit on 16th United Methodist Church (82 E. 16th St.), and Maynard Ave United Methodist Church (2350 Indianola Ave.), are both listed on real estate websites and are being marketed as potential redevelopment opportunities, concerning some neighborhood residents and historic preservation advocates who would like to see the buildings preserved.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

GOP officials and a collegiate political scandal could nix Dem’s ballot slot in SE Ohio

An Athens County Democrat filed a lawsuit last week asking the Ohio Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the Republican Secretary of State and allow her onto the ballot in a southeast Ohio House district. The story of the ballot fight includes a scandal in Ohio University’s Student Senate, a primary election delayed by […] The post GOP officials and a collegiate political scandal could nix Dem’s ballot slot in SE Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Blue Man Group and Keith Urban to the Columbus Coffee Festival and Freeman’s Farm Fall Festival, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. The Blitz Great Summer Smokeout: Sept. 22Featuring Disturbed, Dirty Honey, and Harmless Habit. Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 5:30 p.m. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Zanesville, OH
Education
City
Zanesville, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Your Guide To The Best Central Ohio Fall Festivals

It’s almost fall. Before we know it, the air will be crisp, the leaves will be changing their color, and the harvest season will officially begin. Go ahead, get excited. Autumn is one of the busiest seasons in Central Ohio. There are tons of festivals, celebrating just about everything you could imagine. There are obvious festivals celebrating pumpkins. There are unique festivals, like the Ohio Pawpaw Festival. And then there are the festivals that are just plain fun.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Wireless ‘smart socks’ alert nurses, reduce hospital falls to zero in OSU hospital study

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Up to 1 million Americans across the country suffer falls while in hospitals, risking broken bones and head trauma. In Columbus, a hospital reduced falls to zero in a select group of patients by giving them smart socks that detected when they were getting up unassisted. The average fall rate at the hospital, ahead of the study, was four falls per 1,000 patient days.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Emergency Squads Heading to Pickaway Prison For Hanging

Pickaway County – Emergency squads are heading to the scene of an inmate that has possibly hung himself. According to early reports around 5 pm on Tuesday, Scioto township was called to CRC Correctional Reception Center for an inmate that has attempted to hang himself. Prison guards reported that they cut him down and did not know if he was breathing or not.
ORIENT, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
OHIO STATE
columbusnavigator.com

Lost Mansions Of Columbus: The Frisbie Mansion

In the late 1800s, one of the most beautiful private residences in Columbus was built. Designed by Architect H. A. Linwaite, the sprawling mansion was constructed for Mary L. Frisbie, the widow of a prominent hardware merchant. Located at 750 E Broad Street, the home was truly stunning. Designed in...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Bakeries In Columbus

The quickest way to start craving cupcakes is to follow a whole bunch of bakeries on Instagram. Columbus has a fair share of bakeries and let’s face it, they’re all delicious. The following confectioneries stand out from the rest because, well, just look at these photos! If you weren’t sold on one of these sweet shops before, you will be now.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trustee#Board Of Trustees#Genesis Healthcare#Linus College#Huntington National Bank
10TV

1 seriously injured in crash on state Route 315

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a crash in north Columbus Wednesday evening. Columbus police said the crash happened on state Route 315 near West Lane Avenue around 8:54 p.m. According to the Columbus Division of Fire, one person was extricated from a car and taken...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-Star 2023 Guard Taison Chatman Commits to Ohio State

Ohio State wasted little time filling the hole left by George Washington III’s decommitment. Just 15 days after the first commit in the Buckeyes’ 2023 class reopened his recruitment, Chris Holtmann and company land a commitment from the No. 31 overall prospect and eighth-ranked combo guard in the nation in Taison Chatman.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
cwcolumbus.com

Is the coronavirus pandemic over? An OhioHealth doctor weighs in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — President Joe Biden said in a "60 Minutes" interview on CBS Sunday night that the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past but that we still have a problem with COVID. As of last Thursday, Ohio reported 20,500 new cases, a third straight week...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s most dangerous run-game weapon might never touch the ball

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the most crucial moment of the most critical drive of Ohio State football’s young season, Donovan Jackson announced his arrival. For much of the Sept. 3 season opener against Notre Dame, the Buckeye offense could not quite engage. As the sophomore left guard making his first career start settled in, so did a potentially dominant running game. Jackson started living in the second level, clearing out linebackers and safeties on the OSU run game’s victory-clinching march.
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy