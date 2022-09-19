Don't fret this wonderful time of year

There is magic in the air at this time of the year. Stacks of colorful pumpkins and mums are appearing everywhere, many encircling large fodder shocks. Even some spooky decorations are appearing as well.

Several are still enjoying the bounty of their garden delights. Canning and freezing requires a lot of effort, but what a blessing the results are on a cold winter day.

It’s time to luxuriate in the delights of nature. The leaves are beginning to turn. The foliage seems to have been so dense this year. Have you ever heard that old adage the heavier the foliage the deeper the snow? If that proves to be true, we’ll need to put our chains on.

Soon the harvesting of the corn and soybeans will be in full swing. Today’s large tractors and equipment require a lot of space. Please be cautious as you travel the highways and by-ways of our community.

We have already experienced one school bus accident since school opened. I can only imagine the stress many of the pupils as well as teachers and staff are contending with as they recall some of the incidents that took place in many classrooms last spring.

Stress seems to be inevitable today. The price of gas and diesel fuel has hit everyone’s purse. I’m sure you have noticed it at the grocery store. It’s called inflation and no one is immune. The war between Russia and Ukraine as well as the COVID-19 outbreak has touched us all.

I often take comfort in a framed poem that hangs above my dryer. It was written by Richard M. “Pek” Gunn, Poet Laureate of Tennessee. It is difficult to read because of the author’s style, but it has the answer to the stress many are feeling today.

Frettin’

I’se been frettin’ ‘bout the future/And de things dat I’ve been told,

‘Bout what happens to us folkses/When we starts to gitten’ old.

But I took a little journey/To de eastern part of state;

Gazed at all dat pretty scenery/‘Til de time was gitten late.

Sakes alive what gorgeous colors;/Like de rainbow in de sky;

I just cain’t explain my feelin’s/But I couldn’t help buy cry.

As I stared at dem big mountains/Trees and flowers everywhere;

From my heart there welled up praises/‘Cause my Lord had put ‘em there.

Now, I’se ain’t frettin’ any longer/For there’s on thing dat I see;

If my good Lord made dem mountains/He can shore take care of me.

Dorothy Montgomery is a former teacher, 4-H adviser and county commissioner.