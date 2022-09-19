The man who was shot last Friday at Tanguisson beach was actually the shooter. 26-year-old William Paul Maka admittees that there was no hunter, and that he injured himself. PNC Previously reported that the Guam Police Department responded to a call of a shooting at Tanguisson beach, the victim, who is now identified to be Maka , said that while he was at the beach, he was shot by an individual wearing camouflaged clothing, claiming that the person could have been a hunter.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO