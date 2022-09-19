Read full article on original website
pncguam.com
VARO Hosts Purple Gala to Benefit Individuals who Experienced Abuse
Victims Advocates Reaching Out will hold its inaugural Purple Gala to benefit individuals experiencing abuse. As October approaches, individuals and organizations worldwide will partake in promoting sexual violence awareness. In line with this month, in addition to its core mission, Victims Advocates Reaching Out will hold its first-ever Purple Gala to benefit VARO’s clients– concretely for essential services such as emergency shelter, food, and clothing.
pncguam.com
19 Apprentices Complete GCC’s Ship Repair Boot Camp
Great news for the Cabras Marine Corporation, as 19 apprentices join the company following the completion of the Guam Community College’s ship repair boot camp I. Yesterday, GCC celebrated the 19 graduating individuals from the 11-week program with a completion ceremony at the Cabras Marine Corporation training facility in Piti.
pncguam.com
Man Shot Was Actually the Shooter
The man who was shot last Friday at Tanguisson beach was actually the shooter. 26-year-old William Paul Maka admittees that there was no hunter, and that he injured himself. PNC Previously reported that the Guam Police Department responded to a call of a shooting at Tanguisson beach, the victim, who is now identified to be Maka , said that while he was at the beach, he was shot by an individual wearing camouflaged clothing, claiming that the person could have been a hunter.
