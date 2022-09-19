ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5atlanta.com

Person dead, barricaded gunman arrested in Clayton County, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Clayton County are investigating a shooting death at an apartment complex in Morrow. Clayton County police officers responded around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the 5700 block of Trammel Road in reference to a person shot call. Once at the scene, officers confirmed a homicide occurred. FOX 5 Atlanta camera crews saw a woman dead inside a car where police were investigating.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
HipHopDX.com

Chaka Zulu: Footage Of Fatal Shooting Involving Ludacris' Manager Surfaces

Atlanta, GA – Ludacris’ longtime manager, Chaka Zulu, has been charged with murder over the fatal shooting of a man outside his Atlanta restaurant in June, and new footage sheds light on what transpired that fateful night. On Thursday (September 22), TMZ published surveillance footage from outside Zulu’s...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Two suspected gang members arrested in Atlanta for aggravated assault

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police arrested two men suspected of aggravated assault Sept. 16. Emanuel Robinson and Jeremy Ingram were arrested at an address in DeKalb County by the Auto Crimes Enforcement and Gangs units. Both men are suspected of being gang associates. They were taken into custody without incident.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Video: Man breaks into Atlanta liquor and wine store with light pole

ATLANTA — A man is wanted in Atlanta after breaking a light pole and then using it to rob a business, according to police. The department said it was told that a light pole was damaged at Mac's Beer & Wine/Midtown Liquor. Video surveillance shows a man around 6:21 a.m. pulling a wire from the ground. Then it breaks, so he walks to the store, "grabs a metal pipe, and rams it into the metal door of the business," police said.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man shot multiple times near Jonesboro motel, police say

ATLANTA — Clayton County Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds near a Motel 6 on Southside Commercial Parkway. Officers said the victim was transported to a local hospital. At this time, they said no arrests have been made. However, the suspect was...
JONESBORO, GA
CBS 46

Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
ATLANTA, GA
