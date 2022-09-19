Read full article on original website
2 hurt after shooting along Atlanta Downtown Connector near 10th street, police say
ATLANTA — A double shooting took place along the I-75/ I-85 southbound Downtown Connector near 10th street Wednesday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The location is not far from Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion. APD said two people were hurt in the shooting but are alert, conscious and breathing.
APD arrests suspect they say stole alcohol from midtown Atlanta restaurant
ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested a man whom they say burglarized a midtown Atlanta restaurant early Wednesday morning. Atlanta police arrested Earvin Felton, 55, after they say he stole alcohol from Ruby Chow’s, an Asian fusion restaurant near Ponce City Market. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
2 injured in road-rage shooting on Downtown Connector, police say
Two people were taken to a hospital Wednesday night after someone opened fire on their vehicle on the Downtown Connector, police said.
One dead, one in custody after barricaded gunman response in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another is in custody after police in Clayton County responded to a barricaded gunman at an apartment complex Thursday. Clayton County Police said they responded to the incident on Trammell Road in Morrow to a person shot call around 11:30 a.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Person dead, barricaded gunman arrested in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Clayton County are investigating a shooting death at an apartment complex in Morrow. Clayton County police officers responded around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the 5700 block of Trammel Road in reference to a person shot call. Once at the scene, officers confirmed a homicide occurred. FOX 5 Atlanta camera crews saw a woman dead inside a car where police were investigating.
Man arrested in Gwinnett hit-and-run that killed woman
A Norcross man has been arrested on multiple charges related to Wednesday’s fatal hit-and-run crash at a busy Gwinnett County intersection, authorities said.
HipHopDX.com
Chaka Zulu: Footage Of Fatal Shooting Involving Ludacris' Manager Surfaces
Atlanta, GA – Ludacris’ longtime manager, Chaka Zulu, has been charged with murder over the fatal shooting of a man outside his Atlanta restaurant in June, and new footage sheds light on what transpired that fateful night. On Thursday (September 22), TMZ published surveillance footage from outside Zulu’s...
Tennessee Tribune
Judge Slashes $100M Payout to Elderly Black Man Paralyzed by Atlanta Cop for Panhandling
ATLANTA, GA — Amassive nine-figure payout awarded to an elderly Black man left paralyzed from an encounter with a violently overzealous police officer in Georgia’s capital city has been slashed by more than half after a judge agreed that Atlanta shouldn’t have to pay so much despite the brutal nature of the case.
Detective: Man linked to fatal shooting at QuikTrip through rental car, cellphone
Family and friends of Bradley Coleman packed a Gwinnett County courtroom Wednesday to get a look at one of the men accus...
fox5atlanta.com
Lyft driver robbed at gunpoint in Stone Mountain, warns other drivers to be vigilant
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are trying to identify four men who lured a Lyft driver into a Stone Mountain neighborhood and robbed her at gunpoint over the weekend. It happened just after 3 a.m., according to DeKalb County police, who said the woman was answering a...
Woman physically assaulted at Fulton County Courthouse, suspect on the run, sheriff says
ATLANTA — A woman was physically assaulted at the Fulton County Courthouse on Thursday and deputies are looking for the man responsible. Deputies say the suspect is a Black man with a medium complexion, around 5-foot-5 and a muscular build with short hair. He was wearing light blue jean shorts and a black tank top.
CBS 46
Two suspected gang members arrested in Atlanta for aggravated assault
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police arrested two men suspected of aggravated assault Sept. 16. Emanuel Robinson and Jeremy Ingram were arrested at an address in DeKalb County by the Auto Crimes Enforcement and Gangs units. Both men are suspected of being gang associates. They were taken into custody without incident.
Video: Man breaks into Atlanta liquor and wine store with light pole
ATLANTA — A man is wanted in Atlanta after breaking a light pole and then using it to rob a business, according to police. The department said it was told that a light pole was damaged at Mac's Beer & Wine/Midtown Liquor. Video surveillance shows a man around 6:21 a.m. pulling a wire from the ground. Then it breaks, so he walks to the store, "grabs a metal pipe, and rams it into the metal door of the business," police said.
Man shot multiple times near Jonesboro motel, police say
ATLANTA — Clayton County Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds near a Motel 6 on Southside Commercial Parkway. Officers said the victim was transported to a local hospital. At this time, they said no arrests have been made. However, the suspect was...
Atlanta pauses to remember race massacre that killed dozens
ATLANTA — Beginning Thursday, Atlanta will pause to remember the victims of the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre, a three day reign of terror that led to the deaths of at least two dozen members of the Black community. Historians say that anger and resentment are among the reasons why...
Driver arrested in hit-and-run that left 66-year-old Gwinnett woman dead
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of hitting and killing a 66-year-old woman as she walked across a busy Gwinnett County road has been arrested. Gwinnett police say 33-year-old Ismael Perez was driving down Indian Trail Lilburn Road on Wednesday morning when he crashed into 66-year-old Sadie Ware near Steve Reynolds Boulevard.
CBS 46
Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
Man shot several times at Clayton County motel, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are searching for a shooter and his car after they say a man was shot several times at a motel. Officers were called to the Motel 6 on Southside Commercial Parkway overnight in reference to someone being shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in quadruple shooting during large fight in front of DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in a quadruple shooting on Tuesday evening in front of a DeKalb County home. Mariceo Godwin was booked into the DeKalb County Jail a day after the shooting which sent three people to the hospital and injured a fourth person. It...
Missing Turned Murdered: Atlanta Woman Missing Since July Presumed Dead
A missing person case has now turned into a homicide in the case of Atlanta woman. . The 24-year-old was last seen on on July 31st at the Peachtree Midtown Apartments located at 1660 Peachtree St.
11Alive
