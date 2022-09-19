Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Red Arrow inviting community to October centennial celebration
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Red Arrow Diner is turning 100 years old and they want to share their party with everybody. On Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the stretch of Lowell Street from Kosciuszko to Chestnut Streets where the original Red Arrow Diner is located will be closed to traffic for a block party to celebrate the restaurant’s anniversary.
NHPR
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Winchester Pickle Festival, Fairy Houses and more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. Sweeney Todd from Thursday, Sept. 22 through Friday, Nov. 4, at The...
New Hampshire Paralympian takes center stage on 'Survivor'
MANCHESTER, N.H. - With the season premiere of "Survivor" Wednesday night, a New Hampshire athlete will be front and center. Noelle Lambert played Division 1 lacrosse at UMass Lowell, but in 2016, she lost a leg in a moped accident. In the years since, she's become a record-breaking Paralympian and started a foundation to help other amputees. Now, her next challenge is to win "Survivor." "I wanted to be the first amputee to ever win the game!" Lambert said. After setting the record for the 100-meter dash at the Paralympic games in Tokyo, she became a competitive snowboarder before setting her sights on "Survivor...
WMUR.com
Piece of iconic Canobie Lake Park roller coaster donated to National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives
SALEM, N.H. — A decades-old ride from Canobie Lake Park is being enshrined in history. Officials with the National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives announced a part of the Cork Screw coaster is being donated by the amusement park. The Cork Screw opened in 1987 after receiving a height...
NHPR
John Irving returns to Writers on a New England Stage for a virtual event on Tuesday, October 18
NHPR and The Music Hall in Portsmouth will present Writers on a New England Stage with John Irving on Tuesday, October 18 at 7 PM to discuss his novel The Last Chairlift. The conversation will be hosted by NHPR Morning Edition host Rick Ganley, as a virtual event. For more information and to purchase tickets click HERE.
Should Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Bring These 3 Attractions Back?
Since 1902 families have been making memories at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH. I personally have memories from not only going with my family but annually with summer camp (it was the one event that I really looked forward to every summer). Of course, over the years Canobie Lake...
NHPR
UMass campaign to save 'Brutalist' buildings wins national architecture award
A UMass campaign to highlight so-called Brutalist architecture on the Amherst and Dartmouth campuses is among the winners of this year's Modernism in America awards by Docomomo U.S. Brutalism, which comes from the French term beton brut — or exposed concrete — describes a post-war cost-effective style of architecture....
Shocking Find Reveals 100-Year-Old Secret in the Walls of a New Hampshire Home
You've heard the stories of the home renovation that leads to a pile of gold, stashed money in the walls, or hidden treasures between the framework, right?. This is one of those stories. Well, this is one of those stories minus the profit or any monetary value. For the past...
manchesterinklink.com
Sept. 24 HOPE Recovery Fest: Finding people who are your kind of broken and working to fix yourself and each other
MANCHESTER, NH – Community is hard to maintain but the results are transformational. Hope for New Hampshire Recovery is a Manchester nonprofit where community is the message, purpose and secret ingredient. In Johann Hari’s famous words, “The opposite of addiction is connection.” Hope strives to connect people in recovery with those struggling toward addiction’s escape door.
NHPR
How some N.H. residents are trying to support family affected by Hurricane Fiona from afar
Ana Colón left Puerto Rico with her family as a kid. Today, she lives in Nashua, but her sister still lives in Ponce, a town in the island's southern region. And for Colón, the last week has been brutal. When she first heard Hurricane Fiona was approaching Puerto Rico, her heart sank. Five years ago, she and her partner were caught up in Hurricane Maria while vacationing on the island; news of the latest storm took her back to the fear she felt out in the rain and thunder.
manchesterinklink.com
A place of healing: Brigit’s Garden breaks ground at Livingston Park
MANCHESTER, NH – The Brigit A. Feeney Foundation for Hope and Healing announced today that it has broken ground on Brigit’s Garden, a public garden within Livingston Park in the City of Manchester. Brigit’s Garden, the Foundation’s inaugural project, is funded by donations from the family and friends of Brigit A. Feeney, a Victim and Witness Advocate with the NH Department of Justice, who died in a motorcycle accident in 2021. The Foundation’s mission is to increase recognition and support for professional Victim Witness Advocates.
westfordcat.org
Serving quality a ‘top priority’ for new restaurant in Westford
WESTFORD — A new restaurant has opened its doors in Westford, serving a variety of breakfast and lunch options on Littleton Road. Nearly a month after Gene’s Chinese Flatbread Café closed its doors on Aug. 14 at its 175 Littleton Rd. location, Classic Kitchen Café officially opened its doors on Sept. 17. The restaurant is owned by Merrimack Valley locals Samantha Connor and her husband, Gabriel Dantas.
Wally’s in Hampton, New Hampshire, is Having Their Annual Pig Roast & Bike Run
I love me a pig roast! My husband's family has one every 4th of July, and it's incredible! It doesn't get more American than throwing an oinker on the BBQ, does it? I am sorry for all of the vegans and vegetarians I have offended with that statement. I love pigs, but they are just so TASTY!
Bring Your Appetite, Canobie Lake Park is Having a Food Truck Festival This Weekend
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Let's be honest, it is always a fun day spending time with friends and/or family at an amusement park, and Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, is no exception to this. Many of us New Englanders grew up going to Canobie Lake Park every summer whether with our family or summer camps.
Haverhill High Plans to Issue ‘Detentions’ to Students Who Walked Out in Peaceful Protest
Haverhill school officials described yesterday’s walkout of about 200 students in support of teachers as “peaceful, organized and respectful,” but plan to issue detentions to those who took part. Haverhill High School students, calling themselves “Students For Teachers,” left their classrooms at Haverhill High School Tuesday morning...
nh.gov
Three New Hampshire schools receive National Blue Ribbon awards
CONCORD, NH — The New Hampshire Department of Education is pleased to announce that three New Hampshire schools have been awarded as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Enfield Village School in Enfield, Hanover High School in Hanover and The Birches Academy of Academics and Art Chartered Public School in Salem were named to this esteemed list of schools being honored for their exemplary teaching and learning.
whdh.com
Lightning strikes Wilmington garage
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Lightning has ignited a fire at the garage of a Wilmington home. The homeowner said that after hearing thunder and seeing lightning around 10 a.m. Thursday, they smelled smoke. When Wilmington firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke inside the two-car garage. Tewksbury firefighters assisted,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Maine game warden and dog locate missing New Hampshire woman
A Maine game warden -- with the help of his canine partner -- located a New Hampshire woman missing since yesterday in Vaughan Woods State Park in South Berwick on Thursday morning. According to Maine Inland Fish and Wildlife, South Berwick police found an unattended vehicle at the park at...
WMUR.com
Refrigerated truck donated to New Hampshire Food Bank to help with deliveries
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Food Bank officials say a new refrigerated truck will ensure that food is delivered around the state in a timely manner. Food bank executive director Eileen Liponis said the truck will go a long way toward making a dent in New Hampshire when it comes to food insecurity.
New Hampshire Casino Selling Authentic Tables and Machines
The Lucky Moose and The River are two of the three casinos in Nashua, New Hampshire. The River opened in 2016. The Lucky Moose will celebrate its first anniversary next week. Don't picture Foxwoods or Mohegan Sun. It's closer to the Missouri Belle or the Big Muddy Riverboats in the Netflix blockbuster Ozark.
