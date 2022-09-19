The Broome County District Attorney says a continued crackdown on illegal weapons in the region is sending another repeat offender back to prison. According to a news release from D.A. Michael Korchak’s office that was sent to local media late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 21, 32-year-old Tavon Bynum Senior of Binghamton had entered a plea of guilty in Broome County Court to the violent felony of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO