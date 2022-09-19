ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 1

Related
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Convict Headed Back to Prison for Violent Felony

The Broome County District Attorney says a continued crackdown on illegal weapons in the region is sending another repeat offender back to prison. According to a news release from D.A. Michael Korchak’s office that was sent to local media late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 21, 32-year-old Tavon Bynum Senior of Binghamton had entered a plea of guilty in Broome County Court to the violent felony of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Brittany Hunt

Brittany Hunt is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Hunt has violated her probation. Hunt was convicted of attempting to get contraband into prison. Hunt is 32 years old. Hunt has blonde hair and Hazel eyes. Hunt is 5’8″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. The last...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: September 12 to 18

During the week of Monday, September 12 to Sunday, September 18, the Owego Police Department had 106 service calls, 6 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 13 traffic tickets. Amanda L. Hazard of Nichols was arrested on an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court. She was turned...
OWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti#Police#White Males#Ipd
rewind1077.com

Corning man indicted on rape and murder of neighbor

CORNING, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Corning man has been indicted for the rape and murder of his neighbor. WENY-TV reports 29-year-old Brett Heffner was indicted by the Steuben County grand jury on charges of first and second degree murder, rape, and burglary. Prosecutors say Heffner killed Keli Collins in her apartment August 5th.
CORNING, NY
cnycentral.com

Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputy assaulted by man with hand saw in Oncenter parking lot

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been arrested and charged for assaulting an off-duty sheriff's deputy at the Oncenter in Syracuse late Tuesday night. On September 20 at around 11:30 p.m. two deputies who had finished their shifts at the Justice Center were in the parking lot when a homeless man approached them armed with a folding hand saw, deputies said.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested on assault charges in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly attacked another person in Corning over the weekend, according to the Corning Police Department. Edward Taylor, 38, of Horseheads was arrested early this morning, September 20, 2022, at his downtown business located at 31 East Market Street in […]
CORNING, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whcuradio.com

Crews put out house fire in Newfield

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities are investigating a house fire in Newfield. Crews responded to a burning home on Monday afternoon. Authorities say the building was fully engulfed in flames. The Newfield Fire Company put out the blaze with help from Danby and Enfield firefighters. No injuries were reported.
NEWFIELD, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning man sentenced after 2019 meth lab fire

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — One of the brothers involved in a meth lab fire that led to the death of their grandmother has been sentenced in Steuben County Court. Jarrett Gause, 36, was sentenced to incarceration for 364 days in the Steuben County Jail after taking a plea deal earlier this year. Gause pleaded guilty […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested on meth manufacturing, weapons charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested on weapons and meth manufacturing charges after an investigation by the Elmira Police Department this past weekend. Stuart Spicer, 39, of, Elmira was arrested on Sunday, September 18, 2022 after Elmira Police Officers responded to his residence to arrest him on an active Criminal Contempt […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man Arrested In Elmira; Warrant Leads to Meth Lab Discovery

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Elmira Police arrested a man after a warrant for his arrest uncovered a meth lab in his home. On Sunday, police went to the home of 39 year old Stuart Spicer to arrest him on an active warrant. Inside the home, officers found a semi-automatic rifle. Spicer is a convicted felon, and can't own a firearm.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Missing Cats in Painted Post

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Recently, there has been an uptick of Painted Post residents reporting that their cats are going missing on West High Street. Britany Elsey, a cat owner in Painted Post, said her neighborhood noticed cats were going missing on August 20th. Elsey said this is a growing concern for local cat owners.
PAINTED POST, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy