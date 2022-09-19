Read full article on original website
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Brittany Hunt
Brittany Hunt is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Hunt has violated her probation. Hunt was convicted of attempting to get contraband into prison. Hunt is 32 years old. Hunt has blonde hair and Hazel eyes. Hunt is 5’8″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. The last...
“The Cave” threatened with lockdown
A downtown night club known for hosting rap artists and drag shows is also being threatened with a lockdown.
Man reported shot on Syracuse’s West Side, 911 caller witnessed people running away
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man in his 20s was reported shot on Syracuse’s West Side Wednesday, according to 911 dispatches. Around 1:00 p.m., a man called 911 to report he was shot in the stomach and the leg near the intersection of Delaware Street and Sabine Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: September 12 to 18
During the week of Monday, September 12 to Sunday, September 18, the Owego Police Department had 106 service calls, 6 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 13 traffic tickets. Amanda L. Hazard of Nichols was arrested on an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court. She was turned...
rewind1077.com
Corning man indicted on rape and murder of neighbor
CORNING, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Corning man has been indicted for the rape and murder of his neighbor. WENY-TV reports 29-year-old Brett Heffner was indicted by the Steuben County grand jury on charges of first and second degree murder, rape, and burglary. Prosecutors say Heffner killed Keli Collins in her apartment August 5th.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputy assaulted by man with hand saw in Oncenter parking lot
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been arrested and charged for assaulting an off-duty sheriff's deputy at the Oncenter in Syracuse late Tuesday night. On September 20 at around 11:30 p.m. two deputies who had finished their shifts at the Justice Center were in the parking lot when a homeless man approached them armed with a folding hand saw, deputies said.
Geneva man sentenced to 210 months in prison for cocaine trafficking
Brumfield was convicted in 2006 and 2012 of felony charges and was prohibited from possessing firearms.
Man arrested on assault charges in Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly attacked another person in Corning over the weekend, according to the Corning Police Department. Edward Taylor, 38, of Horseheads was arrested early this morning, September 20, 2022, at his downtown business located at 31 East Market Street in […]
whcuradio.com
Crews put out house fire in Newfield
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities are investigating a house fire in Newfield. Crews responded to a burning home on Monday afternoon. Authorities say the building was fully engulfed in flames. The Newfield Fire Company put out the blaze with help from Danby and Enfield firefighters. No injuries were reported.
Corning man sentenced after 2019 meth lab fire
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — One of the brothers involved in a meth lab fire that led to the death of their grandmother has been sentenced in Steuben County Court. Jarrett Gause, 36, was sentenced to incarceration for 364 days in the Steuben County Jail after taking a plea deal earlier this year. Gause pleaded guilty […]
Binghamton shooting leads to attempted murder arrest
A Binghamton man is charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Prospect Street Monday afternoon.
WHEC TV-10
Law enforcement investigating reports of glass jars being thrown at cars in Seneca County
OVID, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating several reports of glass jars being thrown at moving vehicles in Lodi and Ovid. The third incident was reported on Sept. 17 on Route 96 in Ovid. Deputies say the victim veered off the road...
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Ciro Passes at the Age of 13
A K-9 who served Central New York for more than eight years passed away at the age of 13. The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office says K-9 Ciro passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Ciro's handler was Sergeant Craig Belcher, and Ciro worked beside him as a member of the...
Elmira man arrested on meth manufacturing, weapons charges
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested on weapons and meth manufacturing charges after an investigation by the Elmira Police Department this past weekend. Stuart Spicer, 39, of, Elmira was arrested on Sunday, September 18, 2022 after Elmira Police Officers responded to his residence to arrest him on an active Criminal Contempt […]
NewsChannel 36
Man Arrested In Elmira; Warrant Leads to Meth Lab Discovery
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Elmira Police arrested a man after a warrant for his arrest uncovered a meth lab in his home. On Sunday, police went to the home of 39 year old Stuart Spicer to arrest him on an active warrant. Inside the home, officers found a semi-automatic rifle. Spicer is a convicted felon, and can't own a firearm.
NewsChannel 36
Missing Cats in Painted Post
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Recently, there has been an uptick of Painted Post residents reporting that their cats are going missing on West High Street. Britany Elsey, a cat owner in Painted Post, said her neighborhood noticed cats were going missing on August 20th. Elsey said this is a growing concern for local cat owners.
