Camilla Parker-Bowles spluttered into her tea when Prince Harry suggested bringing in a mediator to help solve the royal family’s rift, a new book reveals. According to Vanity Fair, the book, The New Royals, written by journalist Katie Nicholl, quotes an unnamed family friend who alleges Harry visited his father, then called Prince Charles, in the spring, with hopes of healing the growing rift between the family. “Harry went in with hugs and the best of intentions and said he wanted to clear the air,” the source said. “He actually suggested that they use a mediator to try and sort things out, which had Charles somewhat bemused and Camilla spluttering into her tea. She told Harry it was ridiculous and that they were a family and would sort it out between themselves.” The source claimed the meeting with Charles “was more awkward” than Harry’s tea with the queen. “The Sussexes were late, and Charles had just 15 minutes with his son and daughter-in-law,” Nicholl writes. Any chance of reconciliation was sidelined after he appeared on NBC’s Today show, reportedly “raising eyebrows” at Buckingham Palace as he discussed his relationship with the queen. “It seemed Harry’s drive to win back some of the trust that had been shattered post-Oprah was dashed,” Nicholl writes.

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO