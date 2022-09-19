Read full article on original website
Related
rewind1077.com
State Police seek help identifying suspect in Best Buy theft
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – State Police are seeking help identifying a suspect in an Ithaca area theft. Authorities say a laptop was stolen from an office at Best Buy in the Shops at Ithaca Mall around 1:45 p.m. Sunday. The silver HP Envy laptop was a work computer that can only be accessed with employee credentials. Police believe the man pictured below may have hid the laptop under his shirt before leaving the mall in a black SUV. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at Ithaca at (607)-347-4441, reference case number 11055064.
Troopers searching for man who spent $3,500 at Walmart with credit cards stolen in Skaneateles
Skaneateles, N.Y. -- State Police are looking to identify the suspect connected to a recent larceny in Skaneateles. On Wednesday, troopers announced that they are seeking the publics’ help identifying a man that broke the driver-side window of a car and stole a woman’s purse, according to a news release from State Police.
City targets site of attempted murder
The City of Binghamton is looking to exercise its new lockdown law and shut down the site of Monday's shooting that sent a 26 year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries.
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man attempts to steal catalytic converter
A Cortland man was arrested early Sunday morning after he attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle, according to a city police report. According to the report, an individual called authorities and reported that he could “hear something suspicious like metal being cut” in a parking lot on 168 Homer Ave.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira man arrested on meth manufacturing, weapons charges
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested on weapons and meth manufacturing charges after an investigation by the Elmira Police Department this past weekend. Stuart Spicer, 39, of, Elmira was arrested on Sunday, September 18, 2022 after Elmira Police Officers responded to his residence to arrest him on an active Criminal Contempt […]
rewind1077.com
Corning man indicted on rape and murder of neighbor
CORNING, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Corning man has been indicted for the rape and murder of his neighbor. WENY-TV reports 29-year-old Brett Heffner was indicted by the Steuben County grand jury on charges of first and second degree murder, rape, and burglary. Prosecutors say Heffner killed Keli Collins in her apartment August 5th.
Elmira man arrested for welfare fraud
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested for collecting over $1,300 in public assistance that he was not eligible to receive, according to the Elmira Police Department. David Lyons, 29, was arrested on September 15, 2022, after an investigation conducted by the Chemung County Department of Social Services Special Investigations Unit and […]
Man arrested on assault charges in Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly attacked another person in Corning over the weekend, according to the Corning Police Department. Edward Taylor, 38, of Horseheads was arrested early this morning, September 20, 2022, at his downtown business located at 31 East Market Street in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cortland County woman arrested for endangering 3 year old
On September 18th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance on Preble Road in the Town of Preble.
Geneva man sentenced to 210 months in prison for cocaine trafficking
Brumfield was convicted in 2006 and 2012 of felony charges and was prohibited from possessing firearms.
Woman’s viral TikTok video leads to arrest of Oswego County man
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In August, MaryBeth Nappa went school shopping with her nine-year-old daughter at Walmart in Cicero. She says she passed by a man who appeared to be leaving, who started looking her up and down. She then said he followed her to another part of the store. “He walked past the aisle […]
Police looking for Kirkwood burglary suspect
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify an individual who was involved in a September 15th burglary.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Painted Post man charged with assault after foot chase on I-86
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced felony criminal charges against the man that led police on a foot chase on I-86 last week. Michael Petix, 47, of Painted Post was arrested following the initial incident on September 14, 2022. According to the updated arrest report, Petix allegedly assaulted his […]
Motorcycle accident on Tompkins and Davis St. in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been taken to the hospital after a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Tompkins and Davis St. in Elmira earlier today. Reports of the accident were first heard over the scanner at approximately 1:45 p.m. today, September 20, 2022. The Elmira Police Department and Elmira Fire responded to […]
Corning man indicted for Rape, Murder of woman in her apartment
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Brett Heffner, the Corning man accused of murdering his neighbor on August 5th, has been indicted by the Steuben County Grand Jury. The Steuben County Grand Jury handed up the indictment today, September 20, 2022. The indictment charges Brett Heffner, 29, with several felonies stemming from the August 5, 2022 strangulation […]
Two indicted for burglaries in Chemung County
VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) — Two people have been indicted on burglary charges after they allegedly stole several guns from homes in the Town of Veteran, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury. The Chemung County Grand Jury handed up an indictment against Bradley Smith (34) of Alpine and Tiffany Doan (36) from Odessa today, September […]
rewind1077.com
Crews put out house fire in Newfield
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities are investigating a house fire in Newfield. Crews responded to a burning home on Monday afternoon. Authorities say the building was fully engulfed in flames. The Newfield Fire Company put out the blaze with help from Danby and Enfield firefighters. No injuries were reported.
“The Cave” threatened with lockdown
A downtown night club known for hosting rap artists and drag shows is also being threatened with a lockdown.
Teens charged for dumping trash
Middlebury Township, Pa. — Three teens have been charged after they were caught dumping garbage on a woman's property, police say. State Police at Mansfield say they have charged a 17-year-old female, a 17-year-old male, as well as an 18-year-old female from Wellsboro after they scattered garbage on a 67-year-old woman's property on Sweet Hollow Road in Tioga County last month. All three were charged with simple trespass.
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Woman gets into altercation in front of child
A town of Cortlandville woman was arrested Sunday evening after a verbal altercation turned into a physical altercation, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, the incident took place on Preble Road in the town of Preble. The report states that the verbal/physical altercation...
Comments / 0