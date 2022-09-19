Study develops single-use microneedle patch tattoos with wide-ranging application potential

Read full article on original website
New study finds that almost half of tattoo inks contain chemicals that can cause cancer
After looking at a variety of popular tattoo samples for a new study, researchers found that nearly 50 per cent of the tattoo inks contained chemicals that could cause cancer.At a meeting of the American Chemical Society in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, researchers at Binghamton University presented their study, which was led by John Swierk, who is an assistant professor of inorganic chemistry at the school.As noted by Swierk, there are two parts of tattoo inks: a pigment and a carrier solution. The pigment is a molecular or a solid compound, while the carrier fluids transport the pigment through...
Good News Network
Pipes a Million Times Thinner Than Human Hair Could Deliver Personalized Therapies to Individual Cells
Pipes a million times thinner than a human hair could deliver personalized therapies to individual cells, according to new research. The ‘world’s tiniest plumbing system’ could transform medicine by funneling drugs, proteins, or molecules to precisely targeted organs and tissue—without any risk of side-effects. It comprises...
Phys.org
AI-based screening method could boost speed of new drug discovery
Developing life-saving medicines can take billions of dollars and decades of time, but University of Central Florida researchers are aiming to speed up this process with a new artificial intelligence-based drug screening process they've developed. Using a method that models drug and target protein interactions using natural language processing techniques,...
Phys.org
New glow-in-the-dark material can track path of drugs through the human body
Researchers from Western University have developed a material that could eventually improve the way drugs are administered to patients, by allowing doctors to "see" exactly whether drugs are reaching the targets and working properly. By combining a material already used to deliver medication to specific sites in the body with...
Cutting-edge 3D printing can now make the strongest titanium alloy ever produced
Monash University team makes a leap forward in aerospace, defense, energy, and space manufacturing
Phys.org
Radical new treatment system lights up cancer therapy
One approach to treating cancer is photodynamic therapy using photo-uncaging systems, in which light is used to activate a cancer-fighting agent in situ at the tumor. However, suitable agents must be stable under visible light, have an anti-tumor effect in low-oxygen environments, and have the ability to be activated by low-energy tissue-penetrative red light—a combination of properties that is difficult to achieve. Now, a team from The Institute of Industrial Science at The University of Tokyo has developed a new platform that uses, for the first time, organorhodium(III) phthalocyanine complexes to achieve this combination of traits.
MedicalXpress
Researchers use artificial intelligence to explore cellular origins of Alzheimer's disease and other cognitive disorders
Mount Sinai researchers have used novel artificial intelligence methods to examine structural and cellular features of human brain tissues to help determine the causes of Alzheimer's disease and other related disorders. The research team found that studying the causes of cognitive impairment by using an unbiased AI-based method—as opposed to traditional markers such as amyloid plaques—revealed unexpected microscopic abnormalities that can predict the presence of cognitive impairment. These findings were published in the journal Acta Neuropathologica Communications on September 20.
MedicalXpress
Scientists use zebrafish to understand the connection between the immune system and regeneration
How the immune system responds to injury in many organs and tissues allows and enables their repair and regeneration. Yet for some species like humans, damage to organs such as the brain, spinal cord, or heart is irreversible. Imagine if we were able to regenerate these. For organ transplant candidates and recipients, the nerve-wracking wait for "the call," or the lifelong need for immunosuppressing medications would no longer be necessary.
Phys.org
Recent advance in three-dimensional porous carbon materials for electromagnetic wave absorption
Recently, Professor Jiurong Liu and Professor Zhihui Zeng of Shandong University published a review paper about three-dimensional porous carbon-based electromagnetic wave absorbing materials in Science China Materials. With increasingly serious electromagnetic wave (EMW) pollution, the development of high-performance EWAMs has become a research hotspot. Carbon-based EWAMs have excellent physical and...
Nature.com
Optimal timing of treatment at relapse after autologous stem cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma: a study of the Korean Multiple Myeloma Working Party (KMM-1909)
The effectiveness of early treatment for biochemical relapse of multiple myeloma (MM) is unclear. To clarify this issue, this retrospective study was performed to evaluate the survival outcomes of 315 patients with relapsed MM after upfront autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT). Over a median follow-up of 66.6 months (range, 15.1"“195.5 months), 48.2% of patients showed biochemical relapse, 41.3% showed clinical relapse, and 10.5% showed significant biochemical relapse. Progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) were inferior for patients with clinical relapse compared to the other patients. Multivariate analysis showed that clinical relapse was an independent prognostic factor for OS. In patients with biochemical relapse, there was no significant difference in survival between patients treated while asymptomatic and those treated once clinical symptoms had appeared. Relapse type after upfront ASCT was a significant prognostic factor in patients with MM. In addition, no survival benefit of early treatment at biochemical relapse was observed, but a triplet regimen may be beneficial for MM patients with biochemical relapse.
The process of creating new medical devices or improving existing ones
There are many different types of medical devices, from simple devices like Band-Aids to complex devices like pacemakers. Medical device design and development is the process of creating new medical devices or improving existing ones. Medical device design and development have a long history. Some of the first medical devices...
Phys.org
Deformation fingerprints will help researchers identify, design better metallic materials
Engineers can now capture and predict the strength of metallic materials subjected to cycling loading, or fatigue strength, in a matter of hours—not the months or years it takes using current methods. In a new study, researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign report that automated high-resolution electron imaging...
Phys.org
Insights into the mechanism of ultraviolet light damage and cancer lesions may contribute to anticancer therapy
A team led by researchers from Nagoya University in Japan has discovered new pathways that cells use to repair themselves following exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light, and a new agent involved in these pathways known as RFWD3. This could lead to future treatments for people with photosensitive diseases and prompt the development of better anticancer medicines. "We believe our findings provide a new perspective to the field of DNA damage response and also to cell biology," said lead author, Chikahide Masutani. They published their research in the journal Life Science Alliance.
MedicalXpress
Aged neurons generated directly from skin more accurately model Parkinson's disease
The possibility to make virtually all cell types of the human body from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), which are embryonic-like cells generated from a patient's skin, in a process called reprogramming, has opened new avenues for disease modeling in the lab. However, one shortcoming of this technique is that...
Phys.org
Advanced multi-functional carbon dots in photoelectrochemistry-based energy conversion
The research group led by Professor Zhenhui Kang from Soochow University introduced the synthesis, structural characteristics, and photoelectric chemical properties of carbon dots (CDs) and their applications in photocatalytic conversion. In addition, a new technique of photocatalytic process characterization, transient photo-induced voltage/current (TPC/TPV), in CDs catalytic system is also discussed.
Phys.org
Researchers advance efforts to tailor drug delivery to cells' mitochondria
In a study using lab-grown cells, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers specializing in aging report they have successfully delivered a common blood pressure drug directly to the inner membrane of mitochondria. Developing ways to directly target these energy-producing parts of the cell for delivery of drugs has long been a goal...
Phys.org
New study explains mechanisms of salt transport and could help treat cystic fibrosis
In a recently published research article, Pablo Artigas, Ph.D., from the Center for Membrane Protein Research at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine's Department of Cell Physiology and Molecular Biophysics, and a team of collaborators applied functional and structural analyses to investigate what structural features of proton/potassium (H+/K+) pumps and sodium/potassium (Na+/K+) pumps lead them to regulate the passage of salts across membrane barriers.
Benzinga
Lexaria Bioscience: Taking Aim at the $28 Billion Hypertension Market; Human Clinical Study Yields 'Remarkable' Results
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - PCG Digital - Lexaria Bioscience LEXX LEXXW is targeting the $28 billion hypertension drug market with its innovative drug delivery platform. Its proprietary therapeutic, DehydraTECH-CBD, offers an alternative to traditional cannabidiol (CBD) dosing methods, enabling improved and more rapid absorption of drugs into the bloodstream and brain.
getnews.info
Sleep Apnea Devices Market 2022-2027: Industry Overview, Share, Trends, Growth, COVID-19 Impact And Forecast Analysis
The sleep apnea devices market to reach US$ 10.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.07% during 2022-2027. The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Sleep Apnea Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the sleep apnea devices market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Selpercatinib for Advanced, Metastatic Solid Tumors With RET Gene Fusion
Selpercatinib produced clinically meaningful and durable responses across a variety of tumor types in patients with RET-driven cancers. Selpercatinib (Retevmo) was granted accelerated approval by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring a RET gene fusion who progressed on or following prior systemic therapy or who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options. The approval was based on data from the phase 1/2 LIBRETTO-001 trial (NCT03157128), which enrolled 41 patients with RET fusion–positive tumors other than non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and thyroid cancer.
