Refinery29

Solid & Striped’s First Fall Collection Is Here — How R29 Editors Styled It

Since launching in 2012, Solid & Striped has made a name for its swimwear, which is just as stylish as it is functional. But while the summer-ready fashion brand has previously dabbled with beachwear attire and vacation-inspired accessories, last month, Solid & Striped released a fall collection, making it its first-ever standalone ready-to-wear launch, and — interestingly — the first one to not feature swimsuits.
yankodesign.com

Asymmetrical sofa collection uses flexible foam for design and aesthetics

When looking for a sofa to buy for your place or to find one to sit on, comfort is probably the top priority. The design also adds to the appeal but sometimes, the unique or artsy-looking ones don’t seem all that comfortable. So if you find something that’s both, you probably should get on that, literally. When it uses a different kind of material than the usual sofas that you see around, that’s another pleasant bonus. This sofa collection from Swedish brand Offecct may be the real deal.
fashionweekdaily.com

How To Get Your Hands On The Lovesac x Alice + Olivia Collab

We love a fashion meets furniture moment, particularly when it’s this comfortable. Lovesac, the brand best known for its ultra-versatile ‘Sactional’ chairs, teamed up with alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet during NYFW on a limited-edition range of Citysac and Squattoman covers. In maximalist styles named the...
Vogue

“It’s About Confidence”: Stefan Cooke Launches Womenswear Inspired By Heroic Figures

Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt, partners in both work and life, are branching out from menswear to womenswear for spring/summer 2023. “We wanted to express an unambiguous strength, without relinquishing femininity,” says Cooke on his namesake brand’s new venture. “It’s exciting for me, because I studied womenswear at university, so it almost feels full circle,” adds Burt.
Robb Report

Tastemaker Athena Calderone Designed a Chic Home Collection for Crate & Barrel—See It Here

You’ve likely seen Athena Calderone’s stunning Greek Revival townhouse in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn on her Instagram (@EyeSwoon). The interior designer, best-selling author, and entertaining expert showcases beautiful finds she’s spent over two decades collecting, primarily through her Instagram, but also through her multidisciplinary design firm Studio Athena Calderone. Now, she is letting us in on her signature style with the Athena Calderone for Crate & Barrel collection. The line includes 137 beautiful pieces of furniture, kitchen, entertaining, and decor products that are extensions of her signature style at a more accessible price point. The designer and author of Live Beautiful and...
HGTV

The Best Gifts for Book Lovers

On a quest to find the perfect gift for the book lover in your life? You're in the right place. A new book is the obvious choice, but is it the best choice? Nay. Because let's be honest: they probably already have said book on their shelf. The good news? You have some help, and I will not lead you astray. I’m an avid life-long reader, and, as luck would have it, I did all the shopping for you to ensure you knock their reading socks off this year.
