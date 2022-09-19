Read full article on original website
Related
‘Pablo Escobar of Heroin’ Released in US Prisoner Exchange
A notorious Afghan drug lord known as the “Pablo Escobar of heroin” was given a hero’s welcome by Taliban leaders after being released from US custody in a prisoner swap. Bashir Noorzai has spent the last 17 years in a US prison after being convicted for owning...
Wisconsin parade suspect removed from court
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- );</script><div data-id="669dbfab-24db-4cb6-bdcc-f2e121a8d870" data-show-share="false" data-show-info="false"></div>https://experience.ex.co/sdk.js';fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}(document,'script','exco-sdk')<script>(function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if(d.getElementById(id))return;js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src='A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more after driving his vehicle through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., was removed from court after repeatedly yelling at the judge. Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, began shouting at the judge shortly...
Report: Corrections official caught trying to hire relative for phantom post
A report Tuesday by a state inspector general found that an Illinois prison system administrator, Larry Sims, improperly ordered the hiring of a family member for a Department of Corrections position that was never authorized.
Lavrov defends Russia at U.N. showdown rife with anger over Ukraine war
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov defended Moscow's war in Ukraine at the U.N. Security Council on Thursday as the United Nations warned Moscow against annexing Ukrainian regions and Western ministers called for accountability over atrocities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DOJ, DHS face request to investigate DeSantis migrant flights
The House Homeland Security Committee is asking both the Justice Department (DOJ) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to open investigations into flights organized by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) transporting asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard. Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said the panel was concerned that migrants who had recently crossed the border in…
Comments / 2