ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 2

Related
UPI News

Wisconsin parade suspect removed from court

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- );</script><div data-id="669dbfab-24db-4cb6-bdcc-f2e121a8d870" data-show-share="false" data-show-info="false"></div>https://experience.ex.co/sdk.js';fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}(document,'script','exco-sdk')<script>(function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if(d.getElementById(id))return;js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src='A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more after driving his vehicle through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., was removed from court after repeatedly yelling at the judge. Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, began shouting at the judge shortly...
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Lombard, IL
The Hill

DOJ, DHS face request to investigate DeSantis migrant flights

The House Homeland Security Committee is asking both the Justice Department (DOJ) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to open investigations into flights organized by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) transporting asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard. Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said the panel was concerned that migrants who had recently crossed the border in…
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy