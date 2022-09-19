ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur man indicted for murder after stabbing victim dies

By Kait Newsum
 3 days ago

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Morgan County Grand Jury has officially indicted a Decatur man for murder after authorities confirm that the victim in a stabbing later died from his injuries.

39-year-old Jason O’Neal Stovall was arrested on September 14 by the Decatur Police Department.

Jason Stovall (Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Just over one year ago, Decatur Police Officers were called to the 1400-block of East Moulton Street for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived on the scene, a woman told them that her son, Stovall, had stabbed her husband, Lorenzo Mitchell.

Police reported that Stovall had barricaded himself in his room and was not cooperative with officers as they tried to convince him to come out. Search and arrest warrants were obtained, a SWAT Team was called and entered the house.

Jason Oneal Stovall (Decatur Police)

Stovall was arrested without further incident and taken to the Morgan County Jail. At the time, he was charged with second-degree domestic violence and booked on a $40,000 bond.

Authorities at the time reported that the victim drove himself to the Decatur-Morgan Hospital, saying his injuries were non-life-threatening.

The Decatur Police Department confirmed to News 19 that the victim later died from his injuries, and Stovall’s charge was upgraded to murder.

Stovall remains in the custody of the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

