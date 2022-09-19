ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden Holds Dr. Jill Biden’s Hand Tightly As They Enter Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

By Dina Sartore-Bodo
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32eUbL_0i1ABeaW00
Image Credit: Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock

In a show of respect for the fallen monarch, President Joe Biden and First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden made the trip to London on September 19 to attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth. The pair were among the last world leaders to arrive at the service, walking hand in hand into Westminster Abbey, greeting many of the Queen’s subjects as they entered. More than 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries are in attendance for the Queen’s final farewell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wv4sq_0i1ABeaW00
Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock

While President Biden wore a simple black suit and tie for the affair, Dr. Jill Biden paid her respects in an elegant black gown, paired with stiletto heels and a black bow fascinator. The pair took their seats amongst the mourners, which included 2000 specifically invited guests from around the world.

Ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, it was reported that British Prime Minister Liz Truss was expected to hold one-to-one talks with President Biden as well as other world leaders attending the funeral, like President Emmanuel Macron of France and Canada’s Justin Trudeau. President Biden and Dr. Biden did pay their respects on Sunday at Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s coffin was on display for mourners. The commander-in-chief was seen putting his hand to his heart before giving a quick salute to the Queen. They later visited Lancaster House, where they signed a book of condolences for Her Majesty’s family. Joe also spoke with reporters and said he thought the queen had “dignity” during her 70 years of service and reminded him of his own mother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7b6V_0i1ABeaW00
Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock

Upon hearing the news of the Queen’s passing on September 8th, President Biden released a moving statement in remembrance of the monarch. “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era,” his statement began. “In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity.”

Comments / 43

Guest
3d ago

Idiots. How embarrassing. They arrived late to the funeral because they wouldn’t be bussed along with the other dignitaries. Instead, they had to arrive separately in an armored limo. How disrespectful can you be? You’re both senile or rude.

Reply
16
Carol Albertson
3d ago

I'm sure his mind is already churning with fantasies of his leadership during his time as a KNIGHT, ROBIN HOOD, VIKING, etc. Lets see where he places Jill, in his fractured fairy tales.

Reply
19
Dennis Barkley
3d ago

I'm glad that they made it after the Bidens refused to get on the bus with the other world leaders and got delayed in traffic while riding in the Beast. Great way of being an example of lowering vehicle pollution by riding in the Beast, Biden

Reply
11
Related
HollywoodLife

Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth’s Son, Bursts Into Tears During Her Funeral

It is a hard thing to lose one’s mother, even if you are a royal. Prince Edward, the Queen’s son, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, were spotted bursting into tears during the funeral of Elizabeth II on September 19. Towards the end of the service, the Prince was spotted wiping his eyes and face with a handkerchief, while the Countess dabbed her eyes with a tissue.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Joe Biden & Jill Biden Were Told 'Don't Talk About Family' When They Met the Queen Last Year

When President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden had the opportunity to meet with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle in 2021, they were met with an unusual instruction: “Don’t talk about family.” In wake of the monarch’s passing, Jill Biden chatted with Today about her impression of the Queen from their meeting, and included this detail that may speak to how The Firm looked to protect the Queen from delicate subjects amid the rift between grandchildren Prince Harry and Prince William that dominated headlines in her final years. In her interview, the First Lady shared “What I loved about her was...
ELECTIONS
The List

Jill And Joe Biden Ran Into Some Issues On Their Way To The Queen's Funeral

When the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced, leaders from all around the world immediately sent their condolences to the royal family, including U.S. President Joe Biden, who called Elizabeth "more than a monarch. She defined an era." He added, "Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Justin Trudeau
The List

Donald Trump Finally Got An Invite To One Event Surrounding The Queen

Queen Elizabeth II's death has made a profound impact all over the world, with emotional tributes pouring in from kids and adults alike. When the queen died at the age of 96 on September 8, protocols for how she would be honored were already well in place. Queen Elizabeth's 12-day mourning period has been underway in the U.K., including Her Majesty's funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey with notable officials in attendance, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and more, according to People.
POTUS
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Stuns In Sheer Dress As Her & Barack’s Official White House Portraits Are Unveiled

Michelle Obama made her return to the White House looking absolutely stunning in a red and pink sheer ombre dress as she attended the unveiling of her and former president Barack’s official portraits on Sept. 7. The 58-year-old former first lady, looked stunning when wore the custom ombre dress by Christy Rilling Atelier with a cinched-in waist and pleated skirt.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#British#Lancaster House
Us Weekly

Why Meghan Markle Stood ‘Slightly Away’ From Princess Kate During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: A Guide to Her Body Language

Mourning in her own way. Meghan Markle appeared to keep her distance from Princess Kate and her children while paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, opted to stand “slightly away” from the Princess of Wales, 40, and her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as […]
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
POTUS
Tyla

Kate Middleton's touching gesture to Prince George as he wipes away tears

Prince George appeared to wipe away a tear for his late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her funeral earlier today. The monarch’s funeral took place in London at Westminster Abbey today (19 September), with members of the royal family, including Prince George, nine, who sat in between his parents; William, Prince of Wales and Kate, Princess of Wales.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
France
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Benzinga

Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?

The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
POTUS
The Independent

Bidens forced to sit 14 rows back behind president of Poland at Queen’s funeral service

Joe Biden and Jill Biden were pictured among the world leaders in attendance at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, where the US president and first lady were seated in the 14th row.Mr Biden and his wife were seated behind the Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda, but in front of Czech Republic Prime Minister Peter Fiala and his wife Jana Fialová, pictures showed.The Bidens were seated in a section of the abbey set aside for world leaders attending the event, alongside the heads of Commonwealth states, British politicians and leaders and members...
POTUS
Margaret Minnicks

Reason former US Presidents not invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. She had reigned on the throne since she was 25 years old. After over a week of mourning, the former monarch's state funeral will be on Monday, September 19, 2022 at London's Westminster Abbey where the queen married Prince Philip in 1947, and where she was crowned in 1953.
HollywoodLife

Prince George, 9, Sticks His Tongue Out At Photographer After The Queen’s Funeral: Photos

Ever the expressive heir to the throne, Prince George finished out the long day of his great grandmother’s funeral with a cheeky gesture. In photos you can SEE HERE, the nine year old member of the Royal Family was seen in a car following services for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19, glaring at a photographer, and then unapologetically extending his tongue from behind the safety of the vehicle’s passenger window. Next to him, younger sister Princess Charlotte, 7, stole a glance at photographers following the Westminster Abbey event, though Prince Louis, 4, wasn’t at the event — he was deemed too young for the somber occasion.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Joe Biden Says He Told King Charles That Queen Elizabeth Would “Be With Him Every Step Of The Way”

Joe Biden offered his personal recollections of Queen Elizabeth as “decent, honorable and all about service,” while he said that he consoled King Charles by telling him that “she’s going to be with him every step of the way — every minute, every moment.” Biden gave remarks after signing the official condolence book at Lancaster House in London, one of a series of appearances he made with First Lady Jill Biden in advance of the funeral for the Queen on Monday. “We’ve had an opportunity to meet with an awful lot of consequential people, but I can say that the ones who...
NFL
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
241K+
Followers
22K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy