Tarentum, PA

wtae.com

11-year-old boy crashes grandparents’ car in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety said an 11-year-old boy took his grandparents’ car and crashed it into a pole in Pittsburgh’s Windgap neighborhood. The crash happened a little before 3 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Broadhead Fording Road and Windgap Avenue. The boy was not hurt...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police: Missing woman found

PITTSBURGH — A missing woman who was last seen Monday night in downtown Pittsburgh has been safely located, police said. Pittsburgh police thanked the public for their help.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police looking for missing 28-year-old Cassandra Diegelman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing 28-year-old woman last seen downtown. Police said Cassandra Diegelman hasn't been seen since Monday around 8 p.m. She's described as 5-foot-6 weighing 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in a pink and white tie-dye shit, black shorts and pink sandals, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Missing, endangered man found safe

RANKIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A man previously considered missing and endangered has been found safe. State police put out an alert for the missing 43-year-old on Tuesday. A few hours later, they said he'd been found. 
RANKIN, PA
wtae.com

Driver of vehicle shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was shot several times on a main intersection in Wilkinsburg. The shooting happened a little after 2 a.m. Thursday on the intersection of Ardmore Boulevard, right off of Brinton Road. The roadway was closed for nearly four hours while detectives investigated.
WILKINSBURG, PA
wtae.com

73-year-old woman killed in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 73-year-old Fayette County woman has been identified as the victim of a crash Wednesday afternoon in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The coroner said Betty J. Wagner, of Franklin Township, was killed in the Wednesday afternoon crash. Wagner was driving along Arona Road when another...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wisr680.com

More Charges Filed Against Kittanning Man

More charges have been filed against a Kittanning man who is accused of sexually assaulting multiple underage girls. State police say two more 16-year-old victims have come forward accusing 24-year-old Zachary Baum of raping them. Baum allegedly used the social media app Snapchat to connect with the victims. One victim...
KITTANNING, PA
wtae.com

Co-defendant testifies in Fayette County homicide and kidnapping trial

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — One week after pleading guilty to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping charges, a Fayette County woman took the stand to testify against her former co-defendant. Marjorie Jay told a jury Thursday that Keith Bradshaw planned to kidnap a 16-year-old boy from a Connellsville home...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Muddy Creek Homicide Suspect Taken Into Custody

A man who is charged with killing a man in Muddy Creek Township is now in police custody. State police say 20-year-old Daniel Lloyd of Allegheny County was arrested in Michigan late last week. Lloyd is facing criminal homicide charges along with 37-year-old Nicole Schwartz for killing a 32-year-old man...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Coroner called to Hempfield Township crash

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Westmoreland County.The two-vehicle crash happened on Arona Road in Hempfield Township around 4:40 p.m., dispatchers confirmed. Details are limited, including if there are other injuries or what led up to the crash. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Fifth victim found dead after Mercer County farmhouse fire

A fifth victim has been discovered five days after a deadly house fire in western Pennsylvania. The fire happened early Friday morning at a farmhouse in Delaware Township near Fredonia. See video from the fire scene in the video player above. Four of the victims have been identified, including 33-year-old...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man arrested after Beaver County carjacking

A carjacking suspect was taken into custody in Beaver County Wednesday. Chippewa Police arrested Nathan Kistner after a search that involved multiple agencies. According to court papers, Kistner escaped from a recovery house and later assaulted a woman. The 21-year-old is facing a long list of charges including robbery and...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Parents charged in New Kensington boy's death

Both parents of 9-year-old Azuree Charles were charged Wednesday in connection with the New Kensington boy’s death in May. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said the boy’s father, Jean Charles, 40, of Brackenridge, is charged with first-degree murder, criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, unlawful restraint of a minor by a parent, strangulation, concealing the death of a child and tampering with physical evidence.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA

