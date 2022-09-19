Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen Walters
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Related
Dog found safe, returned to Pa. owner on his birthday after being lost for three months
A Pittsburgh man had one of the best birthday gifts ever when his dog, which had been lost for several months, was finally returned. According to KDKA, Zeus had been missing for three months after jumping out of a car and running off. Pittsburgh Public Safety said that earlier this...
wtae.com
State police searching for missing man from Westmoreland County
State police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Aaron Ross, 43, was last seen on Sept. 7 at his apartment in Herminie, Westmoreland County. He was last seen wearing a red-orange shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. Police said he frequents the Jeannette...
11-year-old steals grandparent’s car, crashes it into pole: police
A boy in Pittsburgh stole his grandparent’s car last night and crashed it into a pole, according to police. WPXI reported that an 11-year-old boy took his grandparent’s vehicle in the early hours of Sept. 22. The crash occurred at the intersection of Broadhead Fording Road and Windgap Avenue in Pittsburgh just before 3 a.m.
wtae.com
Martell Smith found guilty of second-degree murder in 2017 Homewood fire
A man accused of setting a fire that killed three people, including a 4-year-old girl has been found guilty of second-degree murder. Prosecutors said Martell Smith intentionally set the fire on Bennett Street in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood back in 2017 after a fight at a bar in Penn Hills. Smith's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtae.com
11-year-old boy crashes grandparents’ car in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety said an 11-year-old boy took his grandparents’ car and crashed it into a pole in Pittsburgh’s Windgap neighborhood. The crash happened a little before 3 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Broadhead Fording Road and Windgap Avenue. The boy was not hurt...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police: Missing woman found
PITTSBURGH — A missing woman who was last seen Monday night in downtown Pittsburgh has been safely located, police said. Pittsburgh police thanked the public for their help.
Pittsburgh police looking for missing 28-year-old Cassandra Diegelman
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing 28-year-old woman last seen downtown. Police said Cassandra Diegelman hasn't been seen since Monday around 8 p.m. She's described as 5-foot-6 weighing 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in a pink and white tie-dye shit, black shorts and pink sandals, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.
Missing, endangered man found safe
RANKIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A man previously considered missing and endangered has been found safe. State police put out an alert for the missing 43-year-old on Tuesday. A few hours later, they said he'd been found.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
Jeannette man charged after two toddlers were found in dog cage; family says it was a misunderstanding
JEANNETTE, Pa. — Brian Brabant is facing charges after Jeanette Police said they found two toddlers, left in his care, in dog cages. The children’s aunt, Quanisha Knauss, who is Brabant’s girlfriend, shared her perspective of what happened. She said it was all a misunderstanding, but in court documents, police detailed what they observed.
wtae.com
Driver of vehicle shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was shot several times on a main intersection in Wilkinsburg. The shooting happened a little after 2 a.m. Thursday on the intersection of Ardmore Boulevard, right off of Brinton Road. The roadway was closed for nearly four hours while detectives investigated.
wtae.com
73-year-old woman killed in Hempfield Township
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 73-year-old Fayette County woman has been identified as the victim of a crash Wednesday afternoon in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The coroner said Betty J. Wagner, of Franklin Township, was killed in the Wednesday afternoon crash. Wagner was driving along Arona Road when another...
Derry Township man accused of taking $21K of guns through improper use of third-party financing
A Derry Township man is accused of taking $21,000 worth of guns and accessories from a Hempfield shop after state police said he misrepresented his financing through a third-party agency, according to court papers. David J. Cochran, 23, was arraigned Tuesday on a theft by deception charge. State police said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtae.com
One person in the hospital following motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle crash in New Kensington, Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on Seventh Street. There was no immediate word on the condition of the person who was hurt or what may have caused...
wisr680.com
More Charges Filed Against Kittanning Man
More charges have been filed against a Kittanning man who is accused of sexually assaulting multiple underage girls. State police say two more 16-year-old victims have come forward accusing 24-year-old Zachary Baum of raping them. Baum allegedly used the social media app Snapchat to connect with the victims. One victim...
wtae.com
Co-defendant testifies in Fayette County homicide and kidnapping trial
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — One week after pleading guilty to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping charges, a Fayette County woman took the stand to testify against her former co-defendant. Marjorie Jay told a jury Thursday that Keith Bradshaw planned to kidnap a 16-year-old boy from a Connellsville home...
butlerradio.com
Muddy Creek Homicide Suspect Taken Into Custody
A man who is charged with killing a man in Muddy Creek Township is now in police custody. State police say 20-year-old Daniel Lloyd of Allegheny County was arrested in Michigan late last week. Lloyd is facing criminal homicide charges along with 37-year-old Nicole Schwartz for killing a 32-year-old man...
Coroner called to Hempfield Township crash
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Westmoreland County.The two-vehicle crash happened on Arona Road in Hempfield Township around 4:40 p.m., dispatchers confirmed. Details are limited, including if there are other injuries or what led up to the crash. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
wtae.com
Fifth victim found dead after Mercer County farmhouse fire
A fifth victim has been discovered five days after a deadly house fire in western Pennsylvania. The fire happened early Friday morning at a farmhouse in Delaware Township near Fredonia. See video from the fire scene in the video player above. Four of the victims have been identified, including 33-year-old...
wtae.com
Man arrested after Beaver County carjacking
A carjacking suspect was taken into custody in Beaver County Wednesday. Chippewa Police arrested Nathan Kistner after a search that involved multiple agencies. According to court papers, Kistner escaped from a recovery house and later assaulted a woman. The 21-year-old is facing a long list of charges including robbery and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Parents charged in New Kensington boy's death
Both parents of 9-year-old Azuree Charles were charged Wednesday in connection with the New Kensington boy’s death in May. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said the boy’s father, Jean Charles, 40, of Brackenridge, is charged with first-degree murder, criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, unlawful restraint of a minor by a parent, strangulation, concealing the death of a child and tampering with physical evidence.
Comments / 2