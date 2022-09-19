Read full article on original website
butterwithasideofbread.com
STRAWBERRY CREAM CHEESE COBBLER
Strawberry Cream Cheese Cobbler made from scratch with fresh strawberries and bits of cream cheese. Sweet strawberry dessert that is delicious all year long!. We love cobbler. What’s not to like about a delicious dessert made with fruit that is super easy to make from scratch? Cobblers are made with a simple crust that tastes a little more like a cookie than pie. Add some fruit and bake. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream and everyone will love it! Make sure to try our Chocolate Cherry Cobbler, Snickerdoodle Apple Cobbler or our Easy Peach Cobbler made with a cake mix!
thecountrycook.net
Edible Chocolate Oreo Cookie Dough
Full of chocolate and cookies, this Edible Chocolate Oreo Cookie Dough is super easy, is quick to make and is absolutely irresistible!. If you grew up as a kid trying to grab bites of cookie dough when your mom was making cookies, then you are absolutely like me! Trust me when I say you will not be able to resist this Edible Chocolate Oreo Cookie Dough. No lie, I could eat this with a shovel! Ha! I'm a huge sucker for chocolate and when you add in Oreos, it just really puts it over the top. If you want a safe and delicious way to eat cookie dough, then you need to make this Edible Chocolate Oreo Cookie Dough recipe!
butterwithasideofbread.com
PEANUT BUTTER BROWNIES WITH BOX MIX
Peanut Butter Brownies😍 with Box Mix are an easy take on traditional brownies! Fudgy, decadent brownies with an incredible swirl of peanut butter everyone loves!. Brownies with peanut butter are so easy to make, using a box mix for the base and the addition of creamy peanut butter, creates a heavenly treat. This peanut butter brownie recipe with box mix takes all the work out of making a delicious dessert, give it a try today and see just how amazing it is!
thecountrycook.net
Twix Cookies
These thick Twix Cookies are soft and full of chocolate and caramel flavor that taste just like the candy bar but in cookie form!. These Twix Cookies have some of my favorite flavors all rolled into one. Topped with caramel, chocolate and Twix, these are over-the-top delicious! The cookies are giant and soft with slightly crispy edges - the perfect cookie in my opinion. The flavors pair so well with one another and it is like you are eating one of your favorite candy bars but in cookie form. If you are a cookie and candy bar lover, you absolutely need to make this Twix Cookie recipe.
thecountrycook.net
Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies
Soft and chewy, these Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies are easy to make and are full of peanut butter flavor!. I'm a huge peanut butter fan. I absolutely love peanut butter desserts! These Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies hit the spot. With the addition of peanut butter chips and oatmeal, it gives not only flavor but the perfect texture contrast as well. Since I started making these cookies, I always get asked for the recipe. They come together quickly and easily with simple ingredients. If you love peanut butter cookies like I do, you need to try this Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookie recipe.
Overnight French Toast with Cranberries and Pecans
This stunning overnight French toast is the move for an effortless make-ahead brunch. After you've assembled it and let it chill overnight, all you have to do in the morning is top it with pecans, bake it, and finish it with powdered sugar. Allowing the challah slices to sit overnight in the egg mixture results in evenly soaked bread that remains irresistibly custardy as it bakes, while the top crisps up. Orange zest and tart, juicy cranberries add brightness to the dish, while chopped pecans lend it a nutty crunch. When you serve it, be sure to scoop up the buttery maple syrup sauce on the bottom; it gives this a rich finish. If you'd like, add a touch of bourbon to the egg mixture.
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Carrot Cake Cupcakes
These cute chocolate carrot cake cupcakes are simply bringing happiness in your kitchen! They smell and taste wonderful! Simple and really chocolaty, these cake cupcakes are very easy to prepare! Here is the recipe:. For the cupcakes:. 1 package chocolate cake mix. 1 stick (1/2 cup) butter, softened. ¼ cup...
Allrecipes.com
Mason Jar Ice Cream
Place cream, condensed milk, vanilla, and salt into the chilled jar. Beat with an electric hand mixer fitted with only one beater until thickened to the consistency of soft serve, 2 to 3 minutes, gradually increasing mixer speed from low to high. If desired, stir in any mix-ins with a long-handled spoon, making sure to leave at least 1/2 inch headspace. Seal the jar and freeze until hardened, about 4 hours.
recipesgram.com
Luxury Escape Chocolate Cheesecake Cake
If you like chocolate this easy and fancy chocolate cheesecake cake is your dream dessert! It is a rich and moist cake with a chocolate cheesecake. You can prepare it for holidays, birthday, anniversaries and other fancy occasions where diet is excluded. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Pie
Let me tell you a secret – I don’t like baking – and I am avoiding it anytime I can (as you may already notice from my previous recipes)! But I love pies…no-bake pies, to be precise – especially creamy like this chocolate banana peanut butter pie! Silky, smooth, creamy – delicious! Totally my jam! Here is the recipe:
recipesgram.com
Espresso Chocolate Mousse
This easy espresso chocolate mousse is an ideal breakfast – you have 2 in 1! An espresso coffee and energetic chocolate meal! If you like espresso just like my husband does – this dessert will easily become your favorite sweet treat! Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12 Ingredients:
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)
This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
recipesgram.com
Choco-Buttermilk Cake with Frosting
This choco-buttermilk cake with chocolate frosting is so rich, soft, creamy and very delicious! It is so easy to make, it will take you just 15 minutes to prepare it plus 30 minutes to cook. Surprise your family or friends with this creamy cake and serve with a cup of coffee or ice tea for great enjoyment! Here is the recipe:
Allrecipes.com
Chocolate Beet Cake with Beet-Vanilla Glaze
Cream together brown sugar, white sugar, butter, and oil in a large bowl with an electric mixer for 2 to 3 minutes. Add egg yolks and beat for another 3 minutes. Mix in beet puree and vanilla. Add in half of the sifted flour mixture, and mix until just combined. Pour in buttermilk and mix until just combined. Add in remaining flour mixture and mix until just combined. Fold in chocolate chips.
Bon Appétit
Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats With Brown Butter
If ever there were a case of personality over looks, these rice crispy treats would be it. Seemingly ordinary, the visuals completely belie the fact that the bars are awash in flavor—sweet, salty, toasty, malty, nutty—far removed from any packaged version or childhood memory. A few spoons of...
Turmeric pork dinner
BY's Recipe: Turmeric pork dinner is easy to prepare and requires no cooking experience. Total cook time is about 35-45 minutes. Makes 2-4 servings. Prep. Time: 5-10 minutes. Cook/grill Time: 30-45 minutes. Total Cooking Time: 35-45 minutes.
