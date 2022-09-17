ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

ARTnews

Brad Pitt Shows His Art, MoMA’s Chief Photography Curator Departs, and More: Morning Links for September 19, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines IT’S THE PITTS—the artworks by actor Brad Pitt, that is. Some of them are on display in Tampere, Finland, at the Sara Hildén Art Museum, TMZ reports. In a new show there, Pitt is showing recent work alongside sculptures by his friend Thomas Houseago, whom Pitt reportedly counts as a close friend. According to TMZ, Pitt never made it to the opening of the exhibition, which also includes works by the composer Nick Cave. But for those interested in traveling to see the exhibition, Tampere is only a short train ride from Helsinki. PHOTOGRAPHY DISPATCH. The curator Clément Chéroux, a star of the Museum...
VISUAL ART
BoardingArea

What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 160

During a rare break in recent months, I was taking a sorely needed leisurely stroll along a bicycle path in a park for a few moments of relaxation — and, of course, something that I saw caught my eye of which I had to take a photograph. What Is...
PHOTOGRAPHY
ARTnews

How Painter Rae Klein Leveraged Her Instagram Following to Launch Her Art Career

Twenty-seven-year-old painter Rae Klein doesn’t have the typical art world signifiers: she never went to graduate school, or moved to New York (or any other big city for that matter). She does have one thing the art world covets these days: more than 99,000 followers on Instagram. Now, she’s landed a solo show at Jessica Silverman in San Francisco. “She’s not even from Detroit, she’s from Holland, Michigan, which is this small city,” Jessica Silverman told ARTnews. “It was really curious to me how she was able to engage with audiences in such an expansive way from a city that didn’t...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Entertainment
Photography
Visual Art
Youtube
Art in America

Yooyun Yang Paints Everyday Scenes with a Tender, Haunting Ambience

“The history of painting goes way back—everything has been painted, everything has been shown,” artist Yooyun Yang told me in her Seoul studio, “but I hope, and I believe, that out there in the world there are some corners, some gaps, that have been missed.” For more than a decade, Yang has been on the hunt for those neglected crevices. Her pictures approach their scenes, be they figures, cityscapes, or still lifes, at oblique angles or from peculiar distances. She has a gimlet eye, a rare sense for how minute details—a sudden shift in light or a bold crop—can invoke...
VISUAL ART
CBS News

Book excerpt: "Afterlives" by Abdulrazak Gurnah

"Afterlives" (Riverhead), the latest novel by the 2021 winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature, Tanzanian author Abdulrazak Gurnah, offers an intimate look at village life in East Africa during the period of German colonialism in the early 20th century. Read an excerpt below. Khalifa was twenty‑six years old when...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
picturecorrect.com

Photography Tips for Sharp Photos

Have you ever compared your own photographs to those of a more advanced photographer and wondered how they get their images so sharp? I mean, just look at them! Everything in their photographs is so sharp, so crisp! How the hell do they do it?. When I first started out...
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Guardian

Reflections on mortality: Alessandra Sanguinetti on her ​eerie images of the midwest

The first time Alessandra Sanguinetti visited Black River Falls to take photographs, it felt, she says, “like a weird type of time travel”. The destination she had in mind was the end of the 19th century, when a photographer named Charles Van Schaick was documenting life and death in the small Wisconsin town. Sanguinetti first encountered Van Schaick’s images aged nine, at home in Buenos Aires, leafing though a 1973 book called Wisconsin Death Trip by Michael Lesy. “It made a huge impression on me,” she says. “It made me ask for a camera and start taking pictures.”
PHOTOGRAPHY
Bay Area Entertainer

THE HISTORY OF Alphabet Blocks

For centuries, parents understanding the connection between play and development have made alphabet blocks standard equipment of the well-stocked toy box. Alphabet blocks appeared as early as 1693, when philosopher John Locke pointed out that “dice and play-things, with the letters on them to teach children the alphabet by playing” would make learning to read a more enjoyable experience. A century and a quarter later, Friedrich Wilhelm August Froebel, a museum curator who pioneered kindergarten, introduced geometric solids carved from wood. Known as Froebel’s “gifts,” they soon led to alphabet blocks. In 19th century America, these toys found their way into most schools, marketed as tools to help children recognize the shapes of letters before learning to read. Nowadays, virtually all American preschools and many home playrooms store alphabet blocks. Traditionally, homemade blocks prevailed. Currently, Uncle Goose Toys and Old Fashioned Blocks produce and manufacture this vividly colored toy. Parents may understand that these blocks carry educational value, but children like them because their colors delight the eye, their pictures provoke stories, and their numbers, patterns, and symbols look nicely piled up.
JOHN LOCKE

