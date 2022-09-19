Over the span of 30 televised minutes on Thursday night, the far-right legislator Mark Finchem clearly demonstrated why he is Donald Trump’s preferred pick to run Arizona’s elections.In his first debate with Democratic secretary of state candidate Adrian Fontes, Finchem held fast to his false claims that the 2020 election in Arizona was beset with widespread fraud, defended his presence at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, and declined to say whether he would seek to make it harder to vote in Arizona.The debate had barely begun before Finchem began conjuring disproven claims of faulty Dominion voting...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO