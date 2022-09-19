ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Bay News 9

Apollo Beach parents fear for student safety after crossing guard struck by car

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A crossing guard at Apollo Beach Elementary School was transported to the hospital after being struck by a car while helping a student cross the street. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirms the crossing guard was struck in the crosswalk at Dickman Road and Apollo Beach Boulevard the morning of Sept. 13. The crossing guard was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and the driver was cited for the accident.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
10 Tampa Bay

TPD: 4 people arrested after drug-buy operation in Ybor City

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department arrested four people and issued six warrants following a drug-buy operation called "Operation Last Call" in Ybor City, according to a news release. Police arrested Brandon Brinson, 33; Carlos Diaz, 33; Promise Toby, 30, and 32-year-old Ashely Poole between Sept. 13 and...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Accused teen street racer pleads not guilty in fatal DUI crash

TAMPA, Fla. - A teenager accused of killing another teen while he was drunk and illegally street racing another vehicle pleaded not guilty in a Tampa courtroom on Wednesday. Barely old enough to drive, Austin Lewis, 17, is facing serious felonies that could send him away for decades if convicted.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Child found wandering in South Pasadena reunited with parents, deputies say

SOUTH PASADENA, Fla. - A young girl was found walking around a Taco Bell in South Pasadena overnight, but her parents have since been located. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, a good Samaritan spotted the child near the fast-food chain, located at 903 Pasadena Avenue South. Deputies released an image of her before 7 a.m.
SOUTH PASADENA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy