Video shows man linked to 4 Tampa business burglaries break into cigar store, police say
A man linked to at least four business burglaries in Tampa was arrested Thursday, police said.
PHOTOS: Ambulance involved in crash near St. Pete intersection
Authorities are working to clear the scene of a crash involving an ambulance and SUV in St. Petersburg Thursday afternoon.
Former Clearwater police sergeant sues business for $30K over 2018 shootout injury
A Clearwater Police Department Sergeant is suing a business after receiving a foot injury in a 2018 shoot out on their property.
Pasco man exploits elderly to buy guns, alcohol, dog, deputies say
A 60-year-old New Port Richey man was arrested and accused of exploiting an elderly person to buy thousands of dollars worth of guns, alcohol, and a dog, according to arrest documents.
Family of 21-year-old man critically injured in St. Pete attempted road rage murder clinging onto faith
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A crash that could've turned deadly has a family praying their loved one will survive. "He has significant injuries, by all means he should be dead by now. He is not," Shannon Turner said. She's the mother of the 21-year-old man who is in a...
Bay News 9
Apollo Beach parents fear for student safety after crossing guard struck by car
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A crossing guard at Apollo Beach Elementary School was transported to the hospital after being struck by a car while helping a student cross the street. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirms the crossing guard was struck in the crosswalk at Dickman Road and Apollo Beach Boulevard the morning of Sept. 13. The crossing guard was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and the driver was cited for the accident.
fox13news.com
Family of Andrew Joseph III awarded $15 million in wrongful death lawsuit against HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - The family of 14-year-old Andrew Joseph III was awarded $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit more than eight years after he was killed trying to cross I-4 after getting kicked out of the Florida State Fair. Back on February 17, 2014, there was a commotion between...
2 hospitalized after fiery crash on I-4 in Polk County
A stretch of Interstate 4 is closed in both directions after a fiery crash involving a semi-truck.
Driver dies in collision on U.S. 41 in Hillsborough County
An 81-year-old man died Wednesday morning after his vehicle collided with a pickup truck at a Hillsborough County intersection, authorities said.
fox13news.com
Fiery tractor-trailer crash on I-4 in Polk City sends two people to hospital
POLK CITY, Fla. - A traffic crash that led to a semi-truck catching fire snarled the morning commute in Polk County. Two people were hospitalized. One westbound lane of Interstate 4 near Polk Parkway remains closed at this time. The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. According to the Polk County...
Officers locate missing, endangered elderly St. Pete man
Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating an 84-year-old missing and endangered man who was last seen leaving his house in St. Petersburg Tuesday evening.
TPD: 4 people arrested after drug-buy operation in Ybor City
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department arrested four people and issued six warrants following a drug-buy operation called "Operation Last Call" in Ybor City, according to a news release. Police arrested Brandon Brinson, 33; Carlos Diaz, 33; Promise Toby, 30, and 32-year-old Ashely Poole between Sept. 13 and...
St. Pete man, sister accused of trying to murder motorcyclist in road rage incident
A brother and sister from St. Petersburg were arrested on attempted murder charge after they intentionally ran over a motorcyclist Saturday morning, according to police.
Teacher arrested for DUI, FHP says
A teacher was arrested Saturday after the Florida Highway Patrol said he was driving under the influence.
fox13news.com
Accused teen street racer pleads not guilty in fatal DUI crash
TAMPA, Fla. - A teenager accused of killing another teen while he was drunk and illegally street racing another vehicle pleaded not guilty in a Tampa courtroom on Wednesday. Barely old enough to drive, Austin Lewis, 17, is facing serious felonies that could send him away for decades if convicted.
fox13news.com
Child found wandering in South Pasadena reunited with parents, deputies say
SOUTH PASADENA, Fla. - A young girl was found walking around a Taco Bell in South Pasadena overnight, but her parents have since been located. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, a good Samaritan spotted the child near the fast-food chain, located at 903 Pasadena Avenue South. Deputies released an image of her before 7 a.m.
Four Ybor City Bar Workers Arrested In Drug “Operation Last Call”
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department issued six warrants, primarily on employees working at bars in Ybor City, following a two-month drug-buy operation dubbed “Operation Last Call.” Detectives were made aware of several individuals selling drugs inside establishments in Ybor City. Between July
