NDHP identifies UPS driver killed in Jamestown area crash
Jamestown - The State Patrol has released the name of the UPS driver who died in a crash in Stutsman County Tuesday morning. Ross Bergquist, 37, of Jamestown died from injuries suffered in the crash. Troopers say Bergquist rear-ended a fuel tanker that had slowed to make a turn. The...
Questions surround McHenry pedestrian death
(McHenry, ND) -- A deadly pedestrian-vehicle incident in McHenry County appears to have had some intent behind it. Shannon Brandt was charged this week with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly accident following a street dance in McHenry. Brandt is accused of running down Cayler Ellingson with...
