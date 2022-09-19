Read full article on original website
techeblog.com
Half-Life 2 Remake in Unreal Engine 5 is What the Sequel Should Look Like
TeaserPlay is back at it again, and their latest project is a Half-Life 2 remake in Unreal Engine 5. Not just cut scenes, they recreated City 17 from Half-life 2 in Unreal Engine 5 using Lumen, Nanite and Ray-Tracing. They attempted to give the overall picture of a possible remake and clarify the expectations of the game’s fans for Valve.
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
Vice
Mia Goth’s next X-rated movie is a disturbing thriller called Infinity Pool
Mia Goth is no stranger to slaying in controversial and highly graphic movies. It looks like she’s about to do it again alongside Alexander Skarsgård in Infinity Pool – a sci-fi thriller written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg, son of body horror master David Cronenberg, about a rich couple who go on an all-inclusive luxury resort holiday where, unbeknownst to them, fucked up secrets lie behind the pristine hotel gates. We really do love to see it. (The suffering of rich people and influencers in movies, that is.)
wegotthiscovered.com
AI generates ‘John Wick’ as a Pixar movie poster, result is eerily on point
Welcome to 2022, the year in which AI slowly began to dethrone humanity when it comes to producing creative works. It’s become as simple as plugging a few key words into a machine learning algorithm, and in a few moments you have an often eerily accurate representation of what you were after.
"Don't Worry Darling" Is Beautiful, Dazzling, But It Will Leave You With A Lot Of Questions
Once again, Florence Pugh brings her crying face A-game to the table.
techeblog.com
Inventor Straps Jet Engine Onto Ride-On Star Wars Landspeeder Toy
You’ve seen a real-life Star Wars Podracer, now check out this ride-on Star Wars Landspeeder toy powered by a jet engine. Inventor Joel Creates decided that the 12-volt motors that the X-34 Landspeeder came with just aren’t powerful enough, so a small R/C jet engine was installed out back to give it a little more oomph…or not.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of sci-fi’s biggest-ever bombs regains sentience on the streaming ranks
As far as preparing yourself for a career as a director goes, sitting under the learning tree of Christopher Nolan is one of the best educations anyone could hope for. However, despite winning one Academy Award from four nominations (all of which came from Nolan collaborations), Wally Pfister was Pfucked when Transcendence turned up dead on arrival.
wegotthiscovered.com
Espionage aficionados still furious one of the century’s best spy thrillers didn’t get a sequel
Not every movie that gets a sequel deserves one, but the unfortunate other side of the coin is that there are often more than worthy features that fully deserve further installments, only to end up being cast aside and consigned to the annals of history. 11 years later, and fans remain apoplectic that Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy remains part of the latter.
wegotthiscovered.com
The single worst-reviewed movie in history finally gains a tiny measure of sympathy
History has shown that any movie with the word (or a variation of) “versus” in the title has a 50/50 chance of being awful, but 2002’s video game adaptation Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever took things to an entirely new level by becoming the single worst-reviewed film in the history of Rotten Tomatoes.
