Joe and Jill Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of Queen’s funeral

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
3 days ago
 3 days ago
The US president and first lady will join 2,000 people expected to attend the historic ceremony, which is expected to draw millions of television viewers across the globe.

Public viewing areas were set up across the capital for the funeral, reaching full capacity just after 9am.

The service is set to begin at 11am GMT, marking the end of 10 days of events since the monarch died on 8 September.

