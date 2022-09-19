ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Princess Eugenie and how is she related to the Queen?

By Joanna Whitehead
The Independent
The Independent
Guests have begun arriving at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II .

Members of the royal family attending will include the Queen’s sons, daughters, grandchildren and a select number of great-grandchildren .

As the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, Princess Eugenie will also be in attendance.

But who is the Princess and what is her relationship with the Queen?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Princess Eugenie?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oiLJJ_0i1A9MDJ00

Princess Eugenie is the second daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York. She is the niece of King Charles III and the grandaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

At birth, she was 6th in the line of succession to the British throne and is now 11th. Born on 23 March 1990, she is the younger sister of Princess Beatrice .

She was the first royal baby to have a public christening and the only one of the Queen's grandchildren not to be baptised in the Lily Font.

Her parents, the Duke and Duchess of York, divorced when she was six years old and agreed to have joint custody of their two children.

In October 2002, the 12-year-old Eugenie underwent back surgery to correct scoliosis , a procedure that saw two 300-millimetre titanium rods inserted in her back.

The operation was a success and she was not required to undergo any further surgeries.

Princess Eugenie graduated from Newcastle University in 2012 with a 2:1 degree in English literature and history of art.

In 2013, she moved to New York City for one year to work for the online auction firm Paddle8 as a benefit auctions manager.

In July 2015, she moved back to London to work for the Hauser & Wirth art gallery as an associate director, and was promoted to director in 2017.

Is Princess Eugenie married?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27NSKe_0i1A9MDJ00

Princess Eugenie met her future husband, Jack Brooksbank, a brand ambassador, during a ski trip in 2010. Brooksbank proposed to Eugenie during a holiday in Nicaragua in 2018.

The wedding took place at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on 12 October 2018.

Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress was designed by the British fashion designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos of British-based label Peter Pilotto, and was designed to display her surgical scar.

Eugenie chose to show her scar to honour those that helped her, and to inspire others with the condition of scoliosis.

In 2021, Eugenie gave birth to a son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, named after his great-grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

From November 2020 to May 2022, the couple's main residence was Frogmore Cottage, which was leased to Eugenie's cousin Prince Harry.

In May 2022, it was reported they had moved to Portugal, where Brooksbank works for Michael Meldman, and that they would once again stay at Ivy Cottage while in England.

Princess Eugenie undertakes occasional public engagements, usually connected with the charities she supports, such as the Teenage Cancer Trust and Children in Crisis.

In 2020, Eugenie became patron of the Scoliosis Association UK and in June 2021 became an ambassador for the Blue Marine Foundation.

And in June 2022, Eugenie launched the Ocean Advocate Series, which features conversations with ocean advocates and experts on how to preserve the seas and the environment.

