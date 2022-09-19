ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla completes production capacity expansion at Shanghai plant - Shanghai govt

Reuters
 3 days ago
SHANGHAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) completed a project to expand production capacity at its Shanghai plant on Monday, according to a statement on a Shanghai government platform for companies' environmental information disclosures.

Tesla will test the production lines for the upgrade during From Sept. 19 to Nov. 30, the statement added.

Reuters previously reported Tesla had been ramping up its output to reach a target of producing around 2,200 units of Model 3 and Model Y cars per week at the Shanghai plant.

Tesla did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The U.S. automaker planned to invest up to 1.2 billion yuan ($170 million) to expand production capacity at its Shanghai factory that would allow it to employ 4,000 more people at the site, state-backed Beijing Daily newspaper reported last November.

The project was originally expected to be finished in April, the Chinese media reported then.

($1 = 7.0169 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

