UF offers a life-changing opportunity to all students | Column

The University of Florida has demonstrated once again its academic excellence in teaching and scholarship with its ranking as a top-five public research university by U.S. News & World Report — an accomplishment that signals, among other things, the transformative value of the degrees our students earn.

It is worth noting, too, that UF is the first public university to have entered and stayed in the top five for two consecutive years, not including the institutions that have been there since the beginning: UC Berkeley, UCLA, Michigan, Virginia and UNC-Chapel Hill.

In becoming a No. 5 public research institution, however, UF has

]]>