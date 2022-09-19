ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Upper 30s Friday morning; Closer to 70 this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: A cold morning will begin the first official morning of fall. Then it will stay cooler through the day with a bit more sunshine. Just a few high clouds through the afternoon but temperatures will stay in the lower to middle 60s for most of the day. High of 64 degrees. Winds E 5-10 mph.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

‘Harvest Hop’: ArtWalk headed to downtown Elkhart on Thursday

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - ArtWalk returns to downtown Elkhart with plenty of Fall-themed activities for the whole family!. ArtWalk will take place on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This month’s theme is Harvest Hop. Attendees can expect line-dancing demos from the Robins School of Dance, photo...
ELKHART, IN
City
South Bend, IN
abc57.com

Section of Miami Street to close September 21

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of Miami Street will be closed for paving starting Wednesday. Miami Street will be closed from Ewing to Donmoyer avenues on Wednesday and Thursday. Detour routes will follow Fellows Street using Ewing or Donmoyer avenues. The road should be reopened at the end of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Matt & Melissa visit the Niles Scream Park

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Visiting the Niles Scream Park is a tradition on 16 Morning News Now. This year, Melissa Stephens was joined by Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick. The two visited some of this year’s attractions, including The Evil Estate and Sinister Streets of Salem. The Niles Scream Park is...
NILES, MI
1049 The Edge

RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard

There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
ELKHART, IN
indiana105.com

I-65 Ramp Closures Announced for Concrete Restoration

In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces several Interstate 65 ramp closures for concrete restoration projects. Construction is scheduled to begin on or after September 23rd with work expected to wrap up by mid-October. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. The closures, which...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
High School Football PRO

Edwardsburg, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

EDWARDSBURG, MI
WNDU

BMV announces closure of Nappanee branch

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Joe B. Hoage announced his approval of the proposal to close the Nappanee branch on Thursday. The last day of operation for the Nappanee branch is Oct. 28. The BMV says it is committed to providing options for residents to complete...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

Wednesday's Child: Breyasia

29-year-old Alan Morgan admitted to committing murder and battery of his son, Judah Morgan. First Alert Forecast: Fall Begins Thursday as Temperatures Continue to Turn Cooler. Mishawaka QB Brady Fisher growing in first year as full-time starter. Mishawaka quarterback Brady Fisher is new to the full-time starting job. He took...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

South Bend Cubs win 2nd Midwest league title in 3 seasons

This is the fourth time the school corporation has collaborated with enFocus to make the event happen. Community trying to heal from recent deadly shootings in Niles. Niles Police continue to investigate three deadly shootings that have happened in the past several weeks.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Banana 101.5

Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern

The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Crown Point: 7 Best Places To Visit In Crown Point, Indiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Crown Point Indiana. Crown Point is a city in Lake County, Indiana and the county seat. It has a population of approximately 33,899 as of the 2020 census. The city was incorporated in 1868, and the first settler was Solon Robinson. The local economy...
CROWN POINT, IN
WNDU

South Bend Community School Corp. students get CPR training

Crash involving motorcycle, car in Watervliet Township results in serious injuries. It happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of County Line Road and Hagar Shore Road. South Bend Cubs arrive home after winning Midwest League Championship Series. Updated: 6 minutes ago. The Cubs were greeted by a handful of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
MIDDLEBURY, IN

