Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Upper 30s Friday morning; Closer to 70 this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: A cold morning will begin the first official morning of fall. Then it will stay cooler through the day with a bit more sunshine. Just a few high clouds through the afternoon but temperatures will stay in the lower to middle 60s for most of the day. High of 64 degrees. Winds E 5-10 mph.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Colder temperature on the way; A few light showers Thursday morning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and windy. Chance of Drizzle to light lake effect rain showers. Overnight lows will dip down into the upper 30s away from Lake Michigan. This will be our coldest night since the end of April across Michiana. High: Near 60°. Low: 39° (40s along Lake Michigan). Wind: NNW 15-30 mph.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Fall Begins Thursday as Temperatures Continue to Turn Cooler. Mishawaka QB Brady Fisher growing in first year as full-time starter. Mishawaka quarterback Brady Fisher is new to the full-time starting job. He took over for his brother Justin, who is now at Notre Dame.
WNDU
‘Harvest Hop’: ArtWalk headed to downtown Elkhart on Thursday
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - ArtWalk returns to downtown Elkhart with plenty of Fall-themed activities for the whole family!. ArtWalk will take place on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This month’s theme is Harvest Hop. Attendees can expect line-dancing demos from the Robins School of Dance, photo...
WNDU
Benton Harbor announces replacement of over 90 percent of lead lines
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor announced on Tuesday that over 90 percent of their lead water service lines have now been replaced. In just the last 30 days, over 150 lines have been replaced as well. According to the city’s dashboard, 90.2 percent of the lines have been...
abc57.com
Section of Miami Street to close September 21
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of Miami Street will be closed for paving starting Wednesday. Miami Street will be closed from Ewing to Donmoyer avenues on Wednesday and Thursday. Detour routes will follow Fellows Street using Ewing or Donmoyer avenues. The road should be reopened at the end of...
WNDU
Matt & Melissa visit the Niles Scream Park
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Visiting the Niles Scream Park is a tradition on 16 Morning News Now. This year, Melissa Stephens was joined by Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick. The two visited some of this year’s attractions, including The Evil Estate and Sinister Streets of Salem. The Niles Scream Park is...
RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard
There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
WNDU
Mishawaka QB Brady Fisher growing in first year as full-time starter
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Our Spotlight Game of the Week is a Northern Lakes showdown between the undefeated Mishawaka Cavemen and the 4-1 Warsaw Tigers. Mishawaka quarterback Brady Fisher is new to the full-time starting job. He took over for his brother Justin, who is now at Notre Dame. 16...
indiana105.com
I-65 Ramp Closures Announced for Concrete Restoration
In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces several Interstate 65 ramp closures for concrete restoration projects. Construction is scheduled to begin on or after September 23rd with work expected to wrap up by mid-October. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. The closures, which...
Edwardsburg, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WNDU
BMV announces closure of Nappanee branch
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Joe B. Hoage announced his approval of the proposal to close the Nappanee branch on Thursday. The last day of operation for the Nappanee branch is Oct. 28. The BMV says it is committed to providing options for residents to complete...
WNDU
Wednesday's Child: Breyasia
29-year-old Alan Morgan admitted to committing murder and battery of his son, Judah Morgan. First Alert Forecast: Fall Begins Thursday as Temperatures Continue to Turn Cooler. Mishawaka QB Brady Fisher growing in first year as full-time starter. Mishawaka quarterback Brady Fisher is new to the full-time starting job. He took...
WNDU
South Bend Cubs win 2nd Midwest league title in 3 seasons
This is the fourth time the school corporation has collaborated with enFocus to make the event happen. Community trying to heal from recent deadly shootings in Niles. Niles Police continue to investigate three deadly shootings that have happened in the past several weeks.
Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern
The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
abc57.com
ABC57 Sound Off: New development, traffic enforcement, and privacy concerns
ABC57 Sound Off is the place for you to be heard! ABC57 NightTeam anchor Tim Spears listens to viewers messages on topics they're passionate about. If it's a problem we can help solve or a question we can help answer, we do. This week, Anna from Mishawka is concerned about...
nomadlawyer.org
Crown Point: 7 Best Places To Visit In Crown Point, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Crown Point Indiana. Crown Point is a city in Lake County, Indiana and the county seat. It has a population of approximately 33,899 as of the 2020 census. The city was incorporated in 1868, and the first settler was Solon Robinson. The local economy...
WNDU
South Bend Community School Corp. students get CPR training
Crash involving motorcycle, car in Watervliet Township results in serious injuries. It happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of County Line Road and Hagar Shore Road. South Bend Cubs arrive home after winning Midwest League Championship Series. Updated: 6 minutes ago. The Cubs were greeted by a handful of...
WANE-TV
Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
