What to Eat & Drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware River WaterfrontMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
How to offset the cost of inflation in PhiladelphiaInstaworkPhiladelphia, PA
Mexico's 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake was Experienced by a Mount Laurel, NJ NativeBridget MulroyMount Laurel, NJ
New Liberty Distillery Launches Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon WhiskeyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Composting in the City: My Food Waste SolutionTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Doylestown Native, Central Bucks West Grad Has Historic Round At the Beginning of His College Golf Career
A Bucks County native is garnering the attention of the golf world after a stellar first session during his freshman year of college. Jack Hirsh wrote about the up-and-coming star for Golf. Kevin Lydon, who grew up in Doylestown and graduated from central Bucks High School West, is now a...
3 males wanted for late afternoon robbery in Penn’s Landing
Police say three males surrounded a 25-year-old man and demanded his belongings at Penn’s Landing. After the victim gave them his chain, the suspects assaulted him and took off with his Jordan sneakers, a vape and his bike.
Von Dohren Wins Sixth Freedom 76 Worth $32,060 Plus in a Thriller Over Kressley in Front of Packed House at Grandview
The 52nd annual Freedom 76 put an exclamation point on another season of T.P. Trailer Modified racing Saturday night at Grandview Speedway, and it will be a race and night remembered for a long time, as Craig Von Dohren of Oley, Pa. was able to score the win in the annual classic, his first since 2015, that was a competitive thriller from start to finish.
Delco steak shop Phil & Jim's wins 'Best Hoagie on Earth'
The award went to the Delco shop's signature hoagie: the Italian Special.
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Satan Scores Another Victory in Delco
Plus: pre-dawn Eagles tailgating, a looming deadline, and more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
State game lands driving tour schedule for October announced by Pa. Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has released its schedule of driving tours through the interiors of nine state game lands for Sundays, October 2, 9 and 16. The popular Stony Valley drive through State Game Lands 211 in Dauphin and Lebanon counties is not on the schedule for 2022. Here’s the...
fox29.com
84th annual Dad Vail Regatta won't be on the Schuylkill River - or even in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia tradition is making major moves for its 84th year - literally!. The 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta will be moving from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. Since 1953, the Schuylkill River has hosted the largest collegiate...
3 Pennsylvania restaurants listed among ‘best’ in U.S.: New York Times
It’s always nice to treat yourself to a meal out every once in a while. If you’re in the mood to do so, maybe check out these three restaurants in Pennsylvania which were just named among the 50 best in the United States. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania pizzeria among...
Meteorologist Takes Trip Down Memory Lane at Spring-Ford High
Action News Meteorologist Brittany Boyer revisited her roots at Spring-Ford Area High School to visit the teachers that shaped her passion. In a special report for Action News, Boyer reunited with her broadcasting teacher Cheryl Murgia. It’s been 15 years since Boyers graduated from Spring-Ford in Royersford, but her face is not forgotten in the building.
As Philly DA Larry Krasner’s World Turns: On Pace For Record Death
The Philadelphia Inquirer has compiled a report, that is shining the spotlight and casting Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in a very bad light. The Philadelphia Inquirer confirmed that "nearly eight people on average were shot every day" during the window between Memorial Day and Labor Day. In the report, The Inquirer confirmed...
Warrington Restaurant Ranked One of the Five Best Pizza Spots in Pennsylvania
The Bucks County pizza spot now has a well-respected title in the local food industry.Image via iStock. An eatery in Warrington has been named one of the top five pizza restaurants in the entire state of Pennsylvania, a rare and coveted accolade. Jason Rathman wrote about the Bucks County pizza spot for PhillyBite Magazine.
wlvr.org
Forty years ago today, 3 men climbed a billboard for a contest that brought attention, scorn
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Forty years ago today, a radio contest started in the Lehigh Valley that ended up causing an international media frenzy. On Sept. 20, 1982, Allentown radio station WSAN-AM was in the middle of rebranding and its staff decided to put on a contest to get publicity.
PhillyBite
Best Fishing Lakes Near Philadelphia
It's hot in Philadelphia in the summer, but swimming lakes are nearby. Whether you're visiting Philadelphia on business or on vacation, several locations within 90 minutes of the city offer great swimming. If you live in the city, you may already be familiar with many of these locations, including Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, PA, Bellmawr Lake in Bellmawr, NJ, and East Lake Park in Ridley Park, PA. The following list is not exhaustive but will give you a good start.
A Speedway In Bucks County Was The Site of NASCAR’s First Fatality 70 Years Ago This Week
The Bucks County speedway saw NASCAR's first fatal crash.Image via iStock. Seven decades ago, NASCAR saw its first fatal crash occur at a wen-known speedway that sat in the Bucks County area. Mike Sielski wrote about the infamous day for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Pursuit-Crash On Route 422 Injures 2 State Troopers: Report
Two Pennsylvania State Troopers were seriously hurt in a pursuit that ended in a crash on Route 422 overnight, according to CBS News. The troopers were trying to stop a U-Haul box truck wanted in recent thefts when they initiated a stopping maneuver that caused a crash between the box truck, troop car and a dump truck around 3 a.m. on the westbound side in Limerick, the outlet said.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Queen Anne-Style Home from Famed Architect Horace Trumbauer
343 Bent Road, Wyncote.Image via Realtor.com. The real estate opportunity at 343 Bent Road, Wyncote, is — no real estate agent hyperbole here — a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Lansdale Parents on Injured Daughter in Ohio: ‘We Lost Her Three Times, and We Got Her Back’
Mary Catherine Cannon.Image via the Cannon family at the Montgomeryville-Lansdale Patch. Fran and Mary Alice Cannon spent the summer in Youngstown, Ohio, tending to their hospitalized 38-year-old daughter, Mary Catherine. She’s recovering from an accidental but serious head injury. Michelle Rotuno-Johnson captured the parents’ worry and hopes in the Montgomeryville-Lansdale Patch.
Warminster Resident, Former Transmission Engineer Lived An Active Life, Even After He Turned 100
The Warminster centenarian lived an active lifestyle well into his later years. A Bucks County resident, who had a career with a major news outlet, is being remembered for his tenacity and active lifestyle. Gary Miles wrote about the local resident and his life for The Philadelphia Inquirer. George W....
This Bucks County Resident Rode the Whole Delaware Canal Towpath by Bike For Two Days
The local writer documented her experience through the area. A Bucks County writer recently took a bike ride through the whole Delaware Canal Towpath, making a few fun stops on the way. Brittany Brown wrote about her outdoor adventure for Visit Bucks County. Brown, known for her local travel blog...
