ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Speedway Digest

Von Dohren Wins Sixth Freedom 76 Worth $32,060 Plus in a Thriller Over Kressley in Front of Packed House at Grandview

The 52nd annual Freedom 76 put an exclamation point on another season of T.P. Trailer Modified racing Saturday night at Grandview Speedway, and it will be a race and night remembered for a long time, as Craig Von Dohren of Oley, Pa. was able to score the win in the annual classic, his first since 2015, that was a competitive thriller from start to finish.
OLEY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Temple, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Satan Scores Another Victory in Delco

Plus: pre-dawn Eagles tailgating, a looming deadline, and more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
GARNET VALLEY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hofstra#Def#Dartmouth#Juan Manuel#Penn Invitational#Drexel#William Mary
MONTCO.Today

Meteorologist Takes Trip Down Memory Lane at Spring-Ford High

Action News Meteorologist Brittany Boyer revisited her roots at Spring-Ford Area High School to visit the teachers that shaped her passion. In a special report for Action News, Boyer reunited with her broadcasting teacher Cheryl Murgia. It’s been 15 years since Boyers graduated from Spring-Ford in Royersford, but her face is not forgotten in the building.
ROYERSFORD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
PhillyBite

Best Fishing Lakes Near Philadelphia

It's hot in Philadelphia in the summer, but swimming lakes are nearby. Whether you're visiting Philadelphia on business or on vacation, several locations within 90 minutes of the city offer great swimming. If you live in the city, you may already be familiar with many of these locations, including Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, PA, Bellmawr Lake in Bellmawr, NJ, and East Lake Park in Ridley Park, PA. The following list is not exhaustive but will give you a good start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Pursuit-Crash On Route 422 Injures 2 State Troopers: Report

Two Pennsylvania State Troopers were seriously hurt in a pursuit that ended in a crash on Route 422 overnight, according to CBS News. The troopers were trying to stop a U-Haul box truck wanted in recent thefts when they initiated a stopping maneuver that caused a crash between the box truck, troop car and a dump truck around 3 a.m. on the westbound side in Limerick, the outlet said.
LIMERICK, PA
MONTCO.Today

Lansdale Parents on Injured Daughter in Ohio: ‘We Lost Her Three Times, and We Got Her Back’

Mary Catherine Cannon.Image via the Cannon family at the Montgomeryville-Lansdale Patch. Fran and Mary Alice Cannon spent the summer in Youngstown, Ohio, tending to their hospitalized 38-year-old daughter, Mary Catherine. She’s recovering from an accidental but serious head injury. Michelle Rotuno-Johnson captured the parents’ worry and hopes in the Montgomeryville-Lansdale Patch.
LANSDALE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy