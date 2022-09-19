Read full article on original website
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Slipped Disc
Munich puts Ukrainian in Gergiev’s podium
With a gesture as subtle as two fingers in the air, the Munich Philharmonic opened its season with the Ukrainian conductor Oksana Lyniv and the Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov’s Elegie for String Orchestra. Review here. The orchestra lost its music director in March when Putin’s acolyte Valery Gergiev refused...
Slipped Disc
Borodin Quartet names new leader
This kind of change happens very rarely. The Moscow-based Borodin Quartet, founded in 1945, is losing its leader Ruben Aharonian to retirement. His seat will be taken by Nikolai Sachenko, winner of the violin gold medal at the 1998 International Tchaikovsky Competition. The remaining members are Sergei Lomovsky (violin), Igor...
Slipped Disc
Berlin Philharmonic star: I was beaten and abused
In a pre-publication interview of his forthcoming memoir, the Berlin Philharmonic principal oboist Albrecht Mayer describes how he was taught to play the instrument in order to cure a persistent stutter and was beaten when he made a mistake. He describes his first two years in the Berlin Philharmonic as...
Poorer nations face rising debt servicing costs in 2024 - report
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Some of the nations most vulnerable to climate change face a sharp rise in debt service payments in the coming two years, hampering their ability to invest in climate proofing and shoring up their economies, a research report found.
At U.N., Micronesia denounces Japan plan to release Fukushima water into Pacific
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The president of the Pacific island state of Micronesia denounced at the United Nations on Thursday Japan's decision to discharge what he called nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station into the Pacific Ocean.
Slipped Disc
Yannick and Dude take their opera orchs to London
Headlines of the Barbican’s new season, announced this morning:. First UK performance in over 20 years by New York’s The Met Orchestra, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. L’Orchestre de l’Opéra national de Paris makes its UK debut conducted by Gustavo Dudamel. Gustavo Dudamel conducts...
Slipped Disc
Canada will censor use of indigenous music
The Canadian Music Centre (CMC) has authorised an indigenous panel to permit or ban use of indigenous material in new compositions. Composers hav econtacted us in alarm. The Indigenous Advisory Council (IAC) serves at arm’s length from the CMC on matters related to cultural appropriation and misuse of Indigenous songs, story, and culture. The IAC is a group of Indigenous folks from across Canada with a broad range of expertise in music, curation, museology, performance, and repatriation. Its mandate is to provide recommendations to CMC for appropriately redressing instances of misuse in compositions on an ongoing, case-by-case basis.
