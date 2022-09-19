The Canadian Music Centre (CMC) has authorised an indigenous panel to permit or ban use of indigenous material in new compositions. Composers hav econtacted us in alarm. The Indigenous Advisory Council (IAC) serves at arm’s length from the CMC on matters related to cultural appropriation and misuse of Indigenous songs, story, and culture. The IAC is a group of Indigenous folks from across Canada with a broad range of expertise in music, curation, museology, performance, and repatriation. Its mandate is to provide recommendations to CMC for appropriately redressing instances of misuse in compositions on an ongoing, case-by-case basis.

