Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
cbs17
Homeowners rally against natural gas installation in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Brenda Quick said she doesn’t know what to do after Piedmont Natural Gas installed a regulator station next to her driveway. “So, what more do they want? What more are they going to do, that we have no control over, or do we have control over?” Quick asked.
cbs17
Fayetteville neighborhood full of veterans upset after gas pressure system installed without warning
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville neighborhood is fighting to get a natural gas pressure and flow regulator station moved. Piedmont Natural Gas and its parent company, Duke Energy, are installing the system at the entrance of Foxfire Subdivision at the corner of Yadkin Road and Brookfield Road in Fayetteville. It sits less than 20 yards away from a home owned by a retired couple — and one of Fayetteville’s oldest neighbors.
cbs17
$1B project breaks ground in Raleigh, bringing more apartments, office space, and eateries
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More apartments, more restaurants and more buildings are coming soon to Raleigh, and it all kicked off on Thursday with the ground breaking of 1,000 Social. The project sits off of St. Alban’s Road, which is no stranger to traffic. But that traffic, and traffic...
cbs17
5 Triangle companies among the 10 finalists for ‘Coolest Thing Made in NC’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — On Thursday, the NC Chamber announced ten finalists for its annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” competition, and half of them are businesses based in the Triangle. The online contest began with 80 nominees. This is the third year of the contest and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Slow down! Raleigh drops downtown speed limit to 25 mph
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — City Council wants drivers to slow down in downtown Raleigh — and it got its wish. The council on Tuesday dropped the speed limit in the city’s downtown course to 25 miles per hour. The impacted roads span from Glenwood South to East Street and Peace Street to Hoke Street.
cbs17
Social district interest spreading across central NC
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Since the state legislature passed HB 890 in Sept. 2021 allowing for social districts, interest has grown for the idea in larger cities across central North Carolina. It has been one month since Raleigh leaders implemented its first pilot social district area where people can...
cbs17
Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
cbs17
Johnston County: No new Moderna COVID-19 boosters until October due to shipping issues
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County health officials say they don’t expect to have the new COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna until early October. The county’s public health department said Thursday that the Moderna bivalent booster is unavailable because of shipping delays from the manufacturer. People across...
IN THIS ARTICLE
columbuscountynews.com
Unrestrained Driver is 17 Fatality Here
Monday’s wreck at N.C. 87 and U.S. 74 might not have been deadly had the driver been wearing a seatbelt. The Highway Patrol reported that Deshawn Ford, 27, of Paddlefish Drive, Fayetteville, was pronounced dead on the scene after he rear-ended a gasoline tanker. The tanker, driven James Rufus Austin of Wilmington, was slowing for the stoplight at U.S. 74 and N.C. 87 when Ford collided with the tractor trailer. The crash blocked the westbound lanes of U.S. 74 while Ford was extricated from the wreckage.
cbs17
Raleigh city leaders OK effort to preserve Seaboard Train Station
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The historic Seaboard Train Station building in Raleigh will be preserved. At Tuesday’s Raleigh City Council meeting, council members approved rezoning the area where the building sits to allow for a 20-story mixed-use development. It’s win-win for developers and some city preservationists when it...
cbs17
NC police departments work to keep up with growing Spanish speaking population
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When Fuquay-Varina Police Chief Brandon Medina began his law enforcement career, he was the only Spanish speaker at his agency. “I happened to rise up through the ranks in that agency being the first sergeant that was Spanish-speaking and then being the first lieutenant as a Spanish-speaking law enforcement officer,” said Medina.
WITN
Silver Alert issued for Wilson teenager
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wilson teenager. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says 16-year-old Alex Hillard was last seen on Black Creed Road in Wilson. He is five feet, seven inches, weighs about 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
New music venue planned for south Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Concert promoters AEG and Raleigh’s Kane Reality are teaming up to bring a new music venue to south Raleigh. As Kane Realty Corporation continues to plan for a their Downtown South development, they, along with AEG Presents, debuted a rendering for 3,500 capacity concert venue.
cbs17
1 injured in targeted Raleigh shooting: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in an early morning, targeted shooting on Wednesday, police said. This happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, in a residential area off of Sunnybrook Road. Police said one person was shot and the shooting was not...
cbs17
Wake Tech plans new campus in Apex, pending a $353 million bond on the ballot
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Tech has released its plans for a new campus in western Wake County and it all hinges on whether voters approve a bond that’ll be on the November ballot. On Wednesday, county leaders were able to get a look at the 34-acre site...
Man in wig, carrying trash bag robs Raleigh bank near NC State
NC State University Police said they received a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon that happened at a Wells Fargo just off campus.
cbs17
2 suspects rob 12 Durham businesses, people in September, police need public’s help finding criminals
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police need your help in finding two suspects in a string of a dozen robberies this month in Durham. The Durham Police Department on Thursday released several surveillance images of the two people they want to find. Eleven businesses were robbed, as was one person...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Battery Maker Announces $40 Million North Carolina Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global energy technology company plans to...
cbs17
Raleigh police arrest suspect in targeted fatal shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has arrested a suspect in a homicide that left one person dead on Wednesday morning. At around 6:45 a.m., officers were called to the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, near WakeMed Raleigh Hospital. Police found Symantia Nekita Blythe, 34, with multiple...
Search warrants describe the killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
Exclusive: Two brothers were hunting deer late at night off a rural road when Deputy Ned Byrd approached their pickup, one of the brothers told investigators.
Comments / 1