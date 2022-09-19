ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Homeowners rally against natural gas installation in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Brenda Quick said she doesn’t know what to do after Piedmont Natural Gas installed a regulator station next to her driveway. “So, what more do they want? What more are they going to do, that we have no control over, or do we have control over?” Quick asked.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville neighborhood full of veterans upset after gas pressure system installed without warning

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville neighborhood is fighting to get a natural gas pressure and flow regulator station moved. Piedmont Natural Gas and its parent company, Duke Energy, are installing the system at the entrance of Foxfire Subdivision at the corner of Yadkin Road and Brookfield Road in Fayetteville. It sits less than 20 yards away from a home owned by a retired couple — and one of Fayetteville’s oldest neighbors.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Traffic
cbs17

Slow down! Raleigh drops downtown speed limit to 25 mph

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — City Council wants drivers to slow down in downtown Raleigh — and it got its wish. The council on Tuesday dropped the speed limit in the city’s downtown course to 25 miles per hour. The impacted roads span from Glenwood South to East Street and Peace Street to Hoke Street.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Social district interest spreading across central NC

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Since the state legislature passed HB 890 in Sept. 2021 allowing for social districts, interest has grown for the idea in larger cities across central North Carolina. It has been one month since Raleigh leaders implemented its first pilot social district area where people can...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
LUMBERTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Unrestrained Driver is 17 Fatality Here

Monday’s wreck at N.C. 87 and U.S. 74 might not have been deadly had the driver been wearing a seatbelt. The Highway Patrol reported that Deshawn Ford, 27, of Paddlefish Drive, Fayetteville, was pronounced dead on the scene after he rear-ended a gasoline tanker. The tanker, driven James Rufus Austin of Wilmington, was slowing for the stoplight at U.S. 74 and N.C. 87 when Ford collided with the tractor trailer. The crash blocked the westbound lanes of U.S. 74 while Ford was extricated from the wreckage.
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

Raleigh city leaders OK effort to preserve Seaboard Train Station

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The historic Seaboard Train Station building in Raleigh will be preserved. At Tuesday’s Raleigh City Council meeting, council members approved rezoning the area where the building sits to allow for a 20-story mixed-use development. It’s win-win for developers and some city preservationists when it...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

NC police departments work to keep up with growing Spanish speaking population

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When Fuquay-Varina Police Chief Brandon Medina began his law enforcement career, he was the only Spanish speaker at his agency. “I happened to rise up through the ranks in that agency being the first sergeant that was Spanish-speaking and then being the first lieutenant as a Spanish-speaking law enforcement officer,” said Medina.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Silver Alert issued for Wilson teenager

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wilson teenager. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says 16-year-old Alex Hillard was last seen on Black Creed Road in Wilson. He is five feet, seven inches, weighs about 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.
WILSON, NC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
cbs17

New music venue planned for south Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Concert promoters AEG and Raleigh’s Kane Reality are teaming up to bring a new music venue to south Raleigh. As Kane Realty Corporation continues to plan for a their Downtown South development, they, along with AEG Presents, debuted a rendering for 3,500 capacity concert venue.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 injured in targeted Raleigh shooting: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in an early morning, targeted shooting on Wednesday, police said. This happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, in a residential area off of Sunnybrook Road. Police said one person was shot and the shooting was not...
RALEIGH, NC
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Battery Maker Announces $40 Million North Carolina Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global energy technology company plans to...
MEBANE, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police arrest suspect in targeted fatal shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has arrested a suspect in a homicide that left one person dead on Wednesday morning. At around 6:45 a.m., officers were called to the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, near WakeMed Raleigh Hospital. Police found Symantia Nekita Blythe, 34, with multiple...
RALEIGH, NC

