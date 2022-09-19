Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NYC homes affordable to first-time buyers offer less square footage
StreetEasy data shows a typical starter home in NYC today is 9 percent smaller than it was in the summer of 2019. Starter homes in Queens and the Bronx have shrunk the most, by 150 square feet and 208 square feet respectively. Steep increases in mortgage rates and home prices have made it more challenging for buyers to find their first home (see our analysis on the interest rate impact on a homebuyer’s budget). Our data indicates these buyers, who often have smaller budgets, have to compromise on space in order to stay within their budgets.
NY1
Craig Newmark: Craigslist founder fights to protect democracy
Craig Newmark founded Craigslist in San Francisco in 1995. It was an immediate sensation, and has become one of the busiest digital marketplaces in the world, currently covering 70 countries. His attention however, has most recently turned to protecting the future of democracy, focusing most specifically on the organized disinformation programs that are designed to confuse and divide the public.
bkreader.com
BK Father-Daughter Duo Fulfills Childhood Dream as Contestants in ‘The Amazing Race’
Since Sharik Atkinson was nine years old, she’s watched the The Amazing Race with her dad, Linton Atkinson—sometimes suggesting that they should go on it as a father-daughter duo. “We watched every episode as a family when Sharik was growing up,” Linton, 51, told BK Reader. “We would...
Woman shot in head in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head at a Brooklyn playground in broad daylight.The gunfire erupted directly behind Junior High School 278 in Marine Park, prompting students to go on lockdown for hours."It's very scary for me," Marine Park resident Vivan Antebi said."See a girl bleeding through the head, falling to the floor," Marine Park resident Joey Demayo said.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, police say Shatyra Wingate was found sitting on a bench. The 25-year-old mother was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she's listed in critical condition."Investigators right now are investigating the...
cohaitungchi.com
32 Best & Fun Things To Do In Brooklyn (New York)
Trips to New York City don’t have to just about being in Manhattan. You are reading: Things to do in brooklyn for couples | 32 Best & Fun Things To Do In Brooklyn (New York) While that famous borough is definitely great for sightseeing and exploring wonderful neighborhoods, you’re missing out on some great opportunities if you’re not also checking out Brooklyn.
queenoftheclick.com
Shatyra Wingate Was Shot Near IS 278 in Marine Park, Brooklyn
Shatyra Wingate, a beautiful Brooklyn mother was shot in the head near IS 278 in Marine Park around 4:00 pm today. (Photos here and here) (Story here) The Mother was brought to Brookdale Hospital. The media reported this was a suicide. (See here and here) The school went into lockdown...
New all-inclusive Staten Island center offers everything from fitness to fashion for kids and adults
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Four Staten Island professionals have teamed up to create one mega recreation center where clients of all ages and backgrounds can get fit, delve into the arts, and learn about new subjects all under one roof. The entrepreneurs set out to combine their talents and expertise...
NY1
South Bronx gospel choir trying not to be silenced
Singing the gospel song, “What a Fellowship,” how sweet the sound is for the members of the St. Augustine’s Our Lady of Victory Gospel Choir. On a recent Sunday, they came together in fellowship at a luncheon to reflect on their past and try to figure out what the future holds.
These are the best, worst subway stations in NYC: MTA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Riders, beware: the list of the worst subway stations in New York City is out. The MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday, found that, by and large, customers at a number of Manhattan and Bronx stations weren’t satisfied. Riders gave low scores to stations based on personal security, […]
With cannoli and zeppole eating contests, The Feast returns on Staten Island this fall – with fireworks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sausage ‘n’ peppers fans along with cannoli lovers will say ‘benvenuto’ to the upcoming Italian Festival at The Mount. This year’s “Festa” at Mount Loretto in Pleasant Plains marks a four-day affair. Dates are Friday, Oct. 7 from...
NY1
Staten Island FerryHawks wraps first season
Year one for the Staten Island FerryHawks is in the books. Kelsie Whitmore made headlines for the new team by becoming the first female to play for a team affiliated with Major League Baseball. “I love the energy here. I love the atmosphere here,” Whitmore said. “I love playing at...
2 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winners! Two lucky purchases were made in New York City. Third-prize winning Powerball tickets, each worth $50,000, were sold at two New York City stores for the Sept. 17 drawing, lottery officials said Sunday. Each winning ticket has four matching numbers and the Powerball. The prize-winning tickets were purchased at Crossbays […]
Two cameras will be installed in all NYC subway cars, Hochul says
QUEENS (PIX11) — To combat subway crime in New York City, the MTA will be installing two high-quality surveillance cameras in more than 6,000 train cars, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. “This will give New Yorkers and subway riders great peace of mind,” Hochul said at a press conference Tuesday morning in Corona. “It’s also […]
‘Jeopardy!’ clue goes full New Yawk for question about Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When we think of Staten Island and words like “jeopardy,” the first thing that comes to mind is missing the ferry; sitting in traffic for a gazillion years, or bottoming-out on that giant pothole cluster in the right lane of Arthur Kill Road, toward Richmond Avenue.
nypressnews.com
Disturbing threats to NYC teen drag star lead to cancelation of ‘fun-filled’ event at NYPL
It was advertised as a “fun-filled afternoon” in a Bronx library with a “local celebrity/author who encourages you to embrace your own uniqueness.”. Instead, the free event planned at the Morrisania Library starring drag artist Desmond Napoles was canceled after the teenaged celebrity received hate-filled and violent threats — a trend that has led to many other family-oriented LGBTQ events being canceled across the nation.
Child hit by vehicle, critically injured in Brooklyn: NYPD
BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A child was struck by a vehicle and critically injured in Brooklyn Wednesday evening, police said. The child was riding an electric scooter when hit by the vehicle at 81st Street and 19th Avenue in Bensonhurst just before 8 p.m., according to the NYPD. The child suffered head trauma and was […]
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2817 Atlantic Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2817 Atlantic Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by Peter Pizzimenti and developed by Joel Schwartz under the 2815 Atlantic Holding LLC, the structure yields 68 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 14 units for residents at 40 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $33,875 to $86,460.
Loved ones hold funeral for 1 of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
Friends and family gathered at Caribe Funeral Home for 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's funeral, one of three siblings police believe were drowned by their mother exactly one week ago.
