pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- September 22
Get to know Farrell’s Kabron Smith: Big 22 Contender
2022 marks the 17th season for the WKBN-TV Big 22
WPIAL Week Four Spotlight Players
Four weeks down in the high school football season and the WPIALSportsNews is taking a look at four more players in the weekly WPIAL Spotlight.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Offers Cleveland Guard Prospect DeErick Barber Jr.
On Tuesday, the Duquesne basketball staff extended an offer to DeErick Barber Jr., a class-of-2025 point guard from Richmond Heights, Ohio. Barber, a 5-foot-11 sophomore, told Pittsburgh Sports Now that he prides himself on his playmaking skills and his leadership abilities. He played for All Ohio Red and Ohio Rebels this past summer, blowing up onto the Division One recruiting scene. He competes for Richmond Heights High School during the school season.
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 4
The 6-foot junior is one of the leading tacklers for the Leopards. Lacarte has 21 tackles and broke up one pass from his free safety position. Lonas has rushed for 120 yards on 17 carries and leads the Rams defense with 36 tackles (26 solo tackles). He’s also forced two fumbles.
usalaxmagazine.com
Kendyl Clarkson Named New Head Coach of Youngstown State
Kendyl Clarkson has been named the head women’s lacrosse coach at Youngstown State University, Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Ron Strollo announced on Tuesday. Clarkson is just the second head coach in program history, replacing Theresa Walton. She joined the women’s lacrosse coaching staff as an assistant in July...
Retired Steeler visits Hampton restaurant to receive donation
What appears to be a routine football play has the potential to change a life drastically. On a Monday night in 2017, the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker collapsed after making a tackle, having suffered an injury that necessitated spinal stabilization surgery and had doctors wondering if he ever would walk again.
Uniontown, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
foursquare.com
The 15 Best Places for Burgers in Pittsburgh
932 Freeport Rd (at Waterworks Mall), Pittsburgh, PA. Kelsey Nee: If you are looking for an appetizer, try the home made chips (they come with an awesome dip!) or the onion rings (they are GIANT!)..but make sure you save room for the burgers and a shake!. Earl Bayer: Great burgers...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburghers Love to Wax Nostalgic About Bygone Chain Restaurants
There’s a popular episode of the “Pittsburgh Dad” webseries in which the titular father loads up the family for a road trip. After hours of driving, he arrives at their destination: the nearest remaining Rax Roast Beef location. “All I ask is for one little thing — for yinz to drive six hours round trip to go to Rax,” he says. “Do yinz know how rare this is? Finding a Rax is like finding Narnia.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Expert refutes concussion claims in suit against West Mifflin Area School District
The neuropsychologist who invented the widely used ImPACT test to help diagnose concussions testified on Wednesday that symptoms experienced by a West Mifflin man hurt on the high school football field 13 years ago are unrelated to that injury. Dr. Mark R. Lovell told a jury that he believes Shane...
Pittsburgh Pop podcast: Talking KDKA-TV’s new weekend anchor, DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket fumble
In this episode of the “Pittsburgh Pop” podcast, host Tim Benz and TV Talk columnist Rob Owen discuss Pittsburgh pop culture news of the moment, including KDKA-TV’s newly-appointed weekend evening and late news anchor, Erika Stanish. Paul Martino had anchored those newscasts for years before he was pulled from the desk in early 2021, which led, in part, to his retirement. After Martino, KDKA reporters Bryant Reed and Royce Jones frequently anchored in the time period before John Shumway was tapped for the role in summer 2021. KDKA news director Shawn Hoder said the position was open when he arrived at KDKA this summer with Stanish “doing it and doing it well. So — just made it official!” In addition to anchoring weekends, Stanish will report Wednesday through Friday for the station’s 4, 5, 6 and 7:30 p.m. newscasts.
cstoredecisions.com
GetGo Adds Former Steelers Star’s Burger to Menu
Giant Eagle’s GetGo Café + Market launched a new burger created by former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel. Keisel invented the Sweet Heat Burger to join GetGo’s other signature burger offerings, available at all participating GetGo Café + Market locations for a limited time. “The...
Pittsburgh police searching for missing woman
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing woman. According to a social media post from police, 27-year-old Calya Combs was last seen Wednesday morning at her home in Marshall-Shadeland. Combs is 5′1″ and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown eyes, and her hair is half black and...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Only a Dream Job Could Tear the Owner Away from Her Spring Hill Dream Home
When Shirin Fozi and her husband, Thomas, moved to Pittsburgh from Chicago in 2013, they hoped to take advantage of the hilly terrain by finding a property with great views of Downtown. When they discovered 1208 Haslage St., they found the views were just as spectacular as in other parts...
Big raises for disciplinary change? Gainey’s offer rejected by Pittsburgh police union
The City of Pittsburgh offered its police union substantial raises for new hires, but also sought big changes to disciplinary procedures, in a final offer that the rank-and-file ultimately rejected. That September rejection — by a vote of 377 to 206, according to Fraternal Order of Police [FOP] President Robert Swartzwelder — sends the union […] The post Big raises for disciplinary change? Gainey’s offer rejected by Pittsburgh police union appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Some Pittsburgh elected officials caution against 'blue hydrogen' hub pitch
Leaders from around the world are in Pittsburgh for the Global Clean Energy Action Forum, and hydrogen figures to be a key topic of discussion. While the gas is quickly gaining cache as the future of American energy, there are disagreements about what Pittsburgh’s role should be concerning hydrogen.
pittsburghmagazine.com
What Are The Secrets to Scoring a Reservation at Pittsburgh’s Busiest Restaurants?
If you’ve ever tried to get a Saturday night reservation at DiAnoia’s Eatery or Pusadee’s Garden, you know that it can sometimes feel impossible (and you just know that the newly opened Parlor Dim Sum is going to be a tough seat to get once they start taking reservations). To try to get a leg up, I found out exactly when some of these spots open their books – and when to get those reservations made.
5 things to know about Oktoberfest this weekend
On the Sept. 16-18 opening weekend of Oktoberfest at Penn Brewery in Pittsburgh’s North Side, revelers drank 65 half-barrels of beer — or just over 1,000 gallons. If that sounds like a lot, consider this: At the granddaddy of Oktoberfests in Munich, Germany, about 6 million visitors will down about 2 million gallons of the liquid gold.
Man pistol-whipped, carjacked while playing with son
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for three suspects after a man was pistol-whipped and carjacked while playing at a Pittsburgh park with his son.The man told KDKA-TV that he was attacked by three men at Herschel Field while playing with his 4-year-old son around 4 p.m. on Tuesday in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood. According to the victim, the suspects demanded money, pistol-whipped him, taped his ankles, tried to tape his arms behind his back, and put tape over his eyes and mouth.The man said was able to break free and run away.A good Samaritan driving in the area told KDKA-TV...
