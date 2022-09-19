ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- September 22

The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne Offers Cleveland Guard Prospect DeErick Barber Jr.

On Tuesday, the Duquesne basketball staff extended an offer to DeErick Barber Jr., a class-of-2025 point guard from Richmond Heights, Ohio. Barber, a 5-foot-11 sophomore, told Pittsburgh Sports Now that he prides himself on his playmaking skills and his leadership abilities. He played for All Ohio Red and Ohio Rebels this past summer, blowing up onto the Division One recruiting scene. He competes for Richmond Heights High School during the school season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
usalaxmagazine.com

Kendyl Clarkson Named New Head Coach of Youngstown State

Kendyl Clarkson has been named the head women’s lacrosse coach at Youngstown State University, Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Ron Strollo announced on Tuesday. Clarkson is just the second head coach in program history, replacing Theresa Walton. She joined the women’s lacrosse coaching staff as an assistant in July...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
High School Football PRO

Uniontown, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Brownsville Area High School football team will have a game with Albert Gallatin High School on September 21, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
UNIONTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Pittsburgh Sports Now#Psn
foursquare.com

The 15 Best Places for Burgers in Pittsburgh

932 Freeport Rd (at Waterworks Mall), Pittsburgh, PA. Kelsey Nee: If you are looking for an appetizer, try the home made chips (they come with an awesome dip!) or the onion rings (they are GIANT!)..but make sure you save room for the burgers and a shake!. Earl Bayer: Great burgers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburghers Love to Wax Nostalgic About Bygone Chain Restaurants

There’s a popular episode of the “Pittsburgh Dad” webseries in which the titular father loads up the family for a road trip. After hours of driving, he arrives at their destination: the nearest remaining Rax Roast Beef location. “All I ask is for one little thing — for yinz to drive six hours round trip to go to Rax,” he says. “Do yinz know how rare this is? Finding a Rax is like finding Narnia.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Pop podcast: Talking KDKA-TV’s new weekend anchor, DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket fumble

In this episode of the “Pittsburgh Pop” podcast, host Tim Benz and TV Talk columnist Rob Owen discuss Pittsburgh pop culture news of the moment, including KDKA-TV’s newly-appointed weekend evening and late news anchor, Erika Stanish. Paul Martino had anchored those newscasts for years before he was pulled from the desk in early 2021, which led, in part, to his retirement. After Martino, KDKA reporters Bryant Reed and Royce Jones frequently anchored in the time period before John Shumway was tapped for the role in summer 2021. KDKA news director Shawn Hoder said the position was open when he arrived at KDKA this summer with Stanish “doing it and doing it well. So — just made it official!” In addition to anchoring weekends, Stanish will report Wednesday through Friday for the station’s 4, 5, 6 and 7:30 p.m. newscasts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
cstoredecisions.com

GetGo Adds Former Steelers Star’s Burger to Menu

Giant Eagle’s GetGo Café + Market launched a new burger created by former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel. Keisel invented the Sweet Heat Burger to join GetGo’s other signature burger offerings, available at all participating GetGo Café + Market locations for a limited time. “The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police searching for missing woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing woman. According to a social media post from police, 27-year-old Calya Combs was last seen Wednesday morning at her home in Marshall-Shadeland. Combs is 5′1″ and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown eyes, and her hair is half black and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Big raises for disciplinary change? Gainey’s offer rejected by Pittsburgh police union

The City of Pittsburgh offered its police union substantial raises for new hires, but also sought big changes to disciplinary procedures, in a final offer that the rank-and-file ultimately rejected. That September rejection — by a vote of 377 to 206, according to Fraternal Order of Police [FOP] President Robert Swartzwelder — sends the union […] The post Big raises for disciplinary change? Gainey’s offer rejected by Pittsburgh police union appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

What Are The Secrets to Scoring a Reservation at Pittsburgh’s Busiest Restaurants?

If you’ve ever tried to get a Saturday night reservation at DiAnoia’s Eatery or Pusadee’s Garden, you know that it can sometimes feel impossible (and you just know that the newly opened Parlor Dim Sum is going to be a tough seat to get once they start taking reservations). To try to get a leg up, I found out exactly when some of these spots open their books – and when to get those reservations made.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to know about Oktoberfest this weekend

On the Sept. 16-18 opening weekend of Oktoberfest at Penn Brewery in Pittsburgh’s North Side, revelers drank 65 half-barrels of beer — or just over 1,000 gallons. If that sounds like a lot, consider this: At the granddaddy of Oktoberfests in Munich, Germany, about 6 million visitors will down about 2 million gallons of the liquid gold.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man pistol-whipped, carjacked while playing with son

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for three suspects after a man was pistol-whipped and carjacked while playing at a Pittsburgh park with his son.The man told KDKA-TV that he was attacked by three men at Herschel Field while playing with his 4-year-old son around 4 p.m. on Tuesday in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood. According to the victim, the suspects demanded money, pistol-whipped him, taped his ankles, tried to tape his arms behind his back, and put tape over his eyes and mouth.The man said was able to break free and run away.A good Samaritan driving in the area told KDKA-TV...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy