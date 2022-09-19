Read full article on original website
norm
3d ago
Kemp!!! All the way!!! He has brought our budget under control with surpluses every year!!! Abrams wants to bankrupt the state like democrats are doing all over the country…Vote RED!!!
Reply
9
Lynn
3d ago
Expanding Medicaid will not help keep hospitals open. Free college who pays? Abortion should be to save a life not a business
Reply(1)
16
attgog
3d ago
Abrams is lying that Kemp wants all abortions stopped. Georgia has the Heart Beat Bill where the mother can kill her baby up until it has a heartbeat. That’s around 6 weeks. Abrams believes the child can be killed up to the time of birth. That’s called Partial Birth Abortion because the child is actually born and then killed. Nice, eh?
Reply
8
Related
Trailing Kemp in Georgia, Stacey Abrams Struggles for Support of Black Men
"Stacey Abrams doesn't have a Black man problem," said the founder of the Black Male Voter Project in Georgia. "The Democratic Party has a Black man problem."
US News and World Report
Georgia County Validates Thousands of Voters Challenged by Trump Allies
(Reuters) - A Georgia county has validated 15,000 to 20,000 registered voters whose status was challenged ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election, officials said on Wednesday, leaving another 16,000 pending cases to resolve, according to the group leading the challenge. The voter challenge campaign in Gwinnett County, a suburb...
Kemp to use $30 million in COVID relief funds to fight housing insecurity
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday the award of $30 million in COVID relief funds to organizations working to address housing insecurity in Georgia. The funds will be distributed among eight organizations. Atlanta’s BeltLine Partnership and Westside Future Fund will receive $3 million and $2 million, respectively. Westside Future Fund...
Washington Examiner
Georgia county verifies thousands of 2020 election voters disputed by Trumpworld
Gwinnett County, Georgia, has validated 15,000 to 20,000 voters after a voter campaign challenged the status of thousands of voters before the November midterm election. County officials announced at the meeting of the election board on Wednesday that they had approximately 16,000 voters left to go through, per a Reuters report. The county has a total of 562,000 active voters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtoc.com
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville Wednesday. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke to the Glennville Rotary Club Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of restoring voter confidence before the November election. Raffensperger took questions from Rotary club members all with a main message Georgians are...
wuga.org
Monmouth poll finds Georgians divided on trusting Walker, Warnock to handle key issues in Senate
Neither Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock nor his Republican opponent Herschel Walker have a decisive upper hand when it comes to winning Georgia voters' trust on several key issues, according to a new Monmouth University poll released Wednesday. Locked in a tight battle for what could be the deciding vote in...
WALB 10
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has solid lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams in new poll
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new poll released Tuesday by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows GOP incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp holding a solid lead in his bid for reelection over Democrat Stacey Abrams. The poll, which also shows leads for Republicans in the race for lieutenant governor, secretary of state and...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Stacey Abrams/Raphael Warnock are targets of a racist Forsyth County flier
Some things never change? Water is wet. Georgia grows peaches. And racism endures in Forsyth County. The Republican Party of Forsyth County released a new flier urging “conservatives and patriots” to “save and protect our neighborhoods, our communities and our county” from a Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock regime.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia
MACON, Ga. (AP) — When Tracie Revis climbs the Great Temple Mound, rising nine stories above the Ocmulgee River in the center of present-day Georgia, she walks in the steps of her Muscogean ancestors who were forcibly removed to Oklahoma 200 years ago. “This is lush, gorgeous land. The...
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
Walker downplays debate with Warnock: ‘I’m not that smart’
Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker (R) downplayed himself ahead of his debate with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) next month, saying “I’m not that smart” — comments that his campaign argued were sarcasm. After some haggling between the two campaigns, the candidates announced last week that Warnock...
Georgia lags behind in complying with voter registration laws for 18-year-olds
WASHINGTON — Nonpartisan voting rights organizations The Civics Center and Fair Elections Center have released a new report, entitled Introducing Students to Our Democracy, evaluating how public high schools in Georgia and North Carolina are complying with their state’s youth voter registration laws. While citizens across the country...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wuga.org
Athens Today: Special election set for March
After sometimes-heated public comment, the Clarke County Board of Elections voted narrowly to hold a special election in ACC's District 2 in March, rather than on November 8. A proposal advanced by Mayor Kelly Girtz would reduce the number of commissioners necessary to conduct some business from 7 to 6. Some commissioners remain skeptical and say the move won't address a perceived absenteeism problem at executive sessions.
Stacey Abrams campaigns in Forsyth County as she urges community's support
CUMMING, Ga. — It was a rare stop for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Sunday, as she campaigned in Forsyth County. The gubernatorial candidate's One Georgia Assembly joined Georgia's 6th Congressional District Democrats inside the FoCAL Center. Stacey Abrams energized the crowd and admitted she needs the votes...
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Signs Proclamation Recognizing Hunting and Fishing Day in Georgia
In a proclamation recently signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, is established as Hunting and Fishing Day in Georgia. This signing, arranged by the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, acknowledges the importance of conservation work that can continue to be done because of the contributions of hunters and anglers.
WJCL
Does Gov. Kemp support an emergency contraception ban? Secret recording raises questions
ATLANTA — A secretly recorded conversation with Gov. Brian Kemp at a UGA tailgate last week has some democratic lawmakers outraged. "We are here today because once again, Georgia women are anxious and angry," Sen. Elena Parent said in a press conference Monday. "Brian Kemp has already banned abortion...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wuga.org
North Carolina elections offices contend with avalanche of records requests from 2020 elections
In the past year, elections offices across North Carolina — and the country — have been inundated by waves of requests for records from the 2020 presidential election — a surge that has grown significantly since July. The requests are part of a concerted effort by conservatives who maintain the baseless claim that former President Donald Trump won the presidential election.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia approved for electric vehicle plan by FHWA
ATLANTA – Georgia is one of the first 35 states in the nation to be approved by the FHWA for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan. The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced Georgia is one of the first 35 states in the nation to receive approval from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) for its National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Plan. With this approval, Georgia DOT can proceed with designing implementation to ultimately obligate its apportionment of approximately $130 million in federal funds for electric vehicle charging infrastructure over the next five years.
‘They are not going to let me go’: Athens woman found dead in NE Georgia
After receiving an alarming message over a mobile payment application, the daughter of a 59-year-old Clarke County woman reported her mother missing earlier this month, an incident report shows.
saportareport.com
Closing of Atlanta Medical Center highlights state’s larger problems
Draw a circle three or four miles in diameter with the WellStar Atlanta Medical Center at the center and you will have encompassed an enormous amount of territory, demographically, historically, culturally and politically. Not to mention a lot of Georgians in need of medical care. Losing one of the city’s...
Comments / 34