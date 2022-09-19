ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 34

norm
3d ago

Kemp!!! All the way!!! He has brought our budget under control with surpluses every year!!! Abrams wants to bankrupt the state like democrats are doing all over the country…Vote RED!!!

Lynn
3d ago

Expanding Medicaid will not help keep hospitals open. Free college who pays? Abortion should be to save a life not a business

attgog
3d ago

Abrams is lying that Kemp wants all abortions stopped. Georgia has the Heart Beat Bill where the mother can kill her baby up until it has a heartbeat. That’s around 6 weeks. Abrams believes the child can be killed up to the time of birth. That’s called Partial Birth Abortion because the child is actually born and then killed. Nice, eh?

US News and World Report

Georgia County Validates Thousands of Voters Challenged by Trump Allies

(Reuters) - A Georgia county has validated 15,000 to 20,000 registered voters whose status was challenged ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election, officials said on Wednesday, leaving another 16,000 pending cases to resolve, according to the group leading the challenge. The voter challenge campaign in Gwinnett County, a suburb...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Washington Examiner

Georgia county verifies thousands of 2020 election voters disputed by Trumpworld

Gwinnett County, Georgia, has validated 15,000 to 20,000 voters after a voter campaign challenged the status of thousands of voters before the November midterm election. County officials announced at the meeting of the election board on Wednesday that they had approximately 16,000 voters left to go through, per a Reuters report. The county has a total of 562,000 active voters.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville Wednesday. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke to the Glennville Rotary Club Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of restoring voter confidence before the November election. Raffensperger took questions from Rotary club members all with a main message Georgians are...
GLENNVILLE, GA
wuga.org

Athens Today: Special election set for March

After sometimes-heated public comment, the Clarke County Board of Elections voted narrowly to hold a special election in ACC's District 2 in March, rather than on November 8. A proposal advanced by Mayor Kelly Girtz would reduce the number of commissioners necessary to conduct some business from 7 to 6. Some commissioners remain skeptical and say the move won't address a perceived absenteeism problem at executive sessions.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Kemp Signs Proclamation Recognizing Hunting and Fishing Day in Georgia

In a proclamation recently signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, is established as Hunting and Fishing Day in Georgia. This signing, arranged by the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, acknowledges the importance of conservation work that can continue to be done because of the contributions of hunters and anglers.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

North Carolina elections offices contend with avalanche of records requests from 2020 elections

In the past year, elections offices across North Carolina — and the country — have been inundated by waves of requests for records from the 2020 presidential election — a surge that has grown significantly since July. The requests are part of a concerted effort by conservatives who maintain the baseless claim that former President Donald Trump won the presidential election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
valdostatoday.com

Georgia approved for electric vehicle plan by FHWA

ATLANTA – Georgia is one of the first 35 states in the nation to be approved by the FHWA for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan. The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced Georgia is one of the first 35 states in the nation to receive approval from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) for its National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Plan. With this approval, Georgia DOT can proceed with designing implementation to ultimately obligate its apportionment of approximately $130 million in federal funds for electric vehicle charging infrastructure over the next five years.
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Closing of Atlanta Medical Center highlights state’s larger problems

Draw a circle three or four miles in diameter with the WellStar Atlanta Medical Center at the center and you will have encompassed an enormous amount of territory, demographically, historically, culturally and politically. Not to mention a lot of Georgians in need of medical care. Losing one of the city’s...
ATLANTA, GA

